Highlights Tight ends can still play a critical role despite not scoring as much as other positions.

Fantasy playoff schedules for some tight ends, like Jonnu Smith and Evan Engram, may pose challenges.

Players like Pat Freiermuth and Cade Otton face top-half fantasy defenses in tight end matchups during the fantasy playoffs.

With the month of August quickly approaching, fantasy football managers are already starting to dream of a fantasy championship for 2024. And one position that might not see as much value in fantasy competition is tight ends.

Sure, a tight end might not score as many points as a wide receiver or a quarterback, but they can still play a critical role in any offense. And dependent on a team's scheme, that tight end can often be a key to unlocking an offense's full potential.

Taking a look back at last season, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers had the best individual game of the season, scoring a very impressive 24.7 fantasy points in week five, while Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta tallied the highest total output among tight ends at 153.3 points.

Here's a final look at the top 10 total point-getters at the tight end position, fantasy-wise, in 2023...

So, who are the five tight ends that may run into some tough opponents looking ahead to the 2024 season in the fantasy playoff window? Let's take a look...

Related Fantasy Football 2024: Surprise High Target Share TEs You Need To Draft These tight ends could be great grabs for fantasy owners looking to secure consistent play at the position.

1 Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins

Will face teams that finished with top-ten defenses against tight ends in 2023 in back-to-back weeks.

Credit: Getty Images (no individual photographer given)

Starting the list is Jonnu Smith, who just joined the Miami Dolphins via free agency this season. Overall, Smith, who recently dropped a hot take on a division rival, is coming off of a career year in 2023. Last season, he set new career-highs in catches (50), receiving yards (582), and number of catches that resulted in a first down (26). He will project to be at the top of Miami's depth chart at the TE position.

Now, here's where things get dicey. Smith finished as TE17 in fantasy numbers last year. And his fantasy playoff schedule for 2024 doesn't look all that appetizing, either. Now, in Week 15, Smith and the Fins have to travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Texans. Houston is the most favorable of the three matchups here for Smith. We say this considering that the Texans tied for allowing the most receptions to tight ends in 2023, along with giving up the fifth-most TE receiving yards and tied for surrendering the eighth-most fantasy points a game to that position.

After that, though, that's when things get tricky for Smith. He has to take on a vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 16. San Fran gave up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the tight end position per game last year. Then Smith will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Not only will Cleveland be in a cold climate at that time of year, but they will also be among the top ten in the fewest catches allowed, receiving yards allowed, and fantasy points allowed. So Smith will likely be a fade option come fantasy playoff time.

Jonnu Smith Fantasy Playoff Matchups By The 2023 Numbers Wk 15 (@ Houston) 107 receptions (t-most) 1024 yards (28th) 7.7 fantasy ppg (t-25th) Wk 16 (vs San Francisco) 88 receptions (t-21st) 827 yards (15th) 5.8 fantasy ppg (t-5th) Wk 17 (@ Cleveland) 64 receptions (t-fewest) 559 yards (fewest) 5.4 fantasy ppg (2nd-fewest)

2 Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Scheduled to face three top-half fantasy defenses from 2023 against the tight ends in this year's fantasy playoffs.

Next on the list is someone who has dealt with a bit of a bad injury history. We're talking about Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Muth is coming off of a down year in 2023. What do we mean by that? Well, he posted career-lows in receptions (32), receiving yards (308), and touchdowns (two). Those numbers did earn him the highest overall fantasy ranking of his three-year career but the lowest tight-end position ranking of his tenure, as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Pat Freiermuth finished his 2023 season with 32 receptions, 308 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns. Those numbers were good enough to place him 45th in total fantasy points, which is the highest he's finished in his three years in the NFL, but he also finished with his lowest fantasy tight end ranking at TE29.

Quite frankly, Freiermuth is not exactly someone who is properly utilized in the Steelers' offense. But the fantasy playoff schedule for 2024 doesn't favor his case, either. Starting in Week 15, he has to go to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This is something well-known, as Philly is passionate about their football. So if you're a visitor, you can expect all sorts of vitriol against you.

Then, in Week 16, the Steelers and Freiermuth have to go on the road for an intra-divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens. And over the last few seasons, Baltimore has been known for having a stingy defense. Following that, just four days later, they have to come home and face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That, in itself, is a gauntlet. And if 2023's numbers are any indication, Freiermuth may give some fantasy playoff managers a lump of coal come Christmastime.

Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Playoff Matchups By the 2023 Numbers Wk 15 (@ Philadelphia) 89 catches (23rd) 880 yards (20th) 7.2 fantasy ppg (16th) Wk 16 (@ Baltimore) 81 catches (13th) 804 yards (12th) 5.8 fantasy ppg (t-5th) Wk 17 (vs Kansas City) 82 catches (t-14th) 759 yards (9th) 5.8 fantasy ppg (t-5th)

3 Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Could be bound for a somewhat difficult playoff schedule despite a breakout year in 2023.

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Okay, here's a pick that might be controversial. Going into 2024, Evan Engram is a tight end who is getting some serious momentum after a breakout 2023 campaign. However, fantasy managers should be a bit wary that his numbers might begin to fall off. But he was key to developing the young Jaguars in 2023.

Here's where the controversy begins to unfold. In week 15, Engram and the Jags host the New York Jets. The last time Engram faced the Jets, on a Thursday night in 2022, he had seven catches for 113 yards. But the Jets have a much stiffer defense now than in 2022. That will likely make this matchup a bit more tricky than the previous bout.

Following that, in Week 16, Jacksonville has a road duel with the Las Vegas Raiders. And Allegiant Stadium is a raucous environment right from the jump, which immediately spells trouble for opposing offenses. And then, in Week 17, Engram's Jags have to host the Tennessee Titans. Divisional games are often seen as a proving ground, and the Titans look to be a tough defense to match up against.

Evan Engram's Fantasy Playoff Matchups by the 2023 Numbers Wk 15 (vs New York Jets) 80 catches (12th) 825 yards (14th) 7.6 fantasy ppg (t-21st) Wk 16 (@ Las Vegas) 90 catches (24th) 839 yards (17th) 5.9 fantasy ppg (8th) Wk 17 (vs Tennessee) 75 catches (t-9th) 744 yards (6th) 5.5 fantasy ppg (t-3rd)

4 Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saw a slight jump in his offensive output in 2023 but faces a difficult fantasy playoff schedule in 2024.

Mandatory Credit- Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Another young tight end gets put on the list for a difficult test late in the season. In this case, it's Tampa Bay Buccaneers young gun Cade Otton. Otton, who will be entering his third season in the NFL in 2024, saw a slight uptick in his offensive production last season. He finished as a top-20 fantasy tight end and 70th in total fantasy points. He's slowly developing into a solid No. 3 receiving option in the Bucs' offense.

But his fantasy playoff schedule doesn't look all that thrilling heading into the 2024 campaign. In week 15, Otton and the Bucs have to head to SoFi Stadium to take on a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense. Playing in Hollywood means there are plenty of stars out and about, and the Bolts have a couple of stars on the defensive unit ready to shut down any offense.

Then, in Week 16, Tampa has another road date, this time in Dallas against the Cowboys. In recent memory, Dallas has become a difficult place to play as a visiting opponent. And, finally, in Week 17, the Buccaneers will host their division rival Carolina Panthers. All three teams finished in the top 15 in scoring fantasy-wise against tight ends last season.

Cade Otton Fantasy Playoff Matchups By the 2023 Numbers Wk 15 (@ Los Angeles Chargers) 85 catches (17th) 882 yards (21st) 6.7 fantasy ppg (14th) Wk 16 (@ Dallas) 64 catches (t-fewest) 710 yards (3rd) 6.3 fantasy ppg (t-12th) Wk 17 (vs Carolina) 66 catches (3rd) 721 yards (4th) 6.1 fantasy ppg (t-10th)

5 Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Despite a respectable rookie season, he may not get a favorable fantasy playoff slate this year.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Apparently, the dislike of scheduling against young tight ends is strong in this article. The last guy on the list is Green Bay Packers TE Luke Musgrave. Musgrave, a rookie last season, put up a respectable 34 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers he put up were good enough to be the 35th-ranked tight end for fantasy scoring in 2023. Not bad for the first season out of the gate.

But there's a sense of uneasiness looking ahead to his fantasy playoff schedule. Starting in Week 15, he and the Pack have to head to the Pacific Northwest to do battle with the Seattle Seahawks. Lumen Field is one of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL, especially with the fans acting as the 12th man. That makes life extremely difficult for opposing road offenses.

After that, in Week 16, the Packers host Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints for a Monday night clash. New Orleans is a multi-faceted weapon on both sides of the ball, and they have some very intriguing players who can match up well with opposing offenses. Finally, in Week 17, the Pack travels to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Last year, Musgrave faced the Vikings once, and he was shut down to the tune of two catches for nine yards. So that, in itself, spells difficulty.

Luke Musgrave Fantasy Playoff Matchups by the 2023 Numbers Wk 15 (@ Seattle) 86 catches (t-18th) 941 yards (26th) 7.3 fantasy ppg (t-17th) Wk 16 (vs New Orleans) 79 catches (11th) 833 yards (16th) 7.7 fantasy ppg (t-25th) Wk 17 (@ Minnesota) 88 catches (t-21st) 771 yards (10th) 6.3 fantasy ppg (t-12th)

And that's the list. These tight ends are a mix of young guys and veterans, but these guys look to have less than favorable schedules. Of course, how the season goes could put this on a completely different trajectory. But this is the projection to start the year. You just never know what to expect in fantasy football.

All table stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.