Key Takeaways In Week 3, we must stick with our studs, but consider testing your risk tolerance of unexpected hot starts.

Start Baker Mayfield against a porous Broncos defense

Consider the favorable matchups for RB Jerome Ford, WR Khalil Shakir, TE Jake Ferguson.

We’re two weeks in, so a picture is forming about this 2024 NFL Fantasy Football season. For start ‘em, sit ‘em Week 3, the goal is striking the right balance between the expectations coming into this season and the new data accumulated over the first two weeks.

Generally, we want to stick with our studs, but it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you can stomach starting someone like Derek Carr over Joe Burrow , that’s an option. I’m not sure that I’m there yet, but if you are, more power to you. We can’t discount big shifts like we’ve seen with the Saints and others.

Let’s go position by position and find the starts and sits.

Week 3 Quarterback Start ‘Em - Baker Mayfield

Baker and the Bucs look legit

START: Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. DEN)

Last season, one thing that struck me about the Buccaneers is they had a great chemistry. You can probably say that about many teams, but I noticed it when watching their games. The shots of the sidelines, the celebrations, when in tough situations. Chemistry is infectious.

Baker Mayfield gets a plus matchup against the Broncos. Denver didn’t do much to slow down Geno Smith or Justin Fields to open the season, and Mayfield outclasses them both. He’s efficient with the football (9.7 yards per attempt), and his accuracy is among the best in the league (6.6 accuracy rating, fourth in the league).

Week 3 Quarterback Sit ‘Em - Anthony Richardson

The Bears defense is formidable

SIT: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CHI)

I love Anthony Richardson in the red zone. He’s definitely one of the most difficult quarterbacks to defend when the field gets smaller and the threat of him keeping it increases. The problem is getting there.

Richardson has been big play dependent and the Bears’ defense forced Will Levis into two turnovers in Week 1 and mostly contained C.J. Stroud in Week 2. I’m expecting Chicago to stack the box and dare the Colts to throw the ball.

Week 3 Running Back Start ‘Em - Jerome Ford

Game script should catapult Ford

START: Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns (vs. NYG)

Aaron Jones rushed for 94 yards in Week 1 and Brian Robinson Jr. went for 133 in Week 2. The Browns haven’t yet got their ground game going. But Jerome Ford has 33 touches over two weeks, so there is an opportunity for more.

If the Browns take an early lead, leaning on Ford with a favorable game script could lead to ~25 carries, and that’d be ideal for his running style. Am I worried about D'Onta Foreman? No. The Browns backfield can support a hot-hand approach and Ford is the more naturally gifted runner with three-down upside.

Week 3 Running Back Sit ‘Em - Samaje Perine

Need to see it before I can believe it

SIT: Samaje Perine, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (at ATL)

We’ve seen Samaje Perine before, and he’s a grinder. He’s never really been the guy.

In a backfield with three potential runners, it’s hard to imagine him standing out when the Chiefs want to see how good Carson Steele can be. Not to mention, you have to assume Kansas City brought back Kareem Hunt because they probably aren’t entirely confident in what they already had.

The Falcons have allowed Najee Harris to gain 70 yards, but it required 20 carries. Similarly, in Week 2, Saquon Barkley rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries. It’s unlikely Perine sees that kind of touch volume.

Week 3 Wide Receiver Start ‘Em - Khalil Shakir

Emerging talent will shine

START: Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills (vs. JAC)

Khalil Shakir is off to a solid start this season with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. We’d like to see a little more after the catch, maybe a little more volume for a slot receiver.

Jacksonville has done well limiting its opponents to 38 points in two games. But the Dolphins were frazzled in Week 1, and in Week 2, the Browns are, well, the Browns. The Jags will get exposed by the Bills. Josh Allen has yet to have a pass-heavy game and that will open up the game for Shakir.

Week 3 Wide Receiver Sit ‘Em - Michael Pittman Jr.

Not enough volume for success

SIT: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CHI)

As noted in my Richardson write-up, Pittman relied on target volume to be a prolific fantasy weapon over the last two seasons (297 targets in 2022 & 2023). That just isn’t going to happen this year, especially with AR only completing 49.1% of his passes. The Colts want to control the clock, run the ball and set up manageable third downs for Richardson.

That style of play will occasionally present big throws downfield, but between Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Pittman Jr., it’s really hard to say who will emerge in any given week.

Week 3 Tight End Start ‘Em - Jake Ferguson

Will open up the middle of the field

START: Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys (vs. BAL)

Jake Ferguson is questionable to play in Week 3. So, assuming he does play, this is a good opportunity for him against a defense that should be playing better but isn’t.

Brock Bowers collected all nine targets last week for 98 yards against Baltimore. The Ravens did slow down Travis Kelce in Week 1 (three catches for 34 yards). The appeal, though, is the Cowboys’ commitment to passing. Dak Prescot already has 74 pass attempts in two games, and we shouldn’t shy away from that volume.

Week 3 Tight End Sit ‘Em - Mike Gesicki

Track record says Week 2 was a fluke

SIT: Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. WAS)

With Tee Higgins likely to play, Mike Gesicki and the other Bengals’ tight ends won’t see the 16 total targets that went to Cincinnati tight ends last week.

The problem with Gesicki over his career is he’s never been a consistent producer since his one successful 2021 season in Miami. Since then, he’s been an afterthought offensively. For now, he’s a backup tight end that should only be used in case of injury or bye weeks.

Week 3 Kicker Start ‘Em - Dustin Hopkins

Lots of scoring opportunities vs. Giants

START: Dustin Hopkins, K, Cleveland Browns (vs. NYG)

The Giants allowed seven field goal attempts last week, and Washington Commanders kicker Austin Seibert converted them all. Cleveland’s inconsistency on offense might result in drives stalling out in field goal range, giving Dustin Hopkins a chance for lots of points.

Week 3 Kicker Sit ‘Em - Jake Elliott

Saints defense limits Eagles offense

SIT: Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles (at NO)

I’m not sure what’s gotten into the Saints, but I’m buying it after two weeks. Jake Elliott has proven to be one of the better kickers in the NFL, and it doesn’t hurt having the Eagles' offense leading the charge. However, this is purely a matchup sit where I’m fading teams playing against New Orleans.

Week 3 Team Defense Start ‘Em - Colts D/ST

Caleb Williams is still a rookie

START: Colts, D/ST (vs. CHI)

Caleb Williams has yet to throw a touchdown pass and finished last week with two interceptions. The Colts have an above-average defensive front that can cause problems for the Bears’ offensive line. With a slight home-field edge, we could see more mediocre stats from the rookie signal-caller.

Week 3 Team Defense (D/ST) Sit ‘Em - Ravens D/ST

Cowboys offense due for a bounce-back

SIT: Ravens, D/ST (at DAL)

In Weeks 1 and 2, Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew II passed for 250+ yards against the Ravens. The Ravens have made teams one-dimensional by shutting down their run games. But Dak Prescott and the Cowboys don’t mind being one-dimensional. This won’t be a blowout for Dallas, but they’ll do enough to give the Ravens a poor start this week.

