Key Takeaways Jake Bates is a reliable kicker due to Lions' red zone struggles and upcoming matchup against Arizona's bend-but-don't-break defense.

Prater is a solid option in Week 3 with Cardinals' offense able to generate scoring opportunities.

Grupe will shine with Saints' high-scoring offense against the Eagles' tough defense.

Kickers may not be the most glamorous position in football, but they can make a significant difference in fantasy matchups when utilized properly. While many managers overlook the value of kickers, there are several ways to use this position to your advantage in NFL Fantasy Football .

Streaming kickers is one of those ways, and it has become a very popular fantasy strategy in the past few years, especially for managers who miss out on big-name players like Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker .

Below are five streaming kicker options for Week 3 of the NFL season, as well as some analysis as to why they are bound to surpass their expectations. All of these players are rostered in below 50% of fantasy leagues.

1 Jake Bates, K, Detroit Lions (vs. ARI)

The Lions have not been able to finish off their drives so far this season.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jake Bates finds himself on this list for the third straight week, and for good reason. So far this season, the rookie kicker is 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 in extra-point attempts (averaging nine fantasy points per game). Through the first two games of the year, the Lions have struggled to finish their drives, particularly in the red zone, translating into frequent field goal opportunities for Bates.

While they have moved the ball well down the middle of the field, they falter when it comes to converting those drives into touchdowns. This scenario has made Bates a consistent performer in fantasy, as he's tasked with converting those stalled drives into points.

This week, Bates and the Lions face the Arizona Cardinals , a team whose defense has shown a knack for bending but not breaking. The Cardinals have allowed opponents to reach scoring position but have strengthened up when needed, often forcing field goal attempts instead of touchdowns. This matchup bodes well for Bates.

2 Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals (vs. DET)

Prater acts as a safety net for a wild Cardinals offense

© Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Matt Prater has had a red-hot start to his 2024 season and finds himself opposing Bates and the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Prater made two field goals last week (one from 57 yards) and secured five extra point kicks (11 fantasy points), as the Arizona Cardinals’ offense exploded for 41 points.

So far in 2024, the Cardinals have shown moments of explosiveness but have also shown their immaturity by enduring some costly miscues.

As they are set to face a tough Lions defense, expect their offense to be tested more than it has been in recent weeks. Detroit has been one of the more generous teams to opposing kickers this season, though, frequently allowing opponents to move the ball into field goal range before tightening up.

This could cause them to settle for field goals instead of making long, risky plays, especially because they have a proven kicker who can nail field goals from a distance. Fantasy managers can count on Prater for his accuracy and potential to rack up points from longer kicks, which can be a significant boost in any matchup.

3 Blake Grupe, K, New Orleans Saints (vs. PHI)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Blake Grupe is quickly emerging as an elite streaming option, largely thanks to the New Orleans Saints ' explosive offense. The Saints are firing on all cylinders, scoring 47 and 44 points in their last two games, respectively. This has allowed Grupe to already accumulate 25 fantasy points, including a massive Week 1 performance where he exploded for 17.

Even when the Saints' drives have stalled this season, Grupe has bailed them out by drilling two field goals from more than 50 yards away. This week, the Saints face the Philadelphia Eagles , a team known for their strong defensive play, particularly in the red zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Eagles are tied for fifth in the NFL in red-zone defense, allowing just two TDs this season.

The matchup against the Eagles is particularly intriguing because it puts one of the league’s most efficient offenses against a defense that excels at limiting touchdowns. This could create the perfect storm for Grupe to have a busy afternoon. Consider picking him up before it’s too late.

4 Chase McLaughlin, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. DEN)

The Broncos defense will leave the Bucs kicking

© Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Chase McLaughlin has had two good weeks to start his 2024 season, going 5-for-5 in field goals and 6-for-6 in extra-point attempts, averaging 10.5 fantasy points per game. All the trends indicate that McLaughlin will keep things rolling in Week 3 as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Denver Broncos .

The Broncos' defense has been among the best in the league this season and will make it difficult for the Bucs to push the ball into the end zone. Tampa Bay will dominate the field position and get plenty of scoring opportunities, but they may just have to keep settling for three instead of seven (just like the Pittsburgh Steelers did in Week 2).

McLaughlin’s accuracy from short to mid-range makes him a trustworthy option.

If you’re streaming kickers this week, McLaughlin is a solid pick due to the likely game flow and his potential volume of attempts against a tough Denver defense.

5 Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CHI)

The Colts will rely on Gay to bail them out of 50/50 situations.

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts have had a rocky start to the season, starting 0-2 and only scoring 10 points in their Week 2 contest against the Green Bay Packers. With an offense that has no problem running the ball down the field but struggles dearly in pushing that ball into the end zone, there is an added importance placed on Matt Gay ’s ability to convert field goals, especially where drives stall.

The Colts’ Week 3 opponent, the Chicago Bears , possess a defense that has shown an ability to disrupt and make timely stops, which could force the Colts to rely more heavily on Gay.

In Week 2, the Bears held the Houston Texans to 19 points, with 13 of those points coming from their kicker (four field goals and one extra point).

The Colts will likely find themselves in similar scenarios where every point matters and Gay’s range will be a critical asset in turning unsuccessful drives into valuable points.

With the Colts looking to stay competitive and put themselves in the win column, Gay’s opportunities should be plentiful, making him a smart play for fantasy managers needing a reliable kicker in Week 3.

All statistics used in this article are taken from Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.