Highlights Be prepared for your fantasy football draft with these top 100 PPR rankings.

The best PPR running backs are heavily involved in the passing game and stay on the field on all three downs.

Protect your top investments by drafting your top RB's backup, also known as a "handcuff."

The points per reception (PPR) format in fantasy football places a premium on players who see high-volume targets in their offenses. And that goes for all positions, so running backs who get consistent receptions receive a boost in PPR leagues.

Overall, it's a popular, fun, high-scoring way to play that makes every target meaningful. Players who make big plays on limited receptions can be productive but can be overshadowed by the guy who averages 8+ targets a game. Here are the top 100 players for PPR formats in 2024.

Top 10

Christian McCaffery headlines a receiver-heavy top 10 that includes Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 1 Christian McCaffery (SF) RB 24.5 2 CeeDee Lamb (DAL) WR 23.7 3 Tyreek Hill (MIA) WR 23.5 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) WR 20.7 5 Justin Jefferson (MIN) WR 20.2 6 Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) WR 16.4 7 Breece Hall (NYJ) RB 17.1 8 Bijan Robinson (ATL) RB 14.5 9 A.J. Brown (PHI) WR 17.0 10 Garrett Wilson (NYJ) WR 12.5

Christian McCaffery proved himself the ultimate fantasy player last season and is the clear top choice in PPR formats. If you're blessed with the top pick, CMC should automatically make your roster.

PPR puts a premium on pass-catchers as evidenced by the seven wide receivers in the top 10. Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson will see their QB1's return to their teams after injuries, which should boost production after good 2023 campaigns.

The Atlanta Falcons new coaching staff looks to use Bijan Robinson in a bigger role than he played last season and warrants a first-round pick if you like taking RBs early.

11-20

The highest-ranked rookie and highest quarterback crack the top 20 as more running backs pop up.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 11 Puka Nacua (LAR) WR 17.6 12 Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) RB 16.1 13 Jonathan Taylor (IND) RB 15.6 14 Saquon Barkley (PHI) RB 15.9 15 Davante Adams (LVR) WR 15.6 16 Chris Olave (NO) WR 14.5 17 Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) (R) WR NA 18 Josh Allen (BUF) QB 24.2 19 Drake London (ATL) WR 10.9 20 Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) WR 15.6

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the highest-ranked rookie wide receiver in recent years. Since Deandre Hopkins left the Arizona Cardinals, they've desperately needed a top receiving threat, and Harrison Jr. could fill that role, and Kyler Murray can support that type of top-of-the-line receiving production.

Josh Allen finished tied for fifth in passing touchdowns and third in rushing touchdowns for all players in 2023. The man knows how to score and deserves to be the top-ranked QB despite losing Stefon Diggs in the offseason.

Target hoarder Puka Nacua made it onto most rosters last year via the waiver wire, but it's time to pay up in 2024 after his explosive 1,300+ receiving yards in his rookie season. Even when teammate Cooper Kupp returned to the Los Angeles Rams' lineup, Nacua remained a top receiving option.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a great dual-threat running back who will thrive in PPR formats in 2024. The Detroit Lions' offense finished in or near the top five in most major categories in 2023 and will need to make Gibbs a major role if they want to repeat that success this season.

21-30

Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta highlight the tight end position.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 21 Brandon Aiyuk (SF) WR 15.6 22 Travis Etienne Jr. (JAX) RB 16.6 23 Jalen Hurts (PHI) QB 21.9 24 Mike Evans (TB) WR 16.6 25 Jaylen Waddle (MIA) WR 14.2 26 Travis Kelce (KC) TE 14.6 27 Sam LaPorta (DET) TE 14.1 28 Nico Collins (HOU) WR 17.4 29 DJ Moore (CHI) WR 16.9 30 Lamar Jackson (BAL) QB 21.1

The 34-year-old veteran Travis Kelce remains at the top of tight end rankings with six PPR TE1 finishes in his career, but Sam LaPorta's amazing 2023 season makes him an equally dangerous threat at the position. Kelce and LaPorta make up a small group of tight ends that you can start week after week regardless of who they're playing against, so taking one of these guys early can give you an immediate positional advantage in your matchups.

Mr. 1000 Yards himself once again sees a high ranking for 2024. Mike Evans has never ended a season with less than 1000 receiving yards and now enters a second season with Baker Mayfield under center.

Lamar Jackson is another great mobile quarterback who provides a safe floor due to his running production. The two-time and current NFL MVP ran for over 800 yards last season and scored 29 total touchdowns.

Nico Collins is an interesting player to watch in the early rounds. Although he had a productive 2023, it's unknown how much former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs will cut into the target share with the Houston Texans. DJ Moore could face a similar problem with newcomers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen.

31-40

Cooper Kupp and Derrick Henry have fallen a few rounds compared to previous years.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 31 Patrick Mahomes (KC) QB 18.4 32 Kyren Williams (LAR) RB 21.3 33 Deebo Samuel (SF) WR 16.2 34 DK Metcalf (SEA) WR 14.1 35 Cooper Kupp (LAR) WR 13.7 36 DeVonta Smith (PHI) WR 14.2 37 Isiah Pacheco (KC) RB 15.3 38 De'Von Achane (MIA) RB 17.3 39 Rachaad White (TB) RB 15.8 40 Derrick Henry (BAL) RB 14.5

While Cooper Kupp missed the start of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury, Puka Nacua usurped the role of Matthew Stafford's favorite target. However, Stafford throws the ball at high volume, so while Kupp may not return to his WR1 standing, he is more than viable in PPR formats.

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans failed to reach an extension this offseason which landed the 30-year-old running back in a run-centric offense with the Baltimore Ravens. Henry has the opportunity to fill a 13-touchdown void left behind by Gus Edwards. If Henry gets the chance (and he will), he will be a perfect fit for the Ravens' rushing attack.

Rachaad White caught an impressive 64 balls on 70 targets in 2023. He didn't have monster stat lines, but his consistent receiving production made him a reliable starter last season. White finished as the RB4 in 2023 and comes at a discount this season. Hopefully, White will repeat last year's production under a new offensive coordinator so he can stay in weekly lineups.

41-50

The Houston Texans have the rest of their main offensive pieces to round out the top 50.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 41 Stefon Diggs (HOU) WR 16.1 42 Amari Cooper (CLE) WR 15.1 43 Alvin Kamara (NO) RB 17.9 44 James Cook (BUF) RB 13.7 45 Josh Jacobs (GB) RB 13.9 46 Anthony Richardson (IND) QB 18.4 47 Malik Nabers (NYG) (R) WR NA 48 Joe Mixon (HOU) RB 15.7 49 Zay Flowers (BAL) WR 12.9 50 C.J. Stroud (HOU) QB 18.7

2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud took the Houston Texans' offense to a new level last season. Stroud threw for over 4000 yards and only had 5 interceptions. He knows how to take care of the ball and still make the big play. Diggs and Joe Mixon should both make fine additions to Houston's already capable offense, and all players involved should be taken seriously in fantasy football.

Despite running for 1122 yards, James Cook only scored two rushing touchdowns in 2023. Competing with Josh Allen on the ground limits Cook's scoring ceiling, but his receiving ability keeps him viable as a startable fantasy running back.

Malik Nabers is the second rookie receiver in the Top 100 PPR players ranked. The New York Giants are desperate for a reliable target for Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense to lean on in the wake of Saquon Barkley's departure. Nabers should receive plenty of work even as a rookie.

51-60

High-target volume receivers, along with a steady flow of tight ends, will still be on the board in the middle rounds.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 51 Christian Kirk (JAX) WR 12.5 52 Tee Higgins (CIN) WR 11.5 53 Trey McBride (ARI) TE 10.7 54 Keenan Allen (CHI) WR 21.5 55 Terry McLaurin (WAS) WR 12.0 56 Kenneth Walker III (SEA) RB 13.3 57 Joe Burrow (CIN) QB 15.3 58 Mark Andrews (BAL) TE 13.5 59 George Pickens (PIT) WR 12.3 60 Dak Prescott (DAL) QB 20.7

Christian Kirk and Terry McLaurin will likely both lead their respective teams in targets for 2024. Kirk will benefit from Calvin Ridley's 136 vacated targets from last year, and he has shown he can handle a heavy workload. McLaurin quickly created chemistry with first-year starter Sam Howell last season and will need to repeat that effort with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Mark Andrews comes in at his lowest ADP in recent years after missing the final six games of 2023 due to an ankle injury. He rejoined the team for the AFC Championship but only saw two targets in a 17-10 loss. If he makes a healthy return, his production should be on par with his previous seasons.

Trey McBride became a reliable tight end halfway through last season. McBride could see a benefit from the Cardinals' newest receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. If Harrison Jr. spreads the field and opens up the middle of defenses, McBride could see a lot of open receptions underneath the coverage.

61-70

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 61 Tank Dell (HOU) WR 15.0 62 Chris Godwin (TB) WR 12.3 63 Kyler Murray (ARI) QB 18.9 64 Aaron Jones (MIN) RB 12.3 65 Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) RB 12.1 66 Jordan Love (GB) QB 19.4 67 James Conner (ARI) RB 15.5 68 Dalton Kincaid (BUF) TE 9.4 69 Evan Engram (JAX) TE 13.5 70 David Montgomery (DET) RB 14.8

If you've waited to take a running back in your draft, Aaron Jones could be a fine choice here. Jones joined the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year $7 million contract for the 2024 season. With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy under center, Jones could see a lot of check-down, safety blanket types of targets, which aren't great for exciting football games but could be a gold mine for PPR players.

Rhamondre Stevenson is a nice pick for volume alone. Stevenson signed a four-year extension with the New England Patriots in the offseason, something most teams don't do for running backs. He averaged 13 carries and 3.2 receptions per game, which aren't mind-blowing stats but are certainly start-worthy numbers for your RB2 or even RB1 if you've waited to fill the position.

Jordan Love finished last year as the QB5, yet Fantasy Pros ranks him as the QB10 in 2024. Love and the Green Bay Packers face a favorable schedule for quarterbacks, and it won't be a shock if he meets or exceeds his 2023 performance, which included 32 touchdowns.

71-80

Competing team depth charts make for an interesting dynamic in the middle rounds.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 71 Calvin Ridley (TEN) WR 13.5 72 Dionte Johnson (CAR) WR 11.7 73 D'Andre Swift (CHI) RB 12.5 74 Rashee Rice (KC) WR 13.3 75 Zamir White (LVR) RB 4.9 76 Jayden Reed (GB) WR 13.6 77 Brock Purdy (SF) QB 19.2 78 Jaylen Warren (PIT) RB 11.6 79 DeAndre Hopkins (TEN) WR 13.2 80 Najee Harris (PIT) RB 11.5

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a run-first offense behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will look to energize an offense that sputtered while Matt Canada held the position last season. Harris will likely be the two-down back, while Warren will supplement the passing game and third downs.

Deandre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley both saw over 135 targets last season, but it's tough to bet who will emerge as the favorite in the Tennessee Titans' offense. Hopkins spent last season fitting into Tennessee's system, but Ridley is a few years younger. Neither player may reach their 2023 target totals, but both are big enough playmakers to be reliable starters in 2024.

The Chicago Bears did all they could to make a comfortable situation for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, including signing D'Andre Swift on the first available day of free agency. Swift is a dual-threat running back who racked up over 1200 yards last year with six touchdowns to go with it. Several Chicago players will see significant fantasy value if Williams lives up to the hype.

81-90

Some "last chance" tight ends and a few "wait and see" pieces to fill out your starting lineup.

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 81 Hollywood Brown (KC) WR 9.6 82 Javonte Williams (DEN) RB 11.2 83 Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) QB 16.7 84 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) WR 8.8 85 Tony Pollard (TEN) RB 13.1 86 Jordan Addison (MIN) WR 13.0 87 George Kittle (SF) TE 12.7 88 Kyle Pitts (ATL) TE 8.1 89 Jared Goff (DET) QB 17.8 90 Jayden Daniels (WAS) QB NA

Passing on premium tight ends looks a bit easier to do this year compared to previous seasons. George Kittle and Kyle Pitts should still see decent work with a few "big boom" weeks sprinkled throughout the season. Kittle and Pitts are the TE7 and TE8, respectively, and are the last of a major tier split, so you should heavily consider taking one before you're stuck with whatever is left.

Tony Pollard showed last season with the Dallas Cowboys that he might be unfit for the "bell cow" running back role. Pollard still put up a few solid stat lines but didn't quite live up to his 2023 ADP. It's possible things could change in Tennessee, and his rank this year is enough to make him a great option for your first running back on your bench.

Hollywood Brown and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs' receivers are interesting. If Rashee Rice gets suspended, Brown and rookie receiver Xavier Worthy should see their value skyrocket. If Rice appeals or isn't disciplined by the NFL, he'll be the big target player he was last season. Brown and Worthy will compete for a WR2 role the Chiefs struggled to find last season but now have the pieces to support.

91-100

Can the first overall pick help you win your matchups?

Rank Name Position 2023 PPG 91 Raheem Mostert (MIA) RB 17.8 92 Caleb Williams (CHI) (R) QB NA 93 David Njoku (CLE) TE 12.6 94 Tyjae Spears (TEN) RB 9.0 95 Trevor Lawrence (JAX) QB 17.3 96 Jake Ferguson (DAL) TE 10.4 97 Justin Herbert (LAC) QB 18.6 98 Brian Robinson Jr. (WAS) RB 13.2 99 Courtland Sutton (DEN) WR 11.9 100 Zack Moss (CIN) RB 12.1

NFL fans eagerly await the chance to see if the highly-touted Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, will have success in the NFL. Williams has no shortage of talent around him. Chicago acquired Keenan Allen and Swift this offseason and drafted receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall to aid an offense that already features DJ Moore.

Courtland Sutton reached a career-high in touchdowns last season with 10. No one knows for sure what the Denver Broncos' offense will look like this year, but it probably won't look great. With questions at quarterback, the fantasy value in Denver is uncertain. However, Sutton should be first in line if there is production to be had in the red zone.

hasn't been the most explosive runner in his career, but he's on an offense that lacks any competition in the backfield and is probably the best Moss has ever played in. Moss will see value based on the amount of touches he'll see in Cincinnati. With the most wide-open opportunity he's seen, Moss makes a great capstone to the top 100 PPR players.

