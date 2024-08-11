Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals have a new RB1 after Joe Mixon left, with Zack Moss and Chase Brown as top contenders.

Moss brings experience but inconsistency, while Brown has more upside despite lower ADP.

Brown is praised for consistency, taking first-team reps, and is expected to eventually take over as the starter.

After a six-year marriage between Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals, the time has finally come to promote a new player to be the team's top running back. Mixon has relocated to the Houston Texans, leaving a primary position open in one of the league's most high-caliber offenses.

Two names have set themselves apart as the front-runners, but it's still unclear who will be deemed the RB1 come the season opener. These two hopeful starters are Zack Moss and Chase Brown.

Moss, the former Buffalo Bill and Indianapolis Colt, signed a two-year deal with Cincinnati this offseason. He's never been one of the league's top backs, but could be given his best opportunity thus far should he be named the team's starter.

His competition for that spot is Brown, the second-year back whom the Bengals selected with the 163rd pick in the 2023 draft. Brown was impressive in his final collegiate season at Illinois but saw minimal action in his rookie season.

While an uncertain split backfield situation may seem like something to avoid in fantasy football, capitalizing on the right player's decreased value could be a big part of winning it all. Neither of these players sit atop draftboards due to question marks, but they have the potential to be weekly fantasy starters.

The value of a player placed firmly within the Cincinnati offense can't be overstated. Sure, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be the focal points of Joe Burrow's passing game, but running backs will likely get their fair share of targets. Additionally, a top-tier offense means more red zone opportunities for every player involved.

It won't be easy, but picking the right Bengals RB could be a key to fantasy success this season. This means choosing between Moss and Brown will be crucial for players willing to gamble.

Zack Moss

New team, but is there any upside?

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into his fifth year in the NFL, Moss is the safer option in the Cincinnati backfield. The former Utah Ute has experience and is seen as the starter heading into the season.

For these reasons, he's currently ranked higher by ADP (average draft position), sitting as the RB29 as the season draws near. The question then becomes whether he's a trustworthy option to take in the top 30 running backs.

Last season presented Moss with the best opportunity of his career, as he became the Colts' premier back in games where Jonathan Taylor wasn't available. While he shined in some, he failed to prove himself as a consistent option.

Zack Moss 2023 Games with at least 50% snap share First Four Last Four Week Fantasy PTS Snap % Rank Week Fantasy PTS Snap % Rank 2 20.70 98% RB10 6 17.90 50% RB7 3 22.50 76% RB5 7 7.20 50% RB30 4 9.00 83% RB27 13 7.70 94% RB27 5 33.50 80% RB2 14 9.60 84% RB29

In Indianapolis, he was merely a placeholder, but in Cincinnati, he will face the constant threat of replacement. With a talented young running back waiting in the wings, Moss will have to shine like never before to hold onto his starting position.

The reality is that Moss has had multiple opportunities to solidify himself as a starter-level player, but he has yet to do so. This isn't to say he's incapable of it, but it might not be worth the risk in fantasy football.

Five years and three teams deep into his NFL career, and Moss' time in the free agent pool concluded by signing a two-year, $8 million deal. It may be a bargain for the Bengals, but it signifies a lack of the potential necessary to be a fantasy steal.

Chase Brown

Could be lined up for sophomore stardom

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Brown certainly didn't see an abundance of action in his rookie season. In the 12 games he appeared in, he was only given 44 rushing attempts, which he converted into 179 yards. He also had 14 catches on 15 targets, totaling 156 yards and one touchdown.

With his ADP set at RB39, it's clear that he's expected to have less fantasy success than his teammate, Moss. That said, his lowered value and higher potential make him the better option in fantasy.

Brown was a workhorse in his final year at Illinois, and there's nothing that suggests he couldn't do the same for Cincinnati. They clearly see something in him, as they spent a draft pick on him and used him in the back half of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Brown's final season at Illinois, he logged the second most carries of any running back in the country at 328. He turned those carries into 1,643 yards, good enough for fourth in the nation.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has been vocal about his belief in both running backs but has especially boasted about Brown when given the opportunity. Even in the last few days, he commented on how Brown is meeting expectations.

"Consistency — it's my favorite training camp word. Chase has been very consistent, and that's what we're counting on from him."

Most notably of all, it's been reported that Brown has been taking the majority of first-team reps at practices. While it doesn't mean he's already stolen the starting job, it's big news for someone currently valued far lower than their counterpart.

Barring an unforeseen breakout, fantasy managers know what they're getting with Moss. Not only does Brown usually come at a cheaper price, but his upside is far greater. We've yet to see how he fares as an NFL starter, but signs indicate it may soon be in the cards.

Simply put, the choice here is obvious. It seems inevitable that Brown will assume the starting role at some point, so grab him before his value soars.

Sources: CBS Sports, Cincinnati Bengals

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference CFB unless stated otherwise. All fantasy info courtesy of FantasyPros and Sleeper.