Key Takeaways Derek Carr of the Saints is a must-start with a favorable Week 3 matchup.

Jared Goff's recent performances indicate he should be benched in Week 3 fantasy lineups.

Jayden Daniels, despite a Week 2 setback, is a solid start for Week 3 against the Bengals.

Heading into Week 3 of the NFL Fantasy Football season, there have been tons of storylines to follow regarding almost all the quarterbacks in the league.

Some have been exceeding expectations, while others have been dramatically underperforming. Either way, as all fantasy managers know, a high level of play from your quarterback goes a long way in winning your week’s matchup.

Below is some analysis of popular rising/falling quarterbacks and some advice on whether you should start them or sit them in Week 3.

Fantasy Football 2024: Week 3 RB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Here are the running backs you need in your lineup and should keep on your bench for fantasy football prosperity in Week 3.

Week 3 Quarterback Start 'Em - Derek Carr

Carr and the Saints are HOT right now

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

START: Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints (vs. PHI)

So far this season, the New Orleans Saints have boasted the best offense in the NFL. They are currently 2-0 and have already scored 91 points. The team’s success has directly correlated with Derek Carr playing some of the best football of his career.

Carr is currently averaging 24.28 fantasy points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Hearing that Carr is a top-ranked fantasy quarterback in 2024 may sound outrageous to the average football fan, but if you have watched either of the Saints’ games this year, you would absolutely believe it. He has been doing everything right so far this season.

This upcoming week, the Saints will face the Philadelphia Eagles , a favorable matchup for Carr. The Eagles have a bottom-half defense so far this season and gave up 241 passing yards and two touchdown passes to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Carr is only rostered in 57% of leagues. He headlines the lists of both ultimate streaming options and must-start quarterbacks in Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.

Week 3 Quarterback Sit 'Em - Jared Goff

Something's off with Goff right now

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sit: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (vs. ARI)

Jared Goff has been lackluster in both of his starts so far this season, and it may be time to reevaluate his fantasy status as a consistent starting quarterback. Goff is currently averaging 14.2 fantasy points per game and has only thrown one touchdown compared to three interceptions this young season.

Those three turnovers do not tell the whole story. Goff is currently only completing 62% of his passes after hovering around the 65% mark for his career. At times, he has failed to make simple throws and has even missed open receivers. Something is clearly off with Goff right now.

Week 3 also doesn’t bring a favorable matchup for Goff and the Detroit Lions . They will be playing the red-hot Arizona Cardinals , who have a tough and pesky defensive squad and an offense that can dominate the game’s time of possession.

Fantasy managers should consider benching Goff this week and waiting for his play to improve before starting him again. If you have Goff as your team’s QB1, now would be a good time to explore other options at that position, as the waiver wire is extraordinarily deep at quarterback right now.

Week 3 Quarterback Start 'Em - Jayden Daniels

A bounce back week is incoming for Daniels

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

START: Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders (vs. CIN)

After an explosive Week 1 performance, during which he erupted for 30 fantasy points, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels took a step back in Week 2, only earning 15.7 fantasy points. This has caused many Daniels managers to reconsider his role on their fantasy teams.

The reality is that Daniels is the best rookie fantasy quarterback in the league right now and is very deserving of a start in Week 3. He has so many weapons at his disposal and has a fantastic ability to break out of the pocket and scramble.

This upcoming week, his Washington Commanders are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals , and this matchup really works in Daniels’ favor. Although the Bengals' defense has been solid so far this season, they are simply not that talented of a unit, and they did give up way too many yards to the Patriots in Week 1.

Expect Daniels to break out again in Week 3 and deliver a performance much more similar to that of Week 1 as opposed to Week 2. Fantasy managers who have Daniels should seriously consider starting him.

Week 3 Quarterback Sit 'Em - Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is not the player he once was

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sit: Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets (vs. NE)

After missing all of last season with an Achilles injury, there was a lot of speculation as to how good Aaron Rodgers would be when he returned in 2024. So far, he has not lived up to his lofty expectations, averaging only 15.08 fantasy points per game.

Still, Rodgers was drafted in an absurd 97% of leagues and was started in 65% in Week 2 even though he is clearly no longer elite. Many Rodgers fans and fantasy managers alike are continuing to start him although all facets of the New York Jets’ passing game have been off so far this season.

Also, in Week 3, it does not get easier. They are set to face their division rival, the New England Patriots , who boast one of the grittiest and toughest defenses in the league. In fact, opposing quarterbacks have averaged only 14.56 fantasy points against the Patriots' defense so far this season.

This would be an unlikely game for Rodgers to finally break out and explode for a big fantasy week. Fantasy managers of Rodgers have to stop clinging onto the past and move on from him as their team’s starter if they want to remain competitive.

All statistics used in this article are taken from Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.