Highlights Increased touches tend to correlate with higher touchdown totals.

Health and offensive depth are major factors to keep an eye on.

Young players like James Cook and Chris Olave tend to improve in their third season.

Touchdowns rule football at every level, and the NFL is no different.

Finding the end zone is the most valuable thing that a player can do. When it comes to fantasy football, fringe players can justify a roster spot simply because they have a nose for pay-dirt. However, some top players were successful despite an aversion to scoring in 2023. The best in the business tend to score a lot, especially as their touches increase.

Positive touchdown regression refers to the phenomenon wherein a player that was expected to or should have scored a lot more than they did in one year (2023), comes back the next year and scores more as he positively regresses back to the expected mean (2024).

Here are five stars who are likely to see positive touchdown regression and help you dominate your fantasy leagues this year!

Related Fantasy Football: Biggest Sleeper at Every Skill Position Identifying the biggest sleepers at every skill position in fantasy football for 2024.

1 James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Total 2023 TDs: 6

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

James Cook 's 2023 illustrates how touches tend to correlate to touchdowns. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, with Ken Dorsey as the offensive coordinator, Cook only had one game with more than 15 carries. In six of those contests, he had at least three targets. The result was two touchdowns, as the Buffalo Bills were trying to make Latavius Murray a thing early in the season.

During Buffalo's final seven games, after Joe Brady took over as the team's OC, Cook was the clear feature back, averaging 16.7 rush attempts during that span. He also averaged 3.7 targets in the passing game. As a result, Cook scored four times in those final seven weeks, a stretch where the Bills went 6-1.

James Cook's 2023 by OC Stat Ken Dorsey Joe Brady Games 10 7 Rushes 120 117 Targets 28 26 TDs 2 4 *Does not include postseason

When the postseason rolled around, Cook finished with 22 touches in each game. He was a key piece of the offense.

Last season's Bills finished with the fifth-most rush attempts. This year's team will probably be even more dependent on the run now that Stefon Diggs is gone. That also opens opportunities through the air for new players, such as Cook, who was already an active receiver for this offense.

Cook's touches should skyrocket in 2024, exceeding 300 for the first time in his young career. Along with a full season of Brady as his OC, he should continue to grow as a third-year player. Don't be surprised if his 2024 rushing TDs exceed his total 2023 total TD tally. There isn't much competition for his spot in Buffalo.

It's also unlikely that 237 rushes will only net two rushing scores again. Most feature backs, which is what Cook should be this season, are flirting with double digits by year's end.

2 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Total 2023 TDs: 8

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Between a contract dispute and injuries, Jonathan Taylor only played in 10 games last season. Zack Moss played well enough to cut into his touches when active. It's a testament to Taylor's talent that he still managed to score eight times in an abbreviated season.

Entering this year, Taylor is paid, Moss is with the Cincinnati Bengals , and Indianapolis' young dual-threat QB, Anthony Richardson , is healthy. Everything is in place for Taylor to have another monstrous campaign, as he won't be the sole focus of opposing defenses.

The Colts were 10th in rushing attempts last season, so this isn't a team that's afraid to hand it off. Taylor is another player who is active in the passing game out of the backfield. His greatest hurdle is health.

If Taylor stays on his feet in 2024, he'll probably resemble the player who had 12 TDs as a rookie and a league-leading 20 as a sophomore. That's the guy who the Indianapolis Colts inked to a three-year extension. 2024 should be a return to form for Taylor, and he's pretty much a lock for double-digit TDs if he plays a full season.

3 Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Total 2023 TDs: 5

Since drafting him, the New Orleans Saints have tried to get Chris Olave involved consistently. He was targeted 119 times as a rookie and 138 times last season, despite missing time both years. Olave exceeded 70 receptions and 1,000 yards in each season as a result.

However, as the undisputed number one, 2024 is the year that he finds the end zone more than five times. Veteran Michael Thomas won't be clamoring for targets anymore. Alvin Kamara is approaching 30, so the team will likely try to ease his wear and tear.

WR2 Rashid Shaheed is also battling a hamstring issue already, an injury that's always tricky and tends to nag.

That leaves Olave as the primary playmaker, especially in major moments. If New Orleans needs a first down or a touchdown in the red zone, Derek Carr will turn to his most reliable guy.

Even without being force-fed in important situations, history tells us that Olave will have at least 120 chances to catch the football. He will be faster and stronger than ever as a third-year player, making him harder to bring down.

Growth as a player, ample opportunity, and his first NFL season going in with the same QB he had the year prior will all serve Olave well as he continues to improve.

4 Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Total 2023 TDs: 3

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A competent quarterback will save Garrett Wilson . Through two seasons, Wilson has 315 targets, so the New York Jets are trying to get him the ball. However, the Ohio State product only has seven touchdowns to show for it after 168 targets and 95 catches only produced three scores in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers will hopefully play a full game this year, and possibly even an entire season. He's a significant upgrade over Zach Wilson , Joe Flacco , Mike White, Chris Streveler, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle. Those are the QBs who have started for the Jets in Wilson's career.

New York has a credible rushing attack, so Rodgers and Wilson will have open opportunities to connect. If Wilson gets over 145 targets from Rodgers, it feels safe to assume that at least 100 would be catchable. That'll mean more chances to make plays after the catch.

Another benefit from improved QB play will be more red zone snaps. Big-time receivers change games down there. Wilson has to have at least five touchdowns in him this year, and it wouldn't be shocking if he more than doubled his 2023 total.

5 Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Total 2023 TDs: 5

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Five is the baseline when it comes to Travis Kelce 's TD counter in a given season. That's where he finished in 2023, his lowest total since his career-low of four touchdowns in 2016. Since then, aided by a pair of rushing scores, Kelce was good for more than five scores every year until last season.

Kelce's TD Count Since Mahomes Became the Starter Year TDs 2018 10 2019 6 2020 11 2021 10 2022 12 2023 5

His scoring drought last season was a symptom of Kansas City Chiefs 's larger offensive decline. With speedy WRs Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown in the mix, the Chiefs' WR room should be more dangerous. Isiah Pacheco 's hard running style has created a respectable rushing attack for this offense.

Those other pieces mean that defenses can't devote extra attention to Kelce, or they'll get burned. Even with special game planning, Kelce still consistently wrecks secondaries across the league. This is one of the greatest tight ends ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce is tied for the fifth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history. He's the all-time leader in receiving yards per game at the position.

Since 2018, Kelce's 17-game averages are 150 targets, 107 receptions, and nine touchdowns in a year. 2023 was a down season. Most people don't need convincing to draft Kelce in fantasy. However, his past and Kansas City's present hint that 2024 could be another 10+ touchdown campaign.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information is courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.