Key Takeaways Stick with the Vikings against Daniel Jones due to his lack of improvement.

Start the Seahawks D/ST against rookie QB Bo Nix in his first NFL game.

Bucs' defense is a good play against rookie Jayden Daniels' questionable passing options.

The NFL Fantasy Football community is pretty divided when it comes to playing defenses.

You have a particular crowd that doesn't play defenses at all. Some people commit to a defense for the whole season, while others stream and have a new one every week.

But which is correct? Neither really. You can almost go with either choice and be fine. The only thing with having the same defense all season is that, at some point, every team has a bad matchup.

Related Fantasy Football 2024: Week 1 QB Streaming Options Have a quarterback with a tough matchup in Week 1? Look no further than this list of streaming options for your fantasy football team.

Minnesota Vikings (@ NYG)

Will Daniel Jones really be better?

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings ' defense and special teams will look to take advantage of an offense that has been well-known for, well, struggling. So much of their offense on a weekly basis came from Saquon Barkley . Outside of one good season, quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't shown much improvement.

Physically, Jones has always had promise. He's exactly what you want. He's also athletic and can move extremely well for a quarterback. He's coming off a torn ACL, and it remains to be seen if he still has that burst.

Those hoping Jones would look any different were left disappointed after Jones threw three interceptions in his preseason debut. He has a legit No. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers , but it could be a few weeks before the two solidify a connection.

Seattle Seahawks (vs DEN)

Fade Nix in first start

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Again, if you don't have a top defense, you're trying to identify advantageous matchups from units that might be afterthoughts on a season-long basis but good for one particular week.

The Seattle Seahawks defense checks that box going into Week 1. On the other side is Bo Nix making his first NFL start.

Admittedly, Nix looked good in the preseason. What he looks like during an actual NFL game can be something different, though.

While Seattle will be in its first game attempting to fill the void left by Bobby Wagner at the linebacker position, the team selected Byron Murphy II in the first round to bolster its run defense.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon showed great flashes in his rookie season and will be up for the task of defending Courtland Sutton or whoever the Seahawks deem Denver's best offensive weapon to be. Point of the matter is, if you can fade a rookie making his first career start, on the road nonetheless, take full advantage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. WSH)

What to expect from Daniels?

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

This one has the highest likelihood of going totally wrong. Jayden Daniels will be making his first start on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Since 1970, rookie quarterbacks are 8-19.

Daniels is a threat to score from almost all parts of the field. He can find a man deep and just tuck it and run. One missed tackle, and he's off. The Washington Commanders lack pass catchers, though. Terry McLaurin could be in for a big year, but don't have much after him after trading away Jahan Dotson to Philadelphia.

Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. remain in the secondary, and Vita Vea should clog running lanes in the middle. Daniels could end up having a special season, it just might not be right away.

New Orleans Saints (vs CAR)

Will Young be better in Year 2?

The Carolina Panthers made investments on the offensive line by signing Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to make sure this year wouldn't be a repeat of last year. The line was horrendous. As a result, quarterback Bryce Young looked far from the No. 1 pick.

The New Orleans Saints still have Cameron Jordan that will make the Panthers sweat all game long, even with their revamped offensive line.

Coming into his sophomore campaign, the Panthers brought in Diontae Johnson to give Young a better No. 1 than Adam Thielen . For the Saints, however, the secondary remains arguably the best unit on the team. Headlined by Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu , the Saints selected Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have new pieces, and that's exciting, but trust this experienced group to produce in this Week 1 divisional matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. NE)

This will be a theme

If you haven't kept up with the New England Patriots, they've looked bad. Really bad. The offensive line might be one of the worst in the entire league.

The snap was a problem in the preseason. That likely won't continue into the regular season since it will be their starter David Andrews back at center. The rest of the offensive line, however, leaves a lot to be desired.

The Patriots were still shuffling offensive line combinations all the way through the preseason finale. Pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson could give New England absolute fits. Sam Hubbard and Sheldon Rankins could also get through and make a big play as well.

It won't be Drake Maye under center. Instead, Jacoby Brissett was named the Week 1 starter, despite Jerod Mayo admitting Maye outplayed him in the preseason.

Even when the switch is made to Maye, the New England Patriots offense will be a D/ST streamer's delight until they're made to pay for it.