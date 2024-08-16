Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers have three running backs who could add some solid value to your fantasy team.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to run the ball a lot this season.

Between Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Kimani Vidal, which Chargers running back should you draft this year?

The Los Angeles Chargers just so happen to have three running backs who might be excellent additions to your fantasy football team this season: Gus Edwards , J.K. Dobbins and Kimani Vidal.

Considering these three, which one would make the best addition to your fantasy team?

J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins has talent, but injuries have riddled his past couple of seasons

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

J.K. Dobbins was selected as the Baltimore Ravens' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft . He got off to a pretty solid start in his rookie season and quickly established a name for himself. Dobbins ran for over 800 yards in 15 games, with an impressive six yards per rush, while scoring nine times.

However, after that excellent rookie season, Dobbins just hasn't had much of a chance to prove himself, as injuries have decimated his career ever since. Over the past three seasons, he's suffered injuries, including a grade-3 ACL tear, a grade-3 LCL tear and a meniscus injury, all on his right knee. Dobbins also dealt with a hamstring tear in 2021 and tore his right Achilles on his eighth carry of the 2023 season.

J.K. Dobbins Career Stats Stat Dobbins Games 24 Attempts 234 Rushing Yards 1,347 Yards per Attempt 5.8 Rushing TD 12

The fact that Dobbins was drafted in 2020 and appeared in just 24 games proves how devastating his injuries have been for him. He now joins a Chargers' offense that will look to establish the run game frequently under their new head coach, Jim Harbuagh, giving him some fantasy upside ahead of the new season.

Kimani Vidal

Vidal, a sixth round draft pick, has a chance to make an impact in his rookie season

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Vidal is part of a complete overhaul of the Chargers' backfield this offseason.

Vidal was selected this year with the Chargers' sixth-round pick. The Troy alumni had a sensational 2023 season in college, and if it wasn't for the fact that he attended a smaller school, he really could have been drafted higher than he was.

Kimani Vidal's 2023 Season (Troy) Stat Vidal Games 14 Attempts 297 Rushing Yards 1,661 Yards per Attempt 5.6 Rushing TD 14

Looking at those numbers, Vidal ultimately feels like a steal. Rushing the ball 297 times for 5.6 yards per carry is just ridiculous. He now heads to a team led by a coach who knows how to establish the running game and is invested in the offensive line this offseason. Don't be surprised if you see a big season from Vidal, who could get an elevated role in his rookie year.

Still, Gus Edwards is the Best Decision Here

Edwards is the most reliable choice, with proven recent production

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards spent the first five years of his career with the Ravens, and he's only gotten better the longer he's been in the league. In 2023, he reached a career-high in rushing yards with 810 and did it with a decently efficient 4.1 yards per carry. Edwards also scored 13 times on the ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Edwards was a frequent flyer in the end zone during the 2023 season. He scored 13 times, by far the highest single-season number of his career. Those 13 scores also tied for the fifth-highest total of all rushers in the league.

Gus Edwards 2023 Season Stat Edwards Games 17 Attempts 198 Rushing Yards 810 Yards per Carry 4.1 Rushing TD 13

Edwards' 13 touchdowns gave him a lot of fantasy value, as he finished the year with 187 total PPR points. That was good enough for the 25th-most points of all running backs and the 88th-most of all players. Considering the fact that Edwards should be the lead-rusher for Los Angeles to start the year, he looks like a solid fantasy option.

In terms of average draft position, it makes a lot of sense to draft Edwards over Dobbins and Vidal.

Chargers' RB 2024 Average Draft Position Player ADP Gus Edwards 116 J.K. Dobbins 125 Kimani Vidal 152

With Dobbins, you're getting a player who finished the 2023 season with the 88th-most overall points, having an ADP nearly 30 positions below that. That in itself feels like good value. Considering that he's in the same area as Dobbins, who hasn't played more than half a season since 2020, Edwards feels like the safe pick.

Now, at 152, Vidal does feel like good value, and he absolutely does have a chance to have a big rookie season. If you grab Edwards and still see Vidal on the board a couple of rounds later, he wouldn't be a bad choice. However, given the amount of carries Edwards will likely get to start the year, he feels like the safest option.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.