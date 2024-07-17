Highlights Finding volume can be a great way to ensure value at the runningback position in fantasy football.

Sometimes, all it takes is an opportunity. But in fantasy football, it takes many. Those who are set to get a large bulk of the touches out of the backfield offer much value at the running back position. That could be the difference if your team consistently puts up points weekly throughout the season.

It is no shock that names like Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson are set to get plenty of involvement in their offenses in 2024. However, there are still ball carriers who are set to get plenty of chances at turning in great production later in the year. And if you're looking to bolster your fantasy lineups en route to a successful campaign, you won't want to miss out on them during your drafts.

3 Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

ADP: Standard - 33 Half-PPR - 37 PPR - 42

Sharing a backfield with the league's best quarterback, Isiah Pacheco has been a dependable rushing threat since taking over the starting gig in 2022. However, the receiving work was given to Jerick McKinnon. However, the former Rutgers' back has continued to make strides as a pass catcher, and he jumped from 13 in his rookie campaign to 44 in Year 2. Now, as the go-to receiving back, he could be the bellcow back for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pacheco's lowest placement was RB14 standard format for his per-game average. With the chance to occupy a large enough role in an Andy Reid offense, he is bound to have similar success. Now that the Chiefs' offense has revamped the receiving room for more explosive plays, the opportunity for splash plays should only improve for the third-year back.

While there are some hesitations to invest in the running back of an offense that may turn to the passing game more, there is generally a safe bet that scoring upside tremendously increases now that the team's weapons are improved. Last season, Pacheco received just nine carries inside the five-yard line, tied for 25th in the league. As that opportunity improves, Pacheco will be in a great position to succeed in your fantasy lineup.

2 Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ADP: Standard - 37 Half-PPR - 43 PPR - 62

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a way to add a new layer to their passing game by utilizing Rachaad White out in space, and it helped the team find their groove. Now established in the backfield, the third-year back has gained notoriety to be a key part of the offense through a full offseason and should take the next step forward in 2024.

The big concern for White is his ability to operate as a runner between the tackles. However, that was due to the team's struggles on the interior offensive line. With the addition of Graham Barton, the team should be able to operate on inside carries effectively, and While will be the main beneficiary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rachaad White averaged 3.1 YPC on interior carries (LG-RG gaps) compared to his 4.6 average on outside carries (OT-DE gaps) in the 2023 season.

Heading into the offseason, there were questions about whether the Buccaneers would add a bigger back to the stable to help in short-yardage looks. Instead, they went with Oregon's Bucky Irving. At 5'9", 192 pounds, he doesn't offer much value as a power rusher, even though he had plenty of gap looks during his time with the Ducks.

For that reason, his third-round value should be capitalized on. The Buccaneers have made moves that only favor his production, and the opportunities for success should improve with the bolstered trenches. Expect a nice campaign from White, with potential top-12 production to earn an RB1 namesake.

1 Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

ADP: Standard - 76 Half-PPR - 80 PPR - 84

The Las Vegas Raiders knew they had to make a splash offensively this offseason. Instead, they had to settle, bringing in Gardner Minshew and missing out on some of the top rookie passers in this year's NFL Draft. The passing game will have some upside with their weapons, but overall, the team will need to have a dependable rushing attack to grind out ball games.

While that would have led to a large workload for Josh Jacobs, the 26-year-old departed for the Green Bay Packers, and now the Raiders will turn to Zamir White as the featured back. The 6'0", 215-pound bruiser should be in for a large portion of the team's carries due to the decision to select a running back until the sixth round, where they selected New Hampshire's Dylan Laube. Perhaps he could pose a threat on third downs, but younger backs typically struggle to earn those roles due to ineffective pass blocking.

That means the third-year back has the full green light in this offense. With an expected sixth-round value in the average 12-team league, there is plenty of potential for a choice like this to be a league winner. Even more convincing is that we got to see White without Jacobs in 2023, and the back proved to be capable of handling the workload.

Zamir White Stats When Starting (2023) Games Rush / G YPG Rec / G Rec Yds / G Snap % 4 21.0 99.25 2.25 15.0 68.5%

While that type of workload is likely unsustainable over a full season, the team isn't afraid to let White get the football and see what he can do for himself. Heading into 2024, the back is set for similar usage but expanded over a season-long stretch. Other backs surrounding him, such as Najee Harris, Tony Pollard, or even David Montgomery, have split roles that could be difficult to depend on week to week. So turning to the 24-year-old could be a great way to increase your floor without lowering the ceiling.

