In NFL Fantasy Football , the tight end position is an interesting one. Everyone loves running backs and wide receivers, and there are good reasons for that. Those positions usually provide the most points for your team, and they're also deep in talent throughout the NFL .

Aside from that, quarterbacks usually get a lot of love, partially because they end up being some of the sport's most popular and most talked about players. However, one position that doesn't get a ton of attention is at tight end.

Everyone knows the Travis Kelce 's, the George Kittle 's, and so on. However, while only the best of the best get a significant amount of attention, the position is as deep as it's ever been. The NFL is full of talented tight ends, which means there's bound to be a couple of good ones you can find stashed near the end of your league's draft.

Three players that fit that criteria, that you absolutely should be looking at, are T.J. Hockenson , Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer .

1 T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Despite a shaky situation at quarterback, Hockenson should get a healthy share of targets in 2024

Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings mid-way through the 2022 season, and he's done nothing but produce for the Vikings ever since.

It's not like he wasn't producing with the Lions, either. Hockenson brought in over 60 receptions in both 2020 and 2021 while finding the end zone often. He provided a security blanket for both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff during their separate times there, at a time when the Lions didn't have much going for them.

During his first full season in Minnesota, Hockenson really let loose and proved that he could hang among the best tight ends in the game.

T.J. Hockenson in 2023 Stat Hockenson Rank Among NFL TE's Targets 127 2nd Receptions 95 2nd Receiving Yards 960 4th Yards per Reception 10.1 17th Receiving TD 5 T-7th PPR Fantasy Points 219 4th

Hockenson, as you can see, finished near the top of the league in every category, aside from yards per reception. He was consistent, missing just two games throughout the year, and had arguably the best statistical season of his career.

So why is his 2024 average draft position (ADP), all the way down to 117, the 13th tight end off the board?

Well, the quarterback situation is admittedly tricky. Hockenson had a great year last season, but he had Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball. Cousins won't be in Minnesota in 2024, and with the recent injury to their new draft pick J.J. McCarthy , Sam Darnold is the Vikings' only real option at quarterback this year.

Darnold scares people away from drafting Hockenson, which makes sense. However, looking at the Vikings' offense, it's not like it's overflowing with weapons. Obviously, Justin Jefferson will get a ton of attention. However, Jordan Addison recently went down with an injury in training camp. While its severity is unknown, Hockenson will get even more targets if he misses any time.

Hockenson's been on rough offenses and has managed to produce anyway. This isn't an argument to claim he'll finish as the best tight end in fantasy in 2024. As he recovers from a torn ACL, he might miss at least a few games to start the season. However, defenses are going to pay a lot of attention to Minnesota's receivers, which will open up space for Hockenson the same way it did in 2023.

2 Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Thanks to some (hopefully) good quarterback play in Chicago, Kmet can realize his full potential in 2024

It's been a long time since there's been consistent, quality quarterback play for the Chicago Bears . It looks like this year's first overall pick, Caleb Williams , can provide that in 2024.

If he can, that would make a world of difference for fantasy owners of pretty much any Bears player, including Kmet. Kmet was taken with the Bears' second-round pick back in 2020, and he's managed to put together a pretty solid career despite some shaky performances at quarterback.

Cole Kmet in 2023 Stat Kmet Rank Among NFL TE's Targets 90 9th Receptions 73 T-7th Receiving Yards 719 9th Yards per Reception 9.8 21st Receiving TD 6 T-3rd PPR Fantasy Points 181.1 8th

Kmet was pretty solid last year. He finished in the top 10 in most significant categories, tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns, which is a very valuable stat for a tight end, and was the eighth-highest scoring tight end in all fantasy. Doing all of that with players like Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent throwing him the ball is pretty impressive.

Yet, despite finishing as the TE8 last year, and having (likely) a better situation at quarterback this year, Kmet's ADP is still low. He's currently the 126th player off the board and the 16th tight end.

The only criticism against Kmet this year could be his teammates on the offense. D.J. Moore is back again in 2024, and the Bears also brought in Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze . It's possible that those three will take targets away from Kmet, but that doesn't feel like enough of a reason for him to drop all the way to TE16 in terms of ADP.

Ultimately, we're talking about a top-10 tight end in 2023 who had a miserable quarterback situation. Chicago fixed that, so Kmet should be a player you watch during the later rounds of your draft.

3 Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Although Las Vegas drafted another tight end this spring, they'll still be utilizing Mayer as well

The Las Vegas Raiders used their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to select Mayer. Despite some very poor quarterback play, Mayer had some solid moments during his rookie season.

That's why it seemed pretty confusing when the Raiders decided to select Brock Bowers with their first-round pick this year.

There definitely are reasons to be worried about Mayer as a fantasy owner in 2024. During his rookie season, he didn't exactly light up the stat-sheet. Mayer accounted for an average of just over 20 yards per game and only found the end zone twice in 2023.

Michael Mayer in 2023 Stat Mayer Targets 40 Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 304 Yards per Reception 11.3 Receiving TD 2 PPR Fantasy Points 71.4

So, looking at his stats, it makes sense why people would be extremely cautious about drafting Mayer in 2024. Based on those numbers, he seems like a streaming option when your tight ends are injured or have a bye week, at best.

However, a few stats here point to some progression in 2024.

First, he caught 27 of the 40 passes thrown his way. That's not an especially high number, but it does show that he was able to catch most of his targets. Second, he managed 11.3 yards per reception, which was the sixth-most of all tight ends in 2023.

So, we know that he's capable of catching most of the balls that come his way, and he's among the best in his position in terms of maximizing the yards he gains on those receptions. Although he only had two touchdowns in 2023, his size makes him an excellent red zone threat, so it shouldn't be surprising if he eclipses that total in 2024.

Now, there are two main concerns for Mayer. His quarterback play doesn't seem like it will be much improved, and he's also going to share the field with Bowers.

The quarterback situation is admittedly bad, and that could definitely be an issue for Mayer. However, the Raiders will run a new scheme in 2024, with Luke Getsy as the offensive coordinator. Getsy's offense targeted tight ends at one of the highest rates in the league in 2023, so even if the quarterback play is bad, Mayer should get his chances.

Now, while Bowers will be on the field a lot, he and Mayer should share some time together out there. The Raiders have run a ton of two-tight end sets in training camp, and they lined up in that formation during the team's first preseason game. Having two tight ends on the field at once will create some mismatches as well, giving Mayer some favorable match-ups.

Mayer likely won't tear the league apart in his second year. However, he's currently being taken as the 37th tight end off the board, which is too low. Consider Mayer a valuable depth option in one of the later rounds.

