Highlights Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray are prepared for bounce-back seasons in 2024.

Jonathan Brooks and Kendre Miller show value in acquiring young dynasty running backs.

T.J. Hockenson and Jake Ferguson are undervalued for elite fantasy tight ends.

For those of you who might not be aware, dynasty is a format in fantasy football where you have one extensive draft, and then only draft rookies in future years. It's truly the closest thing to owning your own NFL team.

Dynasty follows all the same rules as any other fantasy football league, except that age and future production are much more important. As good as players like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams might be, they're not as valuable as CeeDee Lamb or Amon-Ra St. Brown due to similar production and age.

With only being able to draft rookies every year, trades are a much bigger party in dynasty formats than your typical redraft format. And in these leagues, you need to take advantage of discounted players when you can. Right now, you have to take advantage of these 10 NFL players who are currently undervalued in dynasty, who will outperform the trade value you acquire them with.

10 NFL Players You Need To Buy In Dynasty Player Team Kyler Murray - QB Arizona Cardinals Trevor Lawrence - QB Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Taylor - RB Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Brooks - RB Carolina Panthers Kendre Miller - RB New Orleans Saints A.J. Brown - WR Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Aiyuk - WR San Francisco 49ers Tank Dell - WR Houston Texans T.J. Hockenson - TE Minnesota Vikings Jake Ferguson - TE Dallas Cowboys

1 Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Even after strong performances returning from an ACL tear, Murray is being valued as the QB9 in dynasty drafts

If you're in need of a quarterback in dynasty, especially in superflex leagues (two QBs), Kyler Murray should be on your radar. Even after an ACL tear, he was still able to showcase his rushing ability with five games of at least 30 rushing yards. Things got even better for him in the passing game as the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Realistically, Murray should be viewed as a top-six dynasty quarterback. He's got the same rushing upside as Lamar Jackson, yet higher passing upside.

C.J. Stroud may be a better real life quarterback than Murray, but he's limited to only his passing ability in fantasy. And as good as Caleb Williams could be, you're hoping he can be the type of fantasy quarterback that Murray has been when healthy. Draft or acquire Murray, who's a proven fantasy star.

Kyler Murray Career Fantasy Football Finishes Year Fantasy Football Finish 2019 QB6 2020 QB3 2021 QB10 2022 QB19 2023 QB26

2 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

With the additions of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis, Lawrence should take the next step to becoming one of the league's best quarterbacks

Currently, Williams is being valued as the QB9 in dynasty without taking a snap. A few years ago, the same was felt about Trevor Lawrence. Fortunately for fantasy managers, Lawrence has been inconsistent, leading to a major discount, as he's currently being drafted as the QB13, which is completely bogus.

Lawrence is being drafted at his floor, where he finished as the QB13 last season despite missing one game. With an improved wide receiver corps, Lawrence can erupt into a consistent top-10 fantasy QB. He's only 24 years old heading into his fourth season, and the front office feels good about him after he recently signed a massive contract extension. The only way is up for Lawrence.

3 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

From one AFC South star to another, Taylor is ready to have a top-five fantasy season once again

Just two seasons ago, Jonathan Taylor finished as the RB1 in fantasy. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from performing as highly due to injuries within the last two seasons. Zack Moss is no longer in Indianapolis and Taylor should be healthy heading into the 2024 season. Taylor finished the last three weeks of the 2023 season strong, with phenomenal fantasy performances.

Jonathan Taylor in last three games of 2023 season Game Fantasy PPG @ Falcons 10.3 Raiders 16.4 Texans 25.6

Maybe it came too late, but Taylor was playing at an elite level whenever he was healthy. Currently, he's being drafted as the RB5, despite being one of the most productive running backs in the NFL when healthy and only being 25 years old. Buy the small dip, and acquire an elite fantasy running back.

4 Jonathan Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

Brooks is the cheapest rookie running back to be drafted as the first in his draft class

Obviously, the 2023 ACL tear is not ideal, but Jonathan Brooks is being drafted as a third-round running back in start up drafts. Currently, he's valued as the RB14, behind running backs that are older with a worse profile than his.

Brooks is in an awesome long-term situation with the Carolina Panthers. Miles Sanders is likely a cap casualty and Chuba Hubbard is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Brooks was selected 46th overall and heads to a team that had difficulties throwing the football last year. Even with an improved Bryce Young, the Panthers are going to rely on Brooks once they feel he's fully healthy. Brooks gives the Panthers an all-round running back who could see a ton of volume for years to come.

5 Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints

If Alvin Kamara doesn't receive the contract extension he wants, the Saints' backfield could be all Miller's as early as this season

Kendre Miller is so cheap in dynasty drafts as the RB45, that it's a no-brainer to find ways to acquire him. He's legitimately an Alvin Kamara injury or holdout away from becoming a weekly RB1. Miller was selected with the 71st overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so it's safe to assume he should be Kamara's successor at some point in the near future.

While Kamara's still there, Miller is going to be valued as a backup running back. Once he's gone, Miller's value will skyrocket to become a top-24 valued running back. Buy the dip before it's too late.

Miller projects well as a three-down back, which is exactly what the New Orleans Saints will need once Kamara is gone. Find ways to get him on your roster where he is bound to have his value increase eventually.

6 A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Brown's disappointing end to the 2023 season dropped him out of the top-five dynasty wide receivers

Not including A.J. Brown within the top-five dynasty wide receivers is completely wrong. Sure, his production dipped after the bye week, but so did the entire Philadelphia Eagles as a team.

Going 1-5 to end the regular season and then losing in the NFC Wild Card Round is more of a team issue than just Brown. But even with a struggling end to the season, Brown still finished as the WR5, but is being drafted as the WR6.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A.J. Brown is third in receiving yards over the last two seasons with 2,952.

Brown may only be slightly undervalued, but there are definitely fantasy managers that are slightly concerned about his dip in production over the second half of the season. It will still be costly to acquire him, but there's a window where you can acquire him for cheaper than normal.

He's an elite wide receiver who just turned 27 years old and still has another four or five elite seasons left. If you have someone like Hill, it's worth trading him for Brown and a draft pick or depth piece.

7 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Whether Aiyuk is on the 49ers or elsewhere, he's an extremely valuable dynasty wide receiver worth rostering long-term

There's been so much conversation about Brandon Aiyuk's pending contract extension and that leads to a lot of excitement about his dynasty value. He's coming off back-to-back seasons where he finished within the top-15 wide receivers.

If Aiyuk stays in San Francisco, you pretty much know exactly what you're getting. If he's traded, it's likely to a team that wants him to be their WR1, where he would only become a better fantasy wide receiver.

Fantasy managers are probably unlikely to move Aiyuk due to the unknown, but if you can find one that is worried about Aiyuk's future, you need to acquire him. He's an elite route runner who's been extremely productive of late and is only 26 years old. Everything about Aiyuk is exciting for dynasty, making him a must-get player.

8 Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

If you're worried about which Texans wide receiver to roster in dynasty, the answer should always be Tank

If you want a wide receiver from the Houston Texans, the answer is always Tank Dell. Dell is the cheapest (WR29), the youngest at 24 years old, and has the highest potential. This was only the beginning for the young wide receiver, as year two comes with even higher expectations.

Dell doesn't have as high of a target share as Nico Collins, but they're both equally productive when they're both on the field. Dell's 14.2 points-per-game were ninth in the NFL, as he showcased his explosiveness as a deep ball threat in Houston.

The Texans are a tough team to draft a wide receiver from with so much competition, but Dell is a safer bet as he's the most affordable with plenty of upside.

9 T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Rarely can you acquire an elite fantasy tight end this cheap, as you can acquire Hockenson as the TE15

Fantasy Pros is especially low on T.J. Hockenson compared to other fantasy football websites. Yes, there are some uncertainties about when Hockenson may return to the field in 2024, but he is one of the most productive tight ends in fantasy football who isn't even being drafted as a TE1.

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football Finishes Year Fantasy Football Finish 2019 TE32 2020 TE5 2021 TE16 2022 TE2 2023 TE4

In three of Hockenson's five career seasons, he's finished as a top-five fantasy tight end, with two of those seasons coming as a Minnesota Viking. Sure, he may not be available for most of the 2024 season, but he's going to ramp up and become a league winner as he's fully healthy towards the end of the season.

Hockenson has a defined role in the Minnesota offense with a ton of volume, so he's almost guaranteed to become a top-five fantasy tight end once he's healthy.

10 Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson is being drafted at floor, despite being the second-best Cowboys pass catcher

If there's a tight end ranked outside the top-five that could enter that group this season, it's Jake Ferguson. Year one as the Dallas Cowboys starting tight end was an impressive one, with a TE8 fantasy finish. Better yet, Ferguson wants to become even better.

Rarely do talented fantasy players land in superb scenarios and still become undervalued in dynasty, yet here we are with Ferguson. Fantasy managers would love to see more consistency in the number of targets Ferguson sees along with overall production, and that should come as the front office didn't add any additional pass catchers.

Ferguson is the next guy up after CeeDee Lamb, and could become a fantasy football superstar soon enough.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Spotrac, and Fantasy Pros.