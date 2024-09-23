When picking players in the early rounds of a NFL Fantasy Football draft, there's usually a good reason for my choice. In the first five or six rounds, all those players are good to some degree. Maybe some are a little more hyped than others, or maybe some have a little more to prove. But generally speaking, these are the best and most highly-regarded players in the NFL for a reason.

When we saw Anthony Richardson connect with Alec Pierce in Week 1 for a 60-yard touchdown with that absolute cannon throw, it doesn't take an advanced degree to see the impressive quarterback template the Indianapolis Colts are building upon.

We're now a couple of games removed from that rather impressive Week 1 from Richardson and the Colts. The new car smell quickly fades in fantasy football. Managers are driving past the waiver wire having likely already missed out on Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield . The Week 4 waiver wire offers what looks like a reliable used option: Andy Dalton. Richardson looks like he may already need to go into the shop for repairs. I'm not a car guy, so I'm unsure how I ended up in this car metaphor. You get the point, though!

Trust Your Stubborn Instincts With Anthony Richardson

It's only Andy Dalton

Put simply, there's a reason why Andy Dalton is the backup quarterback on what we all agreed was a really bad football team last week. Sure, Richardson has done little on the field to merit much loyalty, but that's the nature of his style of play. We weren't expecting Richardson to titillate us with his array of throws. We were hoping for power rushing totals gathered in the red zone with the occasional pass play to move the chains and keep defenses honest.

Rather than jump ship, Richardson managers have to wait it out. If we as fantasy football managers want a sure thing, we could have drafted Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. Even if we were looking for a discount on draft day, veterans like Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford could have been had on the cheap. If you draft a high-upside, high-risk, high-reward player, these are the consequences.

Trading Richardson away can really only result in a value loss. Plus, you have to hope whatever lesser asset continues to overachieve. It's necessary to have a little fortitude and stick with the riskier, high-upside plays like Richardson instead of seeking the first safe port we sail past.

Things won't get any easier in Week 4 against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that's playing really well, but the Colts have the Jaguars, Titans and Dolphins upcoming. So there's some room for optimism.

If you really want to play it safe, there's no harm in picking up Dalton, Mayfield, Darnold or even Malik Willis in the short term. You should be fine as long as you don't lose your patience with Richardson.

