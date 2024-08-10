Highlights Trey McBride showed impressive performance in 2023 season despite facing early challenges.

Expectation is high for McBride to dominate as the Cardinals' tight end.

McBride's versatility, growth potential, and ADP position make him a valuable fantasy football pick.

If you ask the average fantasy football fan who is the most exciting player on the Arizona Cardinals. In that case, the answer will likely be Marvin Harrison Jr. If not the talented rookie, the No. 2 answer would be Kyler Murray given his array of talents as a passer and runner. Finally, the third response might go to third-year tight end Trey McBride after a big finish to his 2023 season.

Expectations are high in Arizona and second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon needs to show improvement after what amounted to a lost year because of Murray's long absence.

Look for the 24-year-old to leapfrog over Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce, the two tight ends most commonly ranked ahead of McBride. Why? Although he finished as fantasy football's No. 7 TE, we have to remember the Cardinals were without Murray for the first eight games of the season. The former Oklahoma standout didn't make his 2023 debut until Week 10 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. What happened there?

Trey McBride in Week 10 vs. Atlanta Targets Receptions Yards Yds/Rec Fantasy Points (PPR) 8 9 131 16.4 21.1

In fact, that game was his second 20-point or more performance over the prior two games. From Week 8 and beyond, McBride scored 20+ fantasy points in three games and at least nine points in all but one game. Over that same span, he finished the week as a top-seven tight end six times.

Related Cardinals' Trey McBride Believes His Teammate is 'Capable of An MVP Season' Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is extremely bullish on the potential of the team and its star player.

Making the Case for Trey McBride

Credit: Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

One might argue that the joyride is over. Harrison Jr. will show up and gobble up all the targets and leave little for McBride. That's partially true but you have to also factor in that the Cardinals' offense is sure to be more efficient. An offense that stays on the field more, converts more third downs and finds itself in the red zone will generate more fantasy points for all parties involved.

The cat is officially out of the bag, though. Brett Kollmann, YouTube sensation and someone you should absolutely be subscribed to if you love the NFL, recently put out a video about "The Five Best Players that Nobody Talks About." And you guessed it, McBride made the list. While Kollmann discusses the subject more about real-life football than fantasy, there are plenty of salient points to absorb. Most importantly may be McBride's ability to perform well as a blocker. Nothing limits the potential of a tight end faster than a guy who can't block because that means they have to come off the field. McBride's underappreciated versatility keeps him on the field on rushing downs and keeps defenses off balance about his role in any given play.

Despite already having his breakout year, McBride still has room to grow. Zach Ertz was active for the first seven weeks of the 2023 season before being placed on injured reserve due to a quad injury. McBride barely cracked 50% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps while Ertz was healthy. Once he went out, McBride frequently played 80% or more of his snaps. And remember, in that Week 8 game, so as soon as he was getting playing time, he had that first 20+ point game where he caught 10 of his 14 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Where the rubber meets the road is his average draft position (ADP). McBride (ADP 48) has slipped from No. 3 to the No. 4 drafted tight end behind Kelce, LaPorta and Mark Andrews. This places him at the end of Round 4 and the beginning of Round 5. It's a tricky situation because many drafters are either reaching a little for a quarterback there, and two great ones are in this range between C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

As drafters appear to be cooling on LaPorta (now going after Kelce more often than not), we can safely assume the murky tight-end waters are ripe for a pivot in strategy. So, if most people believe there isn't much difference between Kelce and LaPorta and little separating Andrews and McBride, we're better off "settling" for McBride. Why use an earlier pick to get a player with no more upside than McBride?

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless otherwise stated.