There may be no position in fantasy football more frustrating than wide receiver.

When you place a wideout in your starting lineup, they fail to make an impact, while on your bench, they turn in a record-setting day. When assessing the position, though, the easiest way to avoid headaches is to find weapons which are set up to take on a large share of their team's aerial attack.

Superstars such as CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are great examples. All three pass catchers are the clear top option on their team and are unquestioned when it comes to dependable production week in and week out.

But when looking to win your draft, the best fantasy teams are able find impact players past the first couple of rounds. When taking a closer look, there are a few receivers with relatively low ADPs who are being set up to take on a clear-cut WR1 role. These kind of mid- and late-round gems are league winners, so pay attention:

1 George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

ADP: Standard - 47 Half-PPR - 51 PPR - 55

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had massive offensive struggles over the past few seasons, especially in the passing game.

However, the team took an active approach to overhauling the unit to shift the tides this offseason. Russell Wilson is the projected starter under center, and Arthur Smith has arrived in town as the offensive coordinator. Both will play to George Pickens' favor in 2024.

Last season, Pickens established himself as the top target in the Pittsburgh offense, and with Diontae Johnson shipped off to the Carolina Panthers, Pickens is now the clear alpha of the passing game. With a 6'3", 200-pound frame, and a physical style of play on the boundary, he is the perfect match for Smith's offensive play-calling, which relies on play-action deep shots to open up field.

Additionally, the deep shot will play better to Wilson's skill set, as his tenure with the Denver Broncos was a failure of meshing playing styles due to his lack of ability to operate consistently over the middle of the field.

With the misfit toys coming together, the playout should result in the third-year wideout seeing an increase in targets, as Smith loves to depend on one weapon as his featured playmaker, and no one on the current roster has a better chance to be that guy for Smith in 2024 than Pickens.

Arthur Smith's Featured Pass Catcher Year Team (Role) Leading Pass Catcher Rec / Team Rec (%) Yards / Team Yards (%) 2019 Tennessee Titans (OC) A.J. Brown 52 / 297 (17.5%) 1,051 / 3,956 (26.6%) 2020 Tennessee Titans (OC) A.J. Brown 70 / 316 (22.2%) 1,075 / 3,826 (28.1%) 2021 Atlanta Falcons (HC) Kyle Pitts 68 / 377 (18.0%) 1,026 / 3,987 (25.7%) 2022 Atlanta Falcons (HC) Drake London 72 / 257 (28.0%) 866 / 2,927 (29.6%) 2023 Atlanta Falcons (HC) Drake London 69 / 327 (21.1%) 905 / 3,775 (24.0%)

The only years under 20% were A.J. Brown's rookie season and 2021, when the Atlanta Falcons' leading wideout was Russell Gage. So hitting that total is a safe bet for Pickens. In his first two campaigns, he's posted 14.3% and 19.5%. Even if he is only able to increase his totals up to London's catch share last season, he should comfortably improve on his numbers from last year, making him a steal at his current ADP.

When looking at those in a similar tier, players like Tee Higgins and Stefon Diggs have much murkier roles in their offense, with clear competition for targets. Thus, Pickens may be the safer bet and a great value in the fourth- to sixth-round range.

2 Malik Nabers, New York Giants

ADP: Standard - 47 Half-PPR - 51 PPR - 55

When the New York Giants let Saquon Barkley walk on the open market, the need for a centerpiece in the offense became dire.

While Malik Nabers may not have as clear a path to a large sum of targets, he is the engine that dictates how well this offense runs. Daniel Jones struggled when he played in 2023, but the hope is that he finds his groove again this season. That only happens if Nabers can shine immediately out of the gates.

Taken with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, there is no secret that the New York offense will rely on his success. They're a bit lucky, because Nabers offers the talent to be WR1 in most draft classes, but this one featured Marvin Harrison Jr. Still, the Giants have no intentions to take Nabers for granted, and the former LSU star will immediately step in as the top target of this team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. departed following the 2018 campaign. In fact, they haven't even had a receiver top 800 yards over the last five seasons.

Brian Daboll has proven to be a capable offensive play-caller, and after taking a back seat in that respect over the last couple of seasons, he has indicated that he wants to be more involved in the play-calling in 2024.

During his time as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Daboll showed that he could get high-end production out of a star receiver (Stefon Diggs) in 2020 and 2021. Expect Nabers to be able to occupy a similar role in this year's passing attack.

As a fourth to fifth-round value, there is real WR1 upside in the 20-year-old wideout that similarly rated pass catchers such as DeVonta Smith and Keenan Allen, both of whom are unlikely be the top target in their offense (Allen might not even be second), likely don't offer to fantasy owners hoping to make a splash in their receiving corps after the first few rounds.

3 Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

ADP: Standard - 144 Half-PPR - 139 PPR - 135

Many assessing the Los Angeles Chargers offense are expecting rookie Ladd McConkey to step in and immediately become Justin Herbert's top target.

However, many should pump the brakes, as veterans tend to get the advantage early on. Joshua Palmer is one of the more underrated wideouts in the league, and when healthy, as the top option, he proved that he could be relied on to handle the bulk of the target share.

Palmer With/Without Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Category W/O Allen W/O Williams W/O Both W/ Both Games 6 7 5 24 Receptions/Game 4.7 5.3 5.2 2.0 Yards/Game 50.2 76.4 70.8 20.4 TDs 2 3 2 2

It isn't the exciting choice, as many are hoping for the rookie or 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston to emerge and claim the role, but Palmer has the dependability and experience to be well worth his late-round value. Not to mention, McConkey has struggled to carve out a large role at the collegiate level, which doesn't project well for his immediate NFL success.

The Georgia wideout contributed just 17.4% of the Bulldogs' receiving yards last year, the second-lowest of all rookie wideouts drafted in the first five rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jalen McMillan (battled injuries all season) had the lowest with 14.5%.

Everyone is expecting a run-heavy approach with Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman in town. Yet, when you have a player of Herbert's caliber under center, and an unproven backfield, the ball will be in the air plenty over the 2024 campaign. Not to mention, a good running game begets an efficient passing game more often than not.

With an 11th to 13th-round value, Palmer is not only in a position to be targeted heavily, but he also is such a low-cost acquisition in your drafts that there is very little risk in taking him.

Other surrounding pieces, such as Brandin Cooks, Romeo Doubs, and Mike Williams, are clear backseat weapons in their offense's aerial attack. So seriously consider taking a swing on Palmer, still just 24, late in your drafts.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy information courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.