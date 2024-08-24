Key Takeaways Injuries sidelined Tim Patrick for two seasons, but he's poised to make a comeback.

Now 30 years old and nearly three years removed from his last regular season action, it's been a while since most of us saw Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick . Deep-diving, wire-watching NFL Fantasy Football managers will likely remember him after he posted back-to-back flex-worthy seasons in 2020 and 2021. Many moons ago, he was the no-name No. 3 option behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy .

He made his biggest splashes in 2020 when he had three games with 100-plus receiving yards. That year, he finished as fantasy's WR44 and followed that up with a WR42 finish. Nothing to write home about, but it's still something.

So what happened exactly?

Injuries cost Tim Patrick two full seasons

He didn't come this far just to come this far

In 2022, just before the preseason began, he tore an ACL, effectively ending his season. It happens in the NFL. Unfortunately, what followed was another gut punch. In late July of 2023, Patrick suffered a torn Achilles, and his season was again over.

Well, all that rehab and all that hard work, it's time for Patrick to make a big splash. Sutton is still there, but Josh Reynolds has replaced Jeudy as the likely No. 2. In the slot, you'll find Patrick.

In the Broncos' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Patrick flashed his familiar dependability by snagging four receptions on four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. With how Bo Nix spreads the ball around, Patrick will get weekly targets.

You can find plenty of sleeper articles about other Broncos wideouts like Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin, even here on this site, but not quite so many for Patrick.

He's not as flashy or young, but he's got an incredible floor. Fantasy managers should view him as a no-doubter to finish at least as the WR45 this year. The problem is that it's unrealistic to expect much more upside than a possible WR36 finish, putting him at the bottom of what could be considered a weekly starter.

In my fantasy football rankings, Patrick is my WR53. While this is not exactly the most glowing endorsement, remember that this is within the context of my ranking of Patrick being significantly higher than almost every other fantasy analyst.

You won't need to reach for him. Nobody's going to pat you on the back for the wisdom of Patrick's selection. But he's a great stash on your bench with little downside.

