In NFL Fantasy Football drafts, you must balance selecting risky and safe players. Some safe fantasy football players don't have as high ceilings but high floors, while others are riskier picks with the complete opposite. Neither is better, so a balance is needed between the two.

If you are constantly drafting safe players, your team might get stuck in the mud of everyone else when you don't have a legitimate chance to win your league. If you're only drafting risky players, tons of potential scenarios can play out during the season. However, finding a proper balance gives your team the best chance to have guys you can count on, with other guys with unlimited potential to win your league.

In every round, one player is the riskiest of them all. He might have unlimited potential, but he could also be completely underwhelmed during the NFL season. Here are those players:

1 Round 1: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

After a slow start in 2023, Gibbs broke out in the second half of the season as the RB9 to finish the year.

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It's really hard to determine which player is the riskiest in the first round, as those players typically have a ton of stability, which is why their ADP is so high. However, among those first round players, Jahmyr Gibbs comes with the most risk. Gibbs broke out after the bye week last season, but he doesn't have complete custody of this Detroit Lions backfield. Shared with David Montgomery , he's part of a 1A/1B situation, which lowers his floor.

To rub salt in the wound, Gibbs suffered several injuries during training camp. We don't know how it can impact his availability during the regular season, but it's something to watch.

There is so much potential in Gibbs' receiving skillset, but he's a bit risky as a first-round player due to his crowded backfield and injuries in this training camp.

2 Round 2: De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane was extremely efficient in 2024, but he's playing in too crowded of a backfield for a second-round pick.

BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is no surprise that De'Von Achane is on this list, as he might be the riskiest player in all fantasy football. He was impressive in limited snaps last season, with his efficiency metrics off the charts:

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: De'Von Achane had the second-most efficient rookie season in NFL history, averaging 7.8 yards per carry in 2023. (via StatMuse)

There's a lot to like about Achane. He's like lightning in a bottle with great speed, balance, and vision. He also provides some versatility as a pass catcher. Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins still have Raheem Mostert , who signed a one-year extension this offseason. The team also drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft , so they're prepared to deploy a three-headed monster from the backfield in 2024.

Sure, Achane showed a lot of promise last season, but there's an equal chance that he's a boom or bust player this season.

3

4 Round 3: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Olave's ADP consistently remains higher than his output despite limited competition in the Saints wide receiver corps.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The idea of Chris Olave seems better than him as a fantasy football player. Olave has been a third-round player in back-to-back years, yet he finished as the WR25 and WR19 in his first two seasons. There is definitely hope that he can have a third-year breakout due to the lack of talent in the New Orleans Saints wide receiver corps, but that comes with some risk that he won't be able to exceed his ADP.

Olave commanded a 25% target share last season, which is awesome, but his quarterback play hasn't improved since. Unless Derek Carr or Olave drastically improves, 2024 could be much of the same.

5

6 Round 4: Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Everything points up for McBride after his 2023 breakout, but there's still some risk after only half a season of TE1 production.

Credit: Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

Late into last season, Trey McBride erupted as one of the best tight ends in fantasy football. There are so many reasons to draft him, but it comes with some risk as it still took some time for him to breakout last season.

Trey McBride 2023 Fantasy Points Per Game Game Fantasy Points Per Game Week 1 3.3 Week 2 4.2 Week 3 0.7 Week 4 1.0 Week 5 2.7 Week 6 8.2 Week 7 4.4 Week 8 20.5 Week 9 3.7 Week 10 17.1 Week 11 6.8 Week 12 9.5 Week 13 18.9 Week 15 15.2 Week 16 6.1 Week 17 7.8 Week 18 10.9

The good news is that McBride was far more productive once Kyler Murray returned to the field, but the first seven weeks of last season were uninspiring. McBride is a risky tight end selection that is worth the risk due to the TE1 upside.

7 Round 5: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

It's assumed that Kincaid will be the Bills top pass catcher in 2024, but that's no guarantee.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis , Dalton Kincaid 's ADP has skyrocketed as he's valued as the TE5 in fantasy drafts. While Kincaid is assumed to take on a larger role, there's no guarantee that will be the case. The Buffalo Bills still added Curtis Samuel in free agency and then drafted Keon Coleman.

Kincaid did have six games last season where he scored over 10 points per game, but he had only one game where he scored at least 15 games. There is reasonable hope that Kincaid breaks out in 2024 with more opportunities, but he could be the riskiest tight end in the draft due to his high ADP.

8 Round 6: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson has all the talent in the world, but 2024 will be his first full season as a starting quarterback, despite being drafted as the QB6.

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson is the ultimate boom-or-bust fantasy football player in 2024. His return to the Indianapolis Colts offense could turn them into a consistent, top-10 offense. However, his lack of experience due to season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023 could make this year feel similar to a quarterback's rookie season. Richardson has some unbelievable traits, but he doesn't have much experience compared to most first-round quarterbacks.

Like some of these other players, Richardson is worth the risk. His arm strength and rushing ability could make him the top quarterback in fantasy football this season.

9 Round 7: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

Brooks is an incredible value in dynasty leagues but might be worth passing on in redraft this season.

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathon Brooks might be the most affordable rookie RB1 in dynasty formats, but he's not worth the risk in redraft formats. Brooks is currently on the Physically Unable to Play list, with the expectation that he won't make his Carolina Panthers debut until Week 3 or 4 (via Joe Person). Brooks tore his ACL on November 11 last season, so he would still be under a year removed from the injury.

Considering he's still being drafted in the first eight rounds, you would have to pass on some really talented players to take on the risk of Brooks. If he's fully healthy, there's a chance he can greatly exceed his ADP. However, he's likely to miss time and will still be competing with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders for carries in 2024.

Brooks should one day become a fantasy star, but this year might be premature as he recovers from a torn ACL.

10 Round 8: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Chubb has been one of the league's best running backs, but he's coming off a devastating knee injury last year.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Speaking of running back injuries, Nick Chubb is coming off one of the most disturbing lower body injuries in some time. Many NFL fans didn't ever expect him to play again, but it appears he's on track to return at some point this season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL. The question becomes, when?

There is no doubt about it that when Chubb is healthy, he's one of the league's best running backs. But you must consider his injury and how he will recover from it. It was a pretty gruesome injury, specifically for a running back. If Chubb falls past the 10th round, taking a risk with him probably makes more sense. It feels a bit too rich in the eighth round, considering he could miss half the 2024 season.

11 Round 9: Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Daniels' rushing ability makes him an intriguing fantasy player, but there are some question marks from his collegiate career, along with the lack of offensive talent on the Commanders.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, Jayden Daniels' rushing ability makes him an intriguing fantasy pick, especially in the ninth round. However, the fact that he didn't break out until his fifth season at LSU is a red flag for his development as a quarterback. It's risky to hope Daniels can be your QB1 in fantasy, but the ninth round is also too high to draft a backup quarterback. Daniels is more intriguing in superflex formats where he doesn't need to be relied on as the QB1.

On the flip side, Daniels has been impressive during the preseason. There's always a chance that he could be an outlier of fifth-year breakout players. Is it worth taking the risk? Probably not. But if you're willing to take it, it could pan out in a large way.

12 Round 10: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Everyone wants Williams to have a massive year-three breakout, but it might not be realistic.

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jameson Williams was a promising wide receiver prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has yet to look the same since he tore his ACL in the 2022 College Football National Championship Game. Prior to the injury, there was an argument that he was the best wide receiver to enter that draft. Unfortunately, he's yet to eclipse 500 receiving yards in a single season.

In his defense, last year was his first full season in the NFL, so he doesn't have much experience yet in the league. However, he struggled with tracking the ball downfield. Right now, it seems more likely that Williams remains an explosive occasional playmaker than one who will see a ton of volume.

13 Rounds 11-15

In the last five rounds of your fantasy football draft, you should target players with unlimited potential. That could mean players with risk, but the risk in those situations outweighs the reward. However, every risky player doesn't have a similar upside.

Round 11: Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins

Round 12: A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

Round 13: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Round 14: Buffalo Bills Defense

Round 15: Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins

Of these risky players, T.J. Hockenson has the most upside due to his previous production. He nearly eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2023 before he suffered a gruesome knee injury. Jaylen Wright and A.J. Dillon are both the third running backs on the depth chart for their respective teams, so it doesn't feel like either of those players should even be drafted.

The Buffalo Bills defense is much younger and completely revamped, in a competitive division. They could work out, but there are several other defenses worth drafting. Jason Sanders has been inconsistent throughout his NFL career as a kicker despite kicking for one of the best offenses in football.

While these draft picks aren't as valuable at the time of the draft, they can become extremely valuable by taking risks on high-upside players.

All stats are courtesy of Fantasy Pros and Pro Football Reference.