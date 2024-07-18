Highlights These fantasy football tight ends can exceed early expectations during the 2024 NFL season.

Players like Pat Freiermuth, Luke Musgrave, Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, and Theo Johnson are being undervalued on draft day.

Some of these players could provide great values in drafts and could also deliver solid production for fantasy managers.

Those who play fantasy football know how valuable tight ends can be, but one of the best ways to make it to your league's championship is to find a tight end in the later rounds who produces like a mid-round pick.

Unless you plan on drafting Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce , or one of the other top tight ends, it's usually better to wait on selecting a tight end because there isn't much of a difference per game between the 6th best TE and the 14th best tight end.

There may be some names on this list that are surprising, but don't be surprised if those same names are found in the top 12 at the end of the 2024 season.

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: Top 25 (half point ppr) 2024 Projected Rank Player (Team) Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2023 Final Rank 1 Sam LaPorta (DET) 86 889 10 1 2 Travis Kelce (KC) 93 984 5 3 3 Trey McBride (ARI) 81 825 3 9 4 Mark Andrews (BAL 45 544 6 13 5 Evan Engram (JAC) 114 963 4 2 6 David Njoku (CLE) 81 882 6 6 7 George Kittle (SF) 65 1,020 6 5 8 Dalton Kincaid (BUF) 73 673 2 12 9 Kyle Pitts (ATL) 53 667 3 14 10 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 71 761 5 8

1 Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Arrows are pointing up 28-year-old out of Central Michigan

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Though the New York Jets had one of the most putrid quarterback situations in the league in 2023, Tyler Conklin was still able to finish 11th in receptions and 13th in receiving yards. Had he found the endzone a few times, his ranking would've been considerably higher.

Aaron Rodgers' injury after just four plays was the biggest blow to Conklin's season, as Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle combined with being as effective as a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest.

Tyler Conklin: Last Three Seasons Year Targets Receptions Yards TD YPR YPG 2021 87 61 593 3 9.7 34.9 2022 87 58 552 3 9.5 32.5 2023 87 61 621 0 10.2 36.5

With Rodgers back and motivated to silence his detractors, Conklin looks like a sure bet to improve on a solid 2023. Having a future Hall of Famer slinging the rock will make Conklin relevant and put him in the top 8 of all tight ends when all is said and done.

The Jets offense is ready for takeoff with core pieces such as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson returning. The additions of Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley give them a number of weapons for Rodgers to use. The talented unit should also give Conklin many opportunities to stretch the middle of the field while often working the flats and being a key option in the play-action game.

2 Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

The former fourth overall pick will return to form in 2024

CREDIT: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Can Kyle Pitts count as a sleeper? He had a ridiculous rookie season but hasn't lived up to expectations the past two years. The Atlanta Falcons tight end continues to be drafted high because of his potential and the memories of 2021.

At this point, most people are probably just as likely to expect him to be a bust instead of a breakout. But the wait is over. Kyle Pitts will again be a top fantasy TE.

Career Stats Year Targets Receptions Yards TDs YPR YPG 2021 110 68 1,026 1 15.1 60.4 2022 59 28 356 2 12.7 35.6 2023 90 53 667 3 12.6 39.2

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson did wonders as the Rams' passing game coordinator, and new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who comes over from Minnesota, is an immediate upgrade at the position. Bijan Robinson is one of the most talented running backs in the game, while Drake London looks like one of the best young receivers in the NFL.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In 2021, Kyle Pitts had the second most yards ever by a rookie-tight end with 1,026. The record is held by legendary Chicago Bears head coach, Mike Ditka, who had 1,076 in 1961 while playing for George "Papa Bear" Halas in Chicago.

New receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore give the Falcons plenty of options that should let Pitts see a number of one-on-one opportunities, and his size and athleticism make him one of the biggest matchup problems in the league.

Tell your friends that Kyle Pitts is back.

3 Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

This rookie TE may be the best option in Washington this fall

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After Brock Bowers, Ben Sinnott is viewed by most as the clearcut number two among rookie tight ends. He's a great blend of size, speed, and excellent route-running ability.

In 2023, Sinnott led Kansas State in receiving yards and touchdowns, was second in both targets and receptions and continually caused matchup problems all over the field.

Ben Sinnott College Stats Year Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2021 2 15 0 2022 31 447 4 2023 49 676 6

He should have no problem supplanting Zach Ertz as the top TE target with the Washington Commanders. Physically, Sinnott is superior to Ertz in every category and is just as proficient as a route runner. Terry McLaurin is the clear number-one target, with Jahan Dotson rookie WR Luke McCaffrey and new running back Austin Ekeler also playing roles in the passing game.

Sinnott could likely be the third option after McClaurin and Ekeler, and rookie QB Jayden Daniels would love to have a fellow first-year TE with whom he can build a close relationship as years go by.

4 Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Suddenly, the Titans have an offense worth watching

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans tight end Chicoziem Okonkwo is often being ranked in the early 20s among TEs, but look for this 2023 sleeper candidate to finish well above his ADP.

Okonkwo had a nice first year and was a hot name heading into last season. His 54 receptions for 528 yards and a touchdown in 2024 were very pedestrian.

2024 Titans Passing Game Player Targets Receptions Yards TDs YPG Okonkwo 77 54 528 1 31.1 Hopkins 137 75 1,057 7 62.2 Ridley 136 76 1,374 9 59.8 Boyd 98 67 667 2 39.2 Pollard 67 55 311 0 18.3

Last season, the Titans' passing offense ranked in the bottom quarter of the NFL. Their quarterback play was some of the worst in the league, but things could change in 2024, with second-year quarterback Will Levis now surrounded by DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Tony Pollard.

Okonkwo should have plenty of opportunities against linebackers, with the secondary focus on their suddenly stacked WR corps. If he can take advantage of those mismatches and get in the endzone more than he did in 2023, this could be the season that many were expecting last year.

5 Donald Parham Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

The star QB needs to throw it to someone, so it might as well be the 6'8" TE

Keep an eye on Donald Parham Jr. Jr. He's currently ranked around 40th among most TE lists, and plenty of tight end snaps are to be earned for the Chargers.

Parham will compete with oft-injured Hayden Hurst and the extremely ordinary Will Dissly. Parham is the biggest, youngest, and most talented among the three.

2023 Stats of Potential Starting Tight Ends Player Targets Receptions Yards TDs YPR YPG Donald Parham 41 27 285 4 10.6 20.4 Hayden Hurst 32 18 184 1 10.2 20.4 Will Dissly 22 17 172 1 10.1 10.8

Josh Palmer is the most established Chargers receiver, while Quentin Johnston is talented but disappointed fantasy managers in 2023. Rookie Ladd McConkey could immediately step in and be a factor, but no one on the offense will keep defensive coordinators up at night. Justin Herbert needs someone to throw to, and Parham could very well end up as an important piece in the passing attack.

Parham's 6'8" frame makes him an ideal red zone target, and by the end of 2024, fantasy managers could be thanking their lucky stars that they took a flier on him at the end of their drafts.

Related Fantasy Football: 5 Rookie TEs with the Best Chance For Success in 2024 Take a look at the five rookie tight ends who can make an impact on your fantasy teams in this season.

6 Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

A better quarterback and a new offensive coordinator spell success in Pittsburgh

Credit: Kirby Leei-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had an injury-plagued, disappointing season in 2023. He averaged a putrid 25.7 yards and 2.7 receptions per game. Freiermuth, when he is on the field and gets the targets, takes advantage of them and is a startable fantasy tight end.

Things should change in the Steel City in 2024. The addition of QB Russell Wilson immediately upgrades a position that held Mike Tomlin's squad back last year. Wilson wants to breathe new life into his career after a bad fit with the Denver Broncos and brash head coach Sean Payton.

Freiermuth Career Stats Year Targets Receptions Yards TD YPG 2021 79 60 497 7 31.1 2022 98 63 732 2 45.8 2023 47 32 308 2 25.7

The man leading the new-look offense will be Arthur Smith, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. His biggest weapon to work with is George Pickens , a third year receiver who broke the 1,000 yard mark in 2023.

Before last season, Freiermuth was a reliable, durable part of the Steelers offense, and a return to form in 2024 could make him a steal. He is currently being drafted in the 10th round of drafts and is being looked at as a low-end TE2. It wouldn't be surprising if he returned to the top 12 by season's end.

7 Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Time for Love's favorite TE to become head cheese once more

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Make no mistake, Luke Musgrave is the guy in Green Bay. Sure, the Packers have Tucker Kraft, who filled in admirably last season, but an injury opened the door for Kraft in 2023.

Before Musgrave was injured, Kraft was just another guy on the roster and contributed next to nothing. While he did well when he played without Musgrave involved, Kraft did a good job and showed that there is a role for him in this offense.

Packers' 2023 Tight End Comparison Player G GS Targets Receptions Yards TDs YPG Luke Musgrave 11 9 46 34 352 1 32.0 Tucker Kraft 17 8 40 31 355 2 20.9

It can't be ignored that Musgrave was the guy when he was healthy, and most would agree that he is the more talented of the two. Kraft is a superior blocker, but that doesn't get you fantasy points.

Musgrave stretches the field and stresses defenses by challenging them over the middle. His ability to break tackles and fight for extra yards makes him an attractive option, especially with Jordan Love throwing him the ball.

8 Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Not every pick is exciting, some just have to be made

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Johnson isn't a sexy pick. He is, however, a solid, underrated tight end who will put up consistent numbers.

Derek Carr is a good fantasy quarterback. Over his ten-year career, he averages just over 3,900 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions per season. He will get Johnson the ball, as evidenced by his 15 receptions on 22 targets over the final three games of the 2023 season.

Juwan Johnson: Last Two Seasons Year Targets Receptions TDs Yards 2022 65 42 7 508 20243 59 37 4 368

The Saints aren't blessed with an abundance of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Chris Olave is a stud; Rashid Shaheed is solid. After that, there are touches to be had.

Johnson currently ranks as the 26th tight end off the board, so there's a great chance to draft him late and take a shot on a solid TE who should finish above his ADP.

9 Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

If his QB can stay consistent, this athletic TE can make a lot of noise in Seattle

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

I'm not ready to give up on Noah Fant . It feels like he's been around forever, but the ultra-talented TE is only 26 years old.

The offense of the Seattle Seahawks is often overlooked, but there is a great deal of talent. Tyler Lockett , D.K. Metcalf , and Jaxon Smith-Njigba make up one of the best WR trios in the NFL, and Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are a nice combo at running back.

Seahawks' Passing Game 2023 Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Lockett 79 894 5 Metcalf 66 1,114 8 Smith-Njigba 63 628 4 Charbonnet 33 209 0 Fant 32 414 0 Walker III 29 259 1

The reason for the negative thoughts regarding the Seattle O wears number seven. Even though Geno Smith has had a bit of a rebirth in recent years, it's tough to really trust or count on him because, well ya know, he's Geno Smith.

If Smith can spin it around the field effectively, Fant should be a contributor because defenses have to account for all the other weapons. He'll only cost a late round draft pick, so it's probably worth taking a shot on a young, talented tight end who could finish must higher than expected.

10 Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Yes, it's the Giants, and yes, it's Daniel Jones, but take a shot here

© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants' offense will probably be inconsistent, frustrating to watch, and downright bad. Daniel Jones is a lame duck quarterback who is auditioning for a role as a backup on other teams as the Giants will finish bad enough to have a high draft pick and take their future signal caller.

College Stats Season Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2020 4 56 0 2021 19 213 1 2022 20 328 4 2023 34 341 7

However, they will be playing from behind often, don't seem to have a great running game (goodbye, Saquon Barkley), and someone has to catch the ball. Sure, they drafted Malik Nabers, who will probably be a top-15 receiver within the next few years, but other than Nabers, there is absolutely no one scary on this offense.

Enter Theo Johnson. The Penn State product is 6'6", 250 lb, and ran a 4.57 forty-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. After Darren Waller's retirement, Johnson's biggest competition is Daniel Bellinger.

Call me crazy, but I'm willing to take a flier on the younger, more athletic player. In 2023, he found the endzone seven times, and there's no reason he can't do the same in 2024 for the G-Men.

All professional stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all college stats courtesy of Sports Reference-College Football unless stated otherwise.