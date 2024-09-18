Key Takeaways Zack Moss is primed to outperform his projection in Week 3 due to a favorable game script versus a poor run defense.

Devin Singletary provided for fantasy managers in Week 2, but faces a much stiffer test this week that limits his ceiling.

One big early-season star and another opening week disappointment are set to flip those roles in Week 3.

Time flies when you're having fun. And in the NFL's case, we've already seen more than 10% of the regular season schedule come and go. Turns out life does move pretty fast after all.

For better or worse, the same is true for your NFL Fantasy Football slate. If you're not off to the races with two victories -- like the history-making NFC East basement-dwellers -- you still have time to turn things around. But, as the Baltimore Ravens , Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will soon find out, you probably need to secure a win in Week 3 to have a realistic shot at making the playoffs.

To claim victory this week, you may need to go against the grain and avoid starting players who look like big fantasy contributors through two games. We're not talking about benching Saquon Barkley or Breece Hall , of course; you don't voluntarily sideline your studs. However, recognizing when those hot early-season assets are in line to regress -- and when underwhelming options may pick up their pace -- can help you avoid pitfalls. And we can help you find new options off the Week 3 waiver wire or stay on top of the latest NFL injuries.

Here are the running backs GIVEMESPORT anticipates to exceed expectations, or fall short of them, in Week 3.

START 'EM: Zack Moss - Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Commanders (MNF)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defensive front, Moss recorded a measly 5.7 fantasy points in Week 2. His 47 total yards (and one reception) made him RB42 in PPR scoring. In a contest versus the Washington Commanders where the Bengals desperately need a win and should have a favorable game script, Moss is destined for a much better finish in Week 3.

In their first two games of the season, the Commanders defense ceded more than five yards per carry to their opponent's top rusher, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Bucky Irving . Last week, it was Devin Singletary of the New York Giants gashing them for nearly six yards per tote.

Commanders' Rush Defense - Weeks 1 & 2 Category Week 1 Week 2 Player Bucky Irving Devin Singletary Carries 9 16 Yards 62 95 Yards Per Carry 6.9 5.9 Touchdowns 0 1 Fantasy Points 9.6 14.5

The Buccaneers struggled to run the ball the entire 2023 season, and averaged just 2.4 yards per rush with running backs in their Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions . In Week 1, the Giants gained 45 yards on 14 carries (3.2 yards per carry). Moss, who has accumulated three rushing attempts to every one for Chase Brown in each of Cincinnati's first two games, is primed to see a heavy workload while his offense is salting things away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per FantasyPros, Zack Moss has handled seven of the Bengals' eight red zone carries through two games, and been the recipient of all five carries inside their opponent's 10-yard line.

In Week 1, Moss averaged 4.9 yards per carry and found the end zone. He should get double-digit rushing attempts on Monday Night and have multiple scoring chances. Don't be surprised if he finishes among the top-15 fantasy scorers at running back in Week 3.

START 'EM: Zamir White - Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Panthers

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Zamir White has been a big fantasy disappointment thus far, notching just 11.4 points through two contests. His perceived backup, 2023 fantasy bust Alexander Mattison , has scored a touchdown in each of those games. The Las Vegas Raiders were forced to completely abandon the run in their comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens , further limiting White's chances to succeed after his lackluster Week 1 performance.

It has been forgotten at this point, but White posted a top-20 fantasy output in each of the final four games of the 2023 campaign. When the Raiders can play from ahead, they put the ball in his hands. Through two games, Las Vegas hasn't had the pleasure of leading by a wide margin. That should change this week, meaning White will finally get the opportunities he enjoyed down the stretch of last season.

White was a league-winner for those fortunate enough to pick him up in mid-December 2023. He probably isn't going to be that in 2024 because of his matchup dependency, but he could be the running back who propels you to the winner's circle this week.

SIT 'EM: J.K. Dobbins - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 Matchup: at Steelers

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

J.K. Dobbins has been a fantasy star so far in 2024, eclipsing 20 points during each of his first two games for the Los Angeles Chargers . The running back's quest to put his injury-riddled past behind him has gotten off to a tremendous start, but is set to experience turbulence after the team flies to the East Coast for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Through two weeks, the Steelers have effectively shut down their opposing offenses, allowing 16 total points to the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos . They held Bijan Robinson to 3.8 yards per carry in their season opener and completely shut down both Javonte Williams (1.5 YPC) and Jaleel McLaughlin (2.0 YPC) one week ago.

Justin Herbert did not reach 150 passing yards in either of Los Angeles' wins, and is now trying to overcome a leg injury to face Pittsburgh's ferocious defense. The Steelers will do everything possible to force Herbert to beat them through the air with his new receiving corps, which means they'll be stacking the box to eliminate the rushing lanes Dobbins has exploited.

Until Dobbins takes rushing attempts away from Gus Edwards , fantasy managers will be reliant upon the former Ohio State Buckeye's big-play ability to push them over the hump. His limited involvement in the passing attack also caps his ceiling, especially when battling a unit like Pittsburgh's. Dobbins will be useful more often than not in 2024, but this matchup represents one of the times he's best served sitting on your bench.

SIT 'EM: Devin Singletary - New York Giants

Week 3 Matchup: at Browns

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Singletary was a mid-round pick for managers who employed hero-RB or zero-RB strategies during their drafts. Many questioned how much upside he would offer behind the Giants' atrocious offensive line, but the sixth-year pro displayed his talent with 95 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders on Sunday.

Because of a lost fumble, Singletary ended up with 14.5 fantasy points, good for RB22 placement on the week. His efficiency is going to be hard to replicate on the road versus Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns , though, who yielded exactly four yards per rush to their opponent's lead back in each of their first two games.

Singletary has been underrated throughout his career, but he doesn't possess the talent of Saquon Barkley, who was stifled plenty of times in the past because of New York's porous run blocking. It's going to be much harder for him to produce in unfavorable circumstances on a consistent basis than it was for his predecessor.

In Cleveland, Singletary is much more likely to "save" a poor rushing day with a reception or two, like he did in Week 1, than he is to repeat his Week 2 showing. You can find a higher-upside option for your lineups this week.

