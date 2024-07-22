Highlights Finding tight ends who hold a first or second priority in the passing game offers great value in fantasy football.

Jake Ferguson offers consistent targets and touchdown potential in the middle rounds.

Kyle Pitts has proven himself before, and will finally have the QB quality to recreate his rookie season success.

As the 2024 NFL season gets closer, the year of fantasy football is starting to spring. Many are looking for the best approaches to building their lineups, and finding consistency at tight end is a great way to do so.

Stars like Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, and Mark Andrews are set to produce. But investing in them would require plenty of draft capital. However, there are other options available in the middle to late rounds that owners should target thanks to their opportunity for targets in their offense.

Whether they're set to be the featured pass catcher in the offense, a valuable number two weapon, or are simply lucky enough to find themselves in a high-volume passing attack, keep an eye on these players ahead of the 2024 season.

1 Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

ADP: Standard - 76 Half-PPR - 80 PPR - 89

You've probably heard this song before, but Kyle Pitts has finally been released from the Arthur Smith shackles and is set to break free. With a 6'6" frame carrying 245 pounds of speed and power, Pitts is an incredible athlete, and he's proven that he can turn that into production as well.

During his rookie year, the tight end was the lead target for Matt Ryan, and found a way to shine. Since then, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled to get consistent play under center, and Pitts has been a fantasy letdown as a result.

Now, the team has Kirk Cousins in town, and while WR1 Drake London is likely to be the lead weapon, Pitts should be a strong number two option in the offense that pushes for the top spot. Darnell Mooney has shown flashes before, but doesn't have the size or skill set to produce week to week, while the 23-year-old tight end should be a fundamental piece of the passing game plan regardless of opponent.

TE Production Under Cousins Player (Year) Receptions/Game Yards/Game TDs T.J. Hockenson (2023, 8 Games) 6.6 59.8 3 T.J. Hockenson (2022, 10 Games) 6.0 51.9 3 Tyler Conklin (2021, 16 Games) 3.6 34.9 3 Irv Smith Jr./Kyle Rudolph (2020, 13 Games) 4.5 53.8 6 Irv Smith Jr./Kyle Rudolph (2019, 16 Games) 4.7 42.4 8

Currently, Pitts has an ADP in the sixth to eighth-round. While someone like David Njoku is another intriguing option in this range, Cousins has proven he can support tight ends in fantasy, while Deshaun Watson has struggled to help those in that position from a fantasy perspective.

The risk is there; it can be scary to be vulnerable. But this is the time to buy into Pitts. Unless there is some hex on him that has existed from the 2022 season forward, he should be well worth the cost.

2 Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

ADP: Standard - 93 Half-PPR - 96 PPR - 94

Last season, Dak Prescott put together one of the best campaigns of his career. A large part of that was CeeDee Lamb, but Jake Ferguson also played a major part in the passing game, and was the second option for the offense. Now entering his third season, the 25-year-old remains second in the hierarchy of an offense that will need to find ways to utilize their non-Lamb pass catchers as defenses hone in on their superstar.

While weapons like Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert have an opportunity to earn touches, none came within 20 of Ferguson's 102 target total last year. With Tony Pollard and Michael Gallup's departures leaving 124 vacated targets, and defenses sure to put their attention on Lamb, there is a real opportunity for the tight end to see his total increase.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Jake Ferguson had the 7th most targets of all tight ends in 2023 with 102. Evan Engram had the most with 143. Ferguson also led all tight ends with 24 red zone targets and 92 red zone yards. Among TEs, he was also 2nd in red zone receptions (12) and was tied for 3rd in red zone TD receptions (5).

In fantasy football, touchdowns are king. While Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott are going to get their short yardage carries, we could see the Cowboys offense turn to their passing game more in the short field. As a result, the tight end could become an even more common red zone target, as the 6'5" Ferguson already led all NFL TEs in red zone targets last year, with 24.

Currently, Ferguson is slotted as fantasy football TE9. But that is with plenty of high-ceiling, low-floor guys ranking ahead of him; those looking for surefire production can count on Ferguson with a seventh to eighth-round pick.

3 Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

ADP: Standard - 290 Half-PPR - 294 PPR - 289

Sometimes the best approach is to take the early promise, and figure out the rest later. Perhaps you're looking to bring in someone like T.J. Hockenson, but need an early season option to rely on while he recovers from surgery. Well, Zach Ertz could be one of the best values of all tight ends this fantasy season, especially early on.

Many are thinking that rookie Ben Sinnott could compete for snaps, and maybe in the long term that will be a threat. However, Ertz is the only player new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has brought in from his time in Arizona. The veteran TE has also been the surefire starter through the early parts of the offseason, according to Commanders' senior writer, Zach Selby:

When it comes to his own position, Ertz has already provided some knowledge to his younger teammates, like Sinnott. Ertz is clearly the starting tight end, so he's certainly going to get plenty of attention, but if he continues to look impressive in camp, he could be even more important to the offense's success.

At 33 years old and with plenty of games missed over the past couple of seasons, it can be easy to dismiss Ertz. However, the Commanders have a young rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels who will be operating with a lack of established pass catchers outside of Terry McLaurin.

Concerns over Daniels' processing speed at the NFL level only add to the likelihood that he'll deal to his tight end early and often. Not to mention, Ertz was a viable starter during his time with Kingsbury on the Arizona Cardinals.

Zach Ertz's Fantasy State w/ Kliff Kingsbury (TE Ranks) Season Games Played STD Pts/Game Half-PPR Pts/Game PPR Pts/Game 2021 10 (Excluding W18) 6.7 (10th) 9.2 (T-7th) 11.6 (T-4th) 2022 7 6.9 (6th) 9.2 (5th) 11.6 (5th)

Ertz currently sits as an easy pick-up in the final round of drafts or the later rounds of deeper leagues. For those looking to find early production though, he could be great value to capitalize on. With zero risk involved, it's a swing that's worth taking.

