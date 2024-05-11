Highlights Brock Bowers is the standout TE in 2024, offering versatility and a promising future.

The tight end position is alive and well in the NFL, but one wouldn't guess that from the number of players selected with a TE next to their names in the 2024 NFL Draft. This year, only 12 tight ends were drafted; that's the fifth-lowest total in the last 58 years, since the draft took its current form back in 1967.

The evolution of the tight end position is as interesting as any in sports. From the 1950s until the 1990s, the primary role of a tight end was to block, specifically in the running game, but even in pass protection. Ozzie Newsome and Kellen Winslow gave everyone a peek in the '80s as to what the position could become, and Shannon Sharpe carried the torch through the 90s and into the early 2000s.

Since those days in the 2000s and 2010s, the likes of Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Dallas Clark, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski, and Travis Kelce have completely transformed the tight end position. Though all teams carry at least one big, blocking "old school tight end", the top priority of the modern tight end is to stretch the middle of the field in the passing game and cause matchup problems by lining up in the slot or out wide.

The 2024 draft class has one clear stud who will make an impact on day one. After that, it's anyone's guess as to who will help fantasy owners this season, but we'll give it our best shot here. Here's a look at the five rookie tight ends with the best chance for fantasy football success in 2024.

1 Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

3-time First Team All-American has drawn comparisons to George Kittle

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked many by taking the player who most would agree was the best available at pick 13 in the first round. Though tight end wasn't considered a need for owner Mark Davis' franchise, general manager Tom Telesco couldn't resist taking the former Bulldog and consensus number one TE, Brock Bowers.

With a clear need for both a tight end and wide receiver (Bowers could fill both roles), it seemed as if the Georgia legend wouldn't make it past the New York Jets at No. 11. But when they passed on him in favor of a top tier offensive tackle, Bowers fell right into the lap of Las Vegas. With that selection, the Raiders are getting one of the most well-rounded TE prospects in the history of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brock Bowers had a reception in every game he ever played at the University of Georgia and four or more receptions in 26 of 39 career games. In just three seasons, he finished his career as one of Georgia's best ever, ranking 3rd in all time receptions (175), 5th in receiving yards (2,538), 2nd in receiving touchdowns (26), and 8th in total touchdowns (31).

Bowers checks all the boxes of the perfect tight end. He is a great in-line blocker, can line up in the backfield and motion as an H-back, or he can split out and play in the slot or out wide. He has the speed of a receiver and the size of a tight end and is like a coach on the field.

Why Brock Bowers will have a big rookie season

Raiders' offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has a new toy to play with in his first season in Las Vegas. As Chicago Bears OC, Getsy used TE Cole Kmet in a variety of ways. He was deployed as a traditional tight end and in the slot. Bowers will probably be used out wide as receiver, too, so Getsy will have many ways to use this human Swiss Army Knife.

Getsy loves using screen passes to attack defenses, and Bowers will be a perfect fit in the screen game. When aligned outside, imagine a corner trying to tackle the 6'4" 240-pound Bowers with one or two blockers in front of him, especially if one of those blockers is versatile TE Michael Mayer.

From the slot, Bowers will be bigger than any defensive back covering him and just as fast as many (he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at his pro day). If a defense tries to cover him with a linebacker, the advantage will also go to the former Bulldog. No matter where he lines up, Bowers will be the most targeted rookie TE and will probably end up in the top ten in scoring for all tight ends.

Brock Bowers College Stats Category 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 56 63 56 Receiving Yards 882 942 714 Receiving TDs 13 7 6 Avg./Rec. 15.8 15 12.8 Games 15 15 10

2 Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

Washington added a productive TE who can make an immediate impact

After Bowers, no TE in the draft class was as productive as Ben Sinnott. The Kansas State tight end had 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Combine his production with his size (6'4", 250 pounds) and his athleticism (4.68 40 time at the combine), and there is a lot to work with at the pro level.

Sinnott, like Bowers, was coveted for his versatility. While at K-State, he lined up at tight end, fullback, and receiver. He spent plenty of time in the backfield and is an above average blocker, whether on the line or in the fullback role.

The former Jayhawk's speed is good enough to work the deep middle of the field and demand respect, though he won't scare defenses with any breakaway speed. What he will do is break tackles and gain extra yards when it's thought none were there.

Why Ben Sinnott will have a big rookie season

Sinnott is in a great place for a tight end, rookie or not. With the drafting of Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders now have rookie pieces in place to grow together.

An effective tight end can be a quarterback's best friend because he can serve as the "safety blanket" about which we always hear. When no one is open downfield, being able to dump off or check down to a TE keeps the offense going and chains moving forward.

There isn't a surplus of weapons in the Washington huddle. Terry McLaurin is the clearcut #1 option, but after that, it's wide open. Jahan Dotson, though talented, hasn't progressed as hoped, and their slot receiver is projected to be rookie third-round-pick Luke McCaffrey.

Daniels may find himself using Sinnott quite often, especially near the goal line, and the TE could be a great grab in a deep PPR league and in dynasty leagues.

Commanders Offensive Weapons Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Avg./Rec. Terry McLaurin 132 79 1,002 4 12.7 Jahan Dotson 83 49 518 4 10.6 Zach Ertz (ARI) 43 27 187 1 6.9 Ben Sinnott (K-State) 76 49 676 6 13.8

3 Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Carolina's rookie TE gives Bryce Young some much-needed help in a rebuilt offense

Poor Bryce Young. Sure, he was the top overall pick in the 2023 draft. And sure, he made a boatload of money, but imagine being taken #1 by a team that had no weapons to support your growth or success. Last season, the Carolina Panthers' rookie quarterback was set up to fail, but after a few additions, things seem to be looking up. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders will be a large part of the resurgence in Carolina.

The tight end out of Texas has all the tools to be a top tier weapon in the NFL. His 6'4", 250-pound frame is everything an offensive coordinator could ask for, especially for someone who can move like him (he ran a 4.69 40 at his pro day). He is as reliable a receiver as anyone in the draft as he didn't drop a pass in 2023.

He translates a little higher as a fantasy football tight end because his strength is receiving, not so much blocking. He will be a dangerous weapon for the Panthers' offense as he can line up as an in-line TE, in the slot, or out wide. He has the speed to be a threat over the deep middle against cover 2 teams and can work the flats versus cover 3.

Why Ja'Tavion Sanders will have a big rookie season

The former Texas Longhorns tight end will have a chance to get on the field right away. While Panthers TE Tommy Tremble showed some flashes that he can be a solid player, in his three years in the NFL, he hasn't had more than 23 receptions or 194 yards in any single season. Tremble is the only player who seemingly stands in Sanders' way.

New Carolina head coach Dave Canales revitalized the career of Baker Mayfield, and Panthers fans hope that he can work his magic with Young. With Canales running the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in 2023, TE Cade Otton had a breakout year with 47 receptions and 455 yards while being targeted 67 times.

The Panthers added Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette to go along with Adam Thielen in the receiver room, and drafted Jonathon Brooks to help Chuba Hubbard in the running game. The offense, as a whole, should be much more effective in 2024, and should Sanders claim the starting TE job (which he should), he could end up being that reliable target that every young quarterback needs.

Ja'Tavion Sanders College Stats Category 2022 2023 Receptions 54 45 Receiving Yards 613 682 Receiving TDs 5 2 Avg./Rec. 11.4 15.2 Games 13 14

4 Erick All, Cincinnati Bengals

The tight end of the future has arrived in Cincinnati, and he's all set to contribute in 2024

In the 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected a do-it-ALL, as in Erick All, the talented, yet injury-plagued tight end from the University of Iowa. Had he not suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries in college, All probably would have been drafted on day two.

All is a solid blocker; he has a reputation for his physical style. While his speed doesn't quite measure up to the top TEs (4.8 in the 40), he has the speed to stretch the field. Once he has the ball in his hands, he can break tackles and get extra yards even if he won't scare any defenses by taking the top off.

There is a pattern forming for the top rookie tight ends for 2024, and it continues with All. His versatility will get him on the field quickly. Whether he's an in-line TE, in the backfield and moving around as an H-back, or lined up as a WR to cause a mismatch, All can lineup everywhere.

Why Erick All will have a big rookie season

Of the remaining drafted tight ends, the potential for playing time is the deciding factor as to where they rank on this list. Though he might not be as athletic as others at the position, All's situation is better than most.

The only TE seemingly ahead of him is Mike Gesicki, who has only 61 catches and 606 yards over the past two years combined. Cincy's other returning tight end is Tanner Hudson, who had 39 receptions for 352 yards last season.

With Ja'Maar Chase and Tee Higgins leading the charge on the outside, All could be the threat over the middle that the Bengals need. With one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Joe Burrow, there is no reason to think that All doesn't have the potential to become a reliable target, even if it's not right away. He should be a contributor in 2024.

Erick All College Stats Season Games Receptions Yards TDs 2021 (Michigan) 13 38 437 2 2022 (Michigan) 3 3 36 0 2023 (Iowa) 7 21 299 3 2023 (13 game projection) 13 39 555 6

5 Cade Stover, Houston Texans

Houston's passing game is as good as any in the league

Cade Stover isn't someone who plays football; he's a football player. Ohio State's stud tight end rushed for 1,500 yards in his senior year of high school, he played linebacker in the Rose Bowl in 2022, and he became one of the Buckeyes' best tight ends in recent memory. The rich got richer when the Houston Texans selected him 123rd overall in the 2024 draft.

His 4.65 forty-yard dash time wasn't outstanding, to say the least, and it could have caused his stock to dip a bit. What kept him from falling too low is just about everything else about his game. While he's not as great an athlete as some on the list, he's plenty athletic. His biggest strengths are his leadership, motor, and ability to run through defenders who try to take him down.

Stover rarely drops the ball and is great around the end zone and at finishing plays. The former Mr. Football of Ohio and Gatorade Player of the Year will surely be making highlight-clip-worthy plays running through tacklers and into the open field. Ohio State's two-time captain will bring a winning attitude and work ethic to Houston.

Why Cade Stover will have a big rookie season

As soon as Stover gets on the field, he'll join one of the best passing attacks in the league. With 2023 rookie phenom C.J. Stroud at the helm, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and tight end Dalton Schultz each had over 635 yards. Throw their newest receiver, Stefon Diggs, into the mix, and the 2024 Texans have quite possibly the scariest passing game in the NFL.

Stover seems to have a clear path to the number two tight end job. From day one, he should earn snaps, and he has the ability take advantage of mismatches with smaller cornerbacks and safeties. The unimaginable talent on this offense should open up opportunities for whoever is at tight end. However, the recently extended Dalton Schultz is a heckuva player and is the only thing standing between Stover and great stats in 2024.

While the rookie should be used enough to be relevant in the passing game, the fact there is only one football to go around could stunt Stover's rookie production. Collins, Dell, and now Diggs will each get plenty of targets, but last year the Texans threw the ball 592 times, so there should still be enough passes to go around.

All professional stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all college stats courtesy of Sports Reference-College Football unless stated otherwise.