Key Takeaways The Bills' roster underwent some major changes this offseason, specifically at wide receiver.

One of their new additions, Keon Coleman, had some very impressive moments during his first NFL game on Sunday.

Coleman seems to have earned the trust of Josh Allen, and could have already established himself as the team's WR1.

The Buffalo Bills look very different in 2024 than they did in 2023. One of the positions that saw the most change was at wide receiver, as Buffalo lost two veterans in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis . With Josh Allen still in his prime, Buffalo knew they needed to give him some more weapons on the outside.

One of the biggest ways they did that was through the NFL Draft , where Buffalo selected Keon Coleman , a receiver out of Florida State. Coleman is just one of the few new faces in Buffalo, as their offense looks a bit different from how it did in 2023.

Coleman had some solid moments in his NFL debut on Sunday, as the Bills narrowly defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home. Did he do enough to establish himself as the team's first option at the position?

Coleman's NFL Debut For the Bills

Coleman made some key plays in his first NFL game

Statistically, no Bills receiver jumped off the page on Sunday. Still, Coleman had his moments, and turned in a pretty solid professional debut.

Coleman received five targets, and ended up catching four of them. He turned those four receptions into 51 yards, good enough for a solid 12.7 yards per reception. He showed his contested catching ability as well, making this massive play in the fourth quarter, which would set up a touchdown for Buffalo, allowing them to take a two-score lead:

Overall, it's hard to be upset with Coleman's performance, especially considering it was his NFL debut. The Bills offense as a whole was pretty anemic through most of the first half, but once they started to pick things up, Coleman became a factor.

He didn't light the stat-sheet on fire. If he did, it wouldn't even be a question whether he was the team's WR1 or not. Still, Coleman showed a lot of promise, and made himself more useful than most of his teammates on the offense. Taking the WR1 role with Diggs and Davis out of the picture is a tall task, but Coleman seems like he's up to it.

How Does Coleman Compare to Other Buffalo WRs?

Coleman was easily the most prominent receiver for Buffalo in Week 1

In terms of his teammates, it's more than fair to say Coleman was favored the most by Allen. It makes sense, as it seems he's already earned the trust of his quarterback, but we really saw that ring true on the field this week.

Coleman dominated Bills receivers in terms of opportunities in general. He was on the field for nearly three quarters of their total offensive plays, while running the most routes and receiving the most targets.

While he seemed like the most prominent receiver, it was not as if he was the only one on the field. As Allen tries to find his new reliable weapon, he spreads the ball around a bit. A total of nine different Bills caught at least one pass, and 10 had at least one target, with Ty Johnson being the only player to receive a target but not a reception.

Now, four of them only had one reception, and just three Bills had three receptions, with one of them being their running back, James Cook . It was very much a committee-approach, which makes sense as Allen and the Bills try to get comfortable with a new cast of characters.

Bills WR in Week 1 Player Receptions Receiving Yards TD Keon Coleman 4 51 0 Khalil Shakir 3 42 1 Mack Hollins 2 25 1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 1 19 0 Curtis Samuel 2 15 0

The impact Coleman made was undoubtable, though. He caught nearly every ball thrown his way, and made plays when he needed to. His contested catch late in the game showcased his big-play ability, a quality that is rare in Buffalo's receiving room.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Coleman, this game featured two of the better receivers in this year's rookie class. Coleman got the best of Harrison this time around, as the Cardinals rookie had just one catch for four yards.

Coleman didn't win anybody any NFL Fantasy Football matchups this week, but he should have made his managers very happy. We saw that Allen trusted him more than any other receiver, and Coleman made good on that promise. His stock for the 2024 season looks very encouraging.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.