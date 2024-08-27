Key Takeaways The Chiefs acquired Juju Smith-Schuster on a fresh one-year deal, adding to a strong wide receiver corps.

Smith-Schuster's fantasy value may be impacted by other receivers like Worthy, Brown, and Rice.

Rice is seen as the best fantasy pick among the four, while Worthy and Brown also hold potential.

After speculation surrounding a potential return to the Pittsburgh Steelers , instead, it's the Kansas City Chiefs who will give JuJu Smith-Schuster a second opportunity in their organization. After being released by the New England Patriots , Smith-Schuster makes his return to the team he won a Super Bowl with, on a fresh one-year deal.

Given the success the Chiefs have had since drafting superstar Patrick Mahomes , it's obvious why their pass-catchers remain fantasy relevant year in and year out.

The wide receiver corps had already seen major changes over the offseason, even before the addition of JuJu. Now, with an additional piece in the puzzle, how do things shake out in terms of fantasy viability for K.C.'s air attack?

Related Chiefs Signing of Smith-Schuster Gives Team Best WR Corps of Mahomes Era With all of the uncertainty still surrounding their receiver room, the Chiefs acquired a familiar face to supplement the position.

JuJu's Return to Kansas City After 1 Year Away

Where does he fit in the WR hierarchy?

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the Super Bowl with what most would consider to be a below average receiving group, the Chiefs prioritized the position over the offseason. They traded up in the draft in order to select Texas WR Xavier Worthy , and also added Marquise Brown through free agency.

Along with the ever-impressive Travis Kelce and last year's rookie standout Rashee Rice , the Chiefs had already assembled a solid unit for Mahomes to utilize. Now, with the return of Smith-Schuster, it's clear there will be no shortage of receiving options in the Chiefs' quest to three-peat.

JuJu's signing isn't league-altering, but it may be noteworthy for fantasy football players. Despite Juju likely seeing fewer targets than all the previously mentioned names, he still could provide fantasy value. Remember, it wasn't too long ago that he was considered one of the best receiver options in all fantasy.

Juju Smith-Schuster Fantasy Results by Year Year Team Games Fantasy PTS Rank 2023 NE 11 61.00 WR96 2022 KC 16 185.30 WR27 2021 PIT 5 34.80 WR133 2020 PIT 16 234.10 WR17 2019 PIT 12 113.20 WR65 2018 PIT 16 296.90 WR8 2017 PIT 14 197.70 WR20

Additionally, the acquisition of big names doesn't make everything perfect in the Chiefs' receiving room. Brown is already dealing with an injury, Rice could be facing a suspension, and it remains to be seen how Worthy's game will translate to the NFL . They all have better outlooks than Smith-Schuster, but that doesn't mean he won't be given opportunities.

If nothing else, Juju could be worth a late-round dart throw simply because of his early-season value. If Brown and Rice are sidelined by their respective situations, Mahomes could favor a familiar target over the rookie Worthy. This would likely change once a rapport is established, but that could take more time than expected.

Once everyone is on the field together, expect Smith-Schuster to be below all three alternative options in terms of production. At this point in his career, it'd be ignorant to expect anything else. It'd be just as ignorant to turn a blind eye to his potential value, though, especially until we see how everything shakes out.

Smith-Schuster's Impact on Rice, Brown, and Worthy

Which receiver is most affected by the signing?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the biggest question mark of the three fantasy-wise, Rice is the least impacted by this signing. While Smith-Schuster's acquisition might indicate that Rice is in fact getting a suspension for his reckless driving incident, it doesn't directly impact Rice too much. Upon his return, whenever that may be, he should quickly assume the preeminent role among the WRs once again.

Even if Mahomes quickly forms a connection with Brown and Worthy, it's unlikely that they'll replace Rice. He showed so much promise in his first year, and has already established himself with Mahomes. He certainly isn't the safest pick in fantasy given the unknowns, but the JuJu signing isn't a big part of that.

It's hard to imagine the signing spells much danger for Worthy either, assuming he plays well. The Chiefs just spent a first-round pick on him, one that they traded up for, so he isn't likely to be replaced by someone whose value is at an all-time low.

Chiefs WRs 2023 Stats Player Games Receptions Yards TDs Rashee Rice 16 79 938 7 Marquise Brown (ARI) 14 51 574 4 Xavier Worthy (NCAA) 14 75 1,014 5 JuJu Smith-Schuster 11 29 260 1

With that being said, it could lessen Worthy's value for the early portion of the season. Instead of being left as the only option outside of Kelce, Worthy now has to compete with two pass-catchers that have proven they can work with Mahomes. Until Worthy finds his footing in the NFL, Smith-Schuster could cut into his target share.

Arguably the most heavily impacted by Juju's signing is Brown. Brown was projected to be a big part of the Kansas City offense, but suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' preseason opener.

Already riddled with a laundry list of past injuries, the immediate setback isn't favorable for Brown's outlook. He has yet to cement himself as a part of the Chiefs' offense, and doesn't have the promises of a recent first-round pick backing him. If Smith-Schuster looks good early on, he could steal some of Brown's workload.

Overall Fantasy Value of Chiefs WRs

Where do these four stand as the season approaches?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the potential looming suspension, Rice is seen as the best fantasy pick of these four wide receivers. He proved himself in a fantastic rookie season where he finished as the WR27, and will likely improve, as many second-year players (especially WRs) do.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite not hitting a snap share of over 60% until Week 8, Rashee Rice finished 4th among all rookie WRs in total fantasy points, trailing only Puka Nacua (WR4), Jordan Addison (WR23), and Jayden Reed (WR25).

Rice's current ADP (average draft position) has him at WR33, according to FantasyPros. Selecting him is a gamble given the major unknown, but he could end up being a league-winner. He's a great option for a manager looking to take a risk and land a high potential player in the middle rounds of the draft, but with his ADP, it is a significant risk that might not be worth the upside considering how busy the WR room is in K.C. now.

Worthy doesn't trail him by too much, as he's currently slotted at WR38 in terms of ADP. Of the three main targets, he's the one who's guaranteed to see the field the earliest, but his long-term role is still unknown. If he performs in his rookie year, he could be a major steal as well as a shrewd late-round pick in keeper leagues.

Despite rumors of being the Chiefs' WR1 early on, Brown's ADP is the lowest of the three, currently sitting at WR45. It's more than understandable given his injury history and current shoulder issue, but it doesn't mean he lacks value.

If Brown can bounce back quickly, he could take over the top receiver role as he was rumored to over the course of the offseason. It's a risk to assume he can stay healthy, but one that could pay off if he remains intact and reaches his full potential as a Chief. Considering he will miss the first month and maybe more, Brown should only be viewed as a late round option.

JuJu's value is obviously far lower than his three teammates, but he's definitely worth a look in the later rounds, especially in deep leagues. If everything goes well, he likely won't see many targets down the line. As we've learned in recent fantasy seasons, though, things often don't go according to plan.

With so many shaky situations in the wide receiver room, it shouldn't be overlooked that the Kansas City front office looked to a familiar face. They sought a reliable option, and Mahomes could do the same if things go awry early in the year. He may not be what he was five years ago, but Smith-Schuster shouldn't be disregarded moving forward.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All fantasy info courtesy of FantasyPros and Sleeper.