Key Takeaways Jakes Bates thrives in clutch moments, so you can expect more FG chances.

Matt Prater is key in a limited Cardinals offense facing a strong defense.

Dicker set for fantasy success against weak Panthers defense.

The first week of NFL Fantasy Football is now behind us, and what a week it was. Some teams started off hot and as expected, while others were embarrassed. The NFL is back, baby.

With one week of football behind us, we also officially have a record in our fantasy leagues. Whether you are 1-0 or 0-1, remember that we still have a long season ahead of us.

One way in which many fantasy managers believe they can gain an advantage over their competitors is through streaming kickers, which, for the most part, worked out well in Week 1. Now for Week 2, a whole new batch of kickers are set to shine and should be considered adds for your fantasy teams.

To preface, all these kickers are rostered below 70% and have commonly been referred to as streamers. You will see no mention of the elite NFL kickers such as Harrison Butker, Justin Tucker, Brandon Aubrey, etc.

5 Jake Bates, K, Detroit Lions (vs.TB)

The Lions will score lots, but the drives may not all end in touchdowns

The Detroit Lions have an elite offense and are among the league's best at scoring points. They only got off to a mediocre start in Week 1. On Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions' offense scored 26 points (but only 20 in regulation). Although they made some exceptional plays throughout the game, their offense looked a bit uncoordinated at times, leading to weak drives and limited scoring opportunities.

The Rams' defense is tough, and Tampa Bay won’t be as difficult to march down the field against. Still, as the early season rust looms around the Lions’ offense, they may have trouble converting all solid drives into touchdowns. This is where Jake Bates comes in.

Bates, who made his NFL debut on Sunday, secured eight fantasy points (two field goals and two extra points), including a clutch game-tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter. Now that Bates has proved he can handle the big moments, expect the Lions to turn to him in any questionable/borderline fourth-down situation, of which there will be plenty.

4 Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)

Arizona’s young offense will not be able to finish drives against a tough Rams defense

Two players expected to lead the Cardinals' offense in 2024, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr., were quiet on Sunday and only combined for six receptions as Arizona lost to the Buffalo Bills 34-28. This shows that the Cardinals either still have some offseason rust to shake off, or they are slowly easing their young stars into action. Either way that makes for an ideal situation for a fantasy kicker.

The Los Angeles Rams return an elite defense, and it will be difficult for teams to score touchdowns all season. Young stars, ready or not, the Cardinals' offense is limited and will be outmatched by the tough, hard-fighting Rams for most of the game. They won’t be able to score many, if any, touchdowns. That is where Matt Prater ’s importance comes into play.

Prater scored eight fantasy points on Sunday after drilling two field goals and two extra points. Prater has been one of the league's most consistent kickers for a while now and can help bail out this limited Cardinals offense when they get into range against a strong Rams defense.

3 Cameron Dicker, K, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CAR)

Just look at what happened last week

The Carolina Panthers got mauled last week by the New Orleans Saints, as they lost 47-10. The Saints kicker, Blake Grupe, exploded for 17 total fantasy points, kicking four field goals and five extra points. Now, the Panthers will face a much stronger opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cameron Dicker had a pretty good game in Week 1 (10 fantasy points), finds himself in an ideal situation. The Chargers should control this entire game and dominate the Panthers in time of possession and the field position battle. However, they do not have a strong enough offense to abuse the Panthers and score touchdown after touchdown.

This offense has limitations, including a very weak receiving core and a young offensive line. That's exactly why Dicker is primed to have a great fantasy week.

2 Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks (vs. NE)

Seattle has a weak red zone offense, while New England has a strong, gritty defense

Jason Myers is set for a strong fantasy performance in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. The Patriots' defense has a history of bending without breaking, often limiting touchdowns but allowing field goal opportunities. And, in their impressive Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, they showed that they are looking to continue their same style of play in 2024.

Seattle's offense, led by quarterback Geno Smith and the running back duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, can move the ball effectively but may struggle to consistently punch it into the end zone.

This scenario is ideal for Myers, who thrives on long-range accuracy. In 2023, he hit 92.3% of his field goals, including 6 of 6 from 50+ yards. With New England's ability to force offenses into third-down stops, Myers should have several opportunities to add points through field goals.

1 Cairo Santos, K, Chicago Bears (vs. HOU)

Santos may be Chicago’s most reliable offensive player right now

Cairo Santos was responsible for 10 of his team's 24 points in Week 1, and the Chicago Bears offense failed to record a touchdown in their 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. Although that stat is alarming for Bears fans, it bodes quite well for Santos and his fantasy value.

In Week 2, the Bears will face the Houston Texans, who have a solid defense but an extraordinarily good red zone defense. With another week of practice under their wing, the Bears should be able to move the ball a bit better, but they may still struggle to finish their drives with touchdowns.

Santos has been one of the league's most accurate and reliable kickers over the past five seasons (all with the Bears), hitting 91.1 percent of his field goals.