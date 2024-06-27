Highlights

  • The wide receiver position in fantasy football is always a hot topic.
  • Tyreek Hill is the No. 1 ranked wide receiver ahead of 2024 NFL season.
  • Rookies like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers should both finish in the top 20.

A solid group of wide receivers is one of the keys to any quality fantasy football team. Especially as the game has shifted to use point per reception (PPR) scoring or the more modern half-PPR scoring format, high-volume pass-catchers are a must-have in building toward fantasy success.

Last year, CeeDee Lamb climbed to the top of the fantasy wide receiver mountain, posting 403.2 fantasy points, the third-highest total by a wide receiver ever (1st: Cooper Kupp, 2021 & 2nd: Jerry Rice, 1995).

A receiver hasn't led the league fantasy scoring in back-to-back seasons since Antonio Brown (2016 & 2017) so we can likely presume a new player could emerge, and why not? There are so many talented players and young talent continues to flow in the NFL every season that we should enjoy the parity both among the best players and the best teams.

1 2024 Top 10 Fantasy Football WRs

The cream always rises to the top and a new leader emerges

Tyreek Hill
Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Top 10 Fantasy Football WRs

Rank

Tiers

Player

Team

Bye

1

1

Tyreek Hill

MIA

6

2

1

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

7

3

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

6

4

1

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

12

5

2

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

10

6

2

A.J. Brown

PHI

5

7

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

12

8

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

9

3

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

11

10

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

5

It's Tyreek Hill's time to shine after numerous big seasons, but failing to ever finish as fantasy football's top receiver. The surprises continue with Puka Nacua, Garrett Wilson and Brandon Aiyuk climbing the charts and into top-five finishes. It's a big year for NFC West receivers as Nacua, Aiyuk and Marvin Harrison Jr. represent their division.

The dynamic duo of former LSU prospects, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, don't quite live up to their high standards. Expectations for the Minnesota Vikings quarterback play, which I believe will be spearheaded by Sam Darnold, should be lowered.

The Bengals offense has been on a slow slide since their Super Bowl LVI loss. Chase is supremely talented, but a dwindling and inefficient offense lacking the balance that comes with a dependable ground game leads me to diminish Chase's overall finish.

A.J. Brown holds close to steady as he finished seventh in 2023 and should continue to dominate as the Philadelphia Eagles' leading receiver.

One of the safest players in this group may just be Wilson. After dealing with quarterbacks like Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle over his first two seasons in the league, Wilson should finally flourish with Aaron Rodgers under center. The volume has been there (315 targets in 34 career games) but Wilson needs more red-zone opportunities and that can only come with a more efficient New York Jets offense.

2 2024 Fantasy Football WRs: Ranked 11 to 20

Some big-time veterans slide and youthful surprises abound

Drake London
Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Fantasy Football WRs: Ranked 11 to 20

Rank

Tiers

Player

Team

Bye

11

3

Drake London

ATL

12

12

3

Davante Adams

LV

9

13

3

Nico Collins

HOU

14

14

3

Cooper Kupp

LAR

6

15

3

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

6

16

3

Mike Evans

TB

11

17

4

Chris Olave

NO

12

18

4

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

9

19

4

DJ Moore

CHI

7

20

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

11

This group is one of the toughest to project because it's often expectations over past performance. For example, Calvin Ridley finished 17th last year, and he's down in the 30s of my rankings since he's now in Tennessee. Amari Cooper finished 18th, but he scored 46 points in Week 16, roughly 34 points above his per-game average. A more pedestrian finish in that game, and he'd have finished closer to WR35.

Drake London is being drafted and ranked near his potential outcome ceiling. He's difficult to project for since the Atlanta Falcons should experience such a big jump in their performance after moving on from their former head coach Arthur Smith and the addition of Kirk Cousins in the offseason.

Nico Collins has a huge range of outcomes for 2024. I believe he's the Texans best wide receiver but his game-to-game production could vary wildly as the offense could favor Stefon Diggs or Tank Dell as matchups allow.

A similar situation is brewing in Chicago as we don't know quite how their new trio of receivers and rookie quarterback will shake out. DJ Moore finished as the WR6 last year, but how will the volume shift since he will be in competition with Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and don't forget Cole Kmet in the red zone.

Nabers is one of my favorite rookies in this class. It's really difficult to project him because he's probably the best slot receiver to enter the league in a decade, but the New York Giants and Daniel Jones in particular have just been so unremarkable. The rookie is as athletically gifted as they come and a sure-thing to have an excellent career.

3 2024 Fantasy Football WRs: Ranked 21 to 40

This group is the glue that carries you to the fantasy playoffs

DeVonta Smith
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Fantasy Football WRs: Ranked 21 to 40

Rank

Tiers

Player

Team

Bye

21

4

DeVonta Smith

PHI

5

22

4

DK Metcalf

SEA

10

23

4

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

14

24

4

Tank Dell

HOU

14

25

4

Amari Cooper

CLE

10

26

5

Stefon Diggs

HOU

14

27

5

George Pickens

PIT

9

28

5

Tee Higgins

CIN

12

29

5

Zay Flowers

BAL

14

30

5

Christian Kirk

JAC

12

31

5

Calvin Ridley

TEN

5

32

5

Keenan Allen

CHI

7

33

5

Jayden Reed

GB

10

34

5

Terry McLaurin

WAS

14

35

5

Chris Godwin

TB

11

36

5

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

5

37

6

Rashee Rice

KC

6

38

6

Diontae Johnson

CAR

11

39

6

Rome Odunze

CHI

7

40

6

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

12

When I draft, I'm usually not drafting this range of receivers very much or I'm very selective. To be frank, of this group based on their average draft position (ADP), I'm probably passing on at least 75% of them.

Why is that? I'd rather pass over them and wait for a receiver later and address the position later with younger players or less proven players. For example, DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Keenan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson are all unlikely to have a career-best season in 2024. That doesn't mean they're undraftable, there's just not a lot of upside to their potential fantasy scoring.

Does this mean I'd never draft them? No. It's more about how far they fall in the draft. They all are safe, dependable players. It's just at this stage of the draft, I'm looking for draft values and you don't want a roster full of guys like the ones I mentioned. You need some risk and to take some chances.

Why are they ranked this high if I don't think so much of them? Because as I've tried to say, these are still good players. Will Levis could take off in 2024 and Hopkins could post numbers like he did five years ago. Caleb Williams could be a beast and Allen could be a first-down machine as the Bears' dominant intermediate route runner of choice. So that's why their rank is still solid, it's just hard for me to imagine them performing significantly better than these ranks.

4 2024 Fantasy Football WRs: Ranked 41 to 60

Don't sleep on them because flex and bench players still matter

Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Fantasy Football WRs: Ranked 41 to 60

Rank

Tiers

Player

Team

Bye

41

6

Hollywood Brown

KC

6

42

6

Christian Watson

GB

10

43

6

Ladd McConkey

LAC

5

44

6

Courtland Sutton

DEN

14

45

6

Tyler Lockett

SEA

10

46

6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

10

47

6

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

48

6

Keon Coleman

BUF

12

49

6

Jakobi Meyers

LV

10

50

6

Xavier Worthy

KC

6

51

6

Curtis Samuel

BUF

12

52

7

Mike Williams

NYJ

12

53

7

Jameson Williams

DET

5

54

7

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

10

55

7

Joshua Palmer

LAC

5

56

7

Rashid Shaheed

NO

12

57

7

Brandin Cooks

DAL

7

58

7

Josh Downs

IND

14

59

7

Romeo Doubs

GB

10

60

7

Gabe Davis

JAC

12

Again, there is a lot of mediocre here that I feel compelled to give solid rankings. Not all veterans that are deep in their careers, ie Curtis Samuel, are equal. In his case, he's on a new team and this is the first time he's really been a part of an offense with some serious firepower. With Diggs and Gave Davis gone, the Buffalo Bills offense is wide open for a receiver like Samuel or Keon Coleman to make the most of.

I wasn't impressed with Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Christian Watson last year, so I might actually take Ladd McConkey over both of them. It depends on what my roster looks like at this stage of the draft. If I've already drafted a rookie or two at wide receiver or a player who had a down 2023, do I want to risk having yet another unproven rookie? You have to parse out the risk.

Speaking of risk, one player who has a lot of risk baked into their ranking is Hollywood Brown. Now on the Kansas City Chiefs, I think he's a sleeper who's available at a steep discount. The Chiefs weren't very efficient in their passing game and Patrick Mahomes only finished as fantasy's QB8 after being the top-drafted signal-caller in fantasy drafts before the season.

I foresee Kansas City shifting their offense to use more play action to create opportunities downfield which should open a lot of deep balls for the speedy downfield threat that Brown can be.

How your starting lineup looks by Week 11 or 12 will be completely different from the roster you drafted. But that doesn't discount the value of having a measured approach where a valid attempt should be made to have a balanced roster with a healthy mix of youth and veterans at the wide receiver position.

