Highlights Don't overvalue high-volume running backs like Rachaad White. Volume does not always equal success in fantasy football.

Running backs like David Montgomery grind out yards but lack explosive plays. Volume is important, but so is efficiency.

Consider rookie Bucky Irving as a better fantasy option than White due to his draft position and potential for explosive plays.

When I envision an NFL running back, I see the smooth, long-striding grace of Gale Sayers, the unreal agility and elusiveness of Barry Sanders, the contact balance of Jim Brown, the straight-ahead speed of Jamaal Charles or Chris Johnson, the raw strength of Earl Campbell or the all-around wonder of backs like Thurman Thomas, Adrian Peterson, Roger Craig and the list goes on and on.

What I don't imagine is a fantasy football black hole like Rachaad White, who is only good because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' conservative style of play in 2023 necessitated that he touch the ball 336 times. With all those touches, White shocked fantasy managers from coast to coast, finishing with the fourth-most points among running backs.

Even with all those carries, White has not had a rush go longer than 38 yards. Given 272 carries last year, the 25-year-old rushed for just 990 yards (14th). The exact same number of carries as Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. That's nearly two yards more than White's average (3.6 ypc).

Look, fantasy football is not about having the most athletically gifted team. It's about having the team that scores the most points. And there are a ton of running backs who chew up the clock and wear down defenses. A well-established example is Lions RB David Montgomery. While he had a great first season in Detroit, there were many seasons in Chicago, where he began his career, that he ground up the clock about four yards at a time. In 2021, he had 225 carries for 849 yards for a paltry 3.8 yards per carry. That may not sound like much, but volume is key. A very long time ago, a running back in 1984 that few are likely to remember named James Wilder of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had 407 carries for 1,544 yards. And what do you know, that's a 3.8 yards per carry average. And wouldn't you know it, the only times Wilder had fantasy-relevant stats, if they were to play fantasy football way back when, were the seasons in which he had at least 365 carries.

Why I avoid high-volume running backs like Rachaad White

Almost everything has to go right for a back that relies on lots of touches

First, a volume-centric running back like White needs to be on a team that insists on giving the ball to only one player. Despite almost every NFL team having at least four running backs on their roster, a team in today's NFL rarely opts to pour their offense through just one player unless that player is a superstar like McCaffrey. A punching bag with legs that falls forward a body length at a time like White should never be that guy.

Yes, I am biased and hyperbolic. Some criticism should be levied at the Bucs' offensive line. Another reason McCaffrey is so great is that he's running behind a well-oiled machine in one of the most subtly complicated run schemes the NFL has ever seen, built by Kyle Shanahan.

Bucky Irving to the rescue

A three-down rookie back throws adds a new layer in Tampa Bay's offense

Now that the Buccaneers also have Bucky Irving, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick from the Oregon Ducks, it isn't as though Tampa Bay has some savior to replace White. The reality is closer to a split backfield, which still favors the incumbent. However, White is being drafted around pick No. 34, placing him toward the end of the third round. That's too rich for my blood.

I'd much rather select Irving, who is being drafted around RB59. That's closer to pick No. 207, which often leaves him among the undrafted.

White should be thought of as an RB3/flex play. Most weeks, he's a safe option because of all that volume. Ultimately, he will lack the upside to put up big-time fantasy points. And for a player being drafted at the end of Round 3, he needs to be more explosive.

If you're looking for a running back towards the end of the third round, look for Buffalo's James Cook. Better yet, draft your RB1 in the first round so you can spend Rounds 2 to 4 loading up on wide receivers.