Key Takeaways Dalvin Cook was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL as recently as 2022.

Cook struggled in 2023 and was considered a massive fantasy football disappointment.

With Cook now being a member of the Dallas Cowboys, what does his fantasy forecast look like in 2024?

The Dallas Cowboys have been making headlines in the NFL world recently.

The Cowboys made headlines a couple of days ago, finally agreeing to terms with their star receiver CeeDee Lamb on a long-term contract. After they ended that saga, Dallas quickly pivoted, this time addressing their running back situation and agreeing to terms with Dalvin Cook .

Just a couple of seasons ago, Cook was considered one of the best running backs in the entire league. However, the 2023 season was rough for Cook, and it took him a while to find a team for the 2024 season. He's now got a home in Dallas, but we'll have to see just how big of a role he'll have this season.

Now, for NFL Fantasy Football , what does this mean? A couple of years ago, Cook was one of the best running backs in the fantasy universe. In 2023, he was a massive fantasy disappointment. Now, as a member of the Cowboys, what does Cook's fantasy forecast look like in 2024?

Cook's Recent Fantasy Outputs

Over the past several years, where has Cook ranked in terms of fantasy value?

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cook impressed at times over his first two years, but various injuries didn't allow him to make as much of an impact as he could have. However, he finally broke out in a big way during his third season in the league in 2019. During that year, Cook had over 1,100 rushing yards and was pretty efficient, with 4.5 yards per carry.

Dalvin Cook's Stats 2019-2023 Stat 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Carries 250 312 249 264 67 Rushing Yards 1,135 1,557 1,159 1,173 214 Yards per Attempt 4.5 5.0 4.7 4.4 3.2 Rushing TD 13 16 6 8 0 Receptions 53 44 34 39 15 Receiving Yards 519 361 224 295 78 Receiving TD 0 1 0 2 0

The 1,100-yard mark would become a consistent milestone for Cook, who reached that total every year from 2019 to 2022. His best year out of those four came in 2020 when Cook rushed for an astounding 1,557 yards on an extremely efficient five yards per carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anyone who drafts Cook to their team in 2024 hopes he can work his way back to his 2020 form. During that season, he had the second-most total PPR points of all running backs with 337.8. Cook had the third-highest weekly average with 24.1. During that season, Cook finished with less than 15 PPR points in just one game he participated in and had zero games with less than 10.

In terms of fantasy value, during that elite stretch from 2019-2022, Cook was very valuable in terms of fantasy football. He was in the top five of all running backs in terms of total fantasy points in 2019 and 2020 while being in the top 15 in 2021 and top 10 in 2022.

Dalvin Cook Fantasy Value (PPR) Year Total Points RB Rank 2019 292.4 6th 2020 337.8 2nd 2021 206.3 16th 2022 237.8 11th 2023 40.2 75th

After finishing as RB11 in total points in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings , Cook joined the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season. Naturally, expectations were high, as he was joining a high-powered offense led by Aaron Rodgers . Unfortunately, Cook was incredibly disappointing, finishing as RB75.

Naturally, that performance has turned fantasy owners away from drafting Cook in 2024, whether he could find a team or not. Now that he has, can he become a valuable fantasy player again in 2024?

How Does Cook Fit in the Cowboys' Backfield?

He won't start, but Cook should make a decent depth option

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Not many are confident in Cook's ability to perform in 2024. Still, let's take a look at how Cook might fit in the Cowboys' backfield.

Cook is in a crowded running back room, to say the least. Ezekiel Elliott currently looks like the starter. Elliott is similar to Cook in the sense that he's also viewed as a player past his prime, yet was considered a quality running back just a couple of seasons ago. Elliott spent 2023 with the New England Patriots , and was one of several members of that offense that struggled last season.

Before Cook joined, Rico Dowdle was the next back on the depth chart. Dowdle has been in the league for a couple of years now and appeared in 16 games for Dallas in 2023, although it was in a reserve role. After Dowdle, the Cowboys originally had Royce Freeman and Malik Davis on the roster, although they were both cut. Youngster Deuce Vaughn is on the roster as well, and has made it past the cuts so far.

So, Elliott, Dowdle and Vaughn were the only three backs on the roster before Cook arrived. There's a decent chance Dallas will keep all four on the 53-man roster, but where will Cook play?

It's safe to say he probably won't start. Elliott has been familiar with the Cowboys' franchise for many years and has gotten the starters' number of reps throughout training camp and the preseason. Elliott was also far more impressive than Cook in 2023, although both were disappointing.

Cowboys' Running Backs in 2023 Stat Elliott Dowdle Vaughn Carries 184 89 23 Rushing Yards 642 361 40 Yards per Attempt 3.5 4.1 1.7 Rushing TD 3 2 0

On the depth chart, Cook will likely be above Vaughn, who only got 23 carries throughout the 2023 season. However, the second-string role will likely be between Cook and Dowdle. Dowdle did have a decent workload in 2023, being used in 16 games and getting 89 attempts. The Cowboys seem to have developed some trust in Dowdle, so he could earn more reps than Cook.

Since Cook is getting a much later start to the season than his counterparts, don't be surprised if Dowdle gets more carries to start the year, at least. During his time in the league, Cook has proved enough to get some attempts at some point, but it could depend on Dowdle's production. If Dowdle proves himself as the worthy second option, it could be hard for Cook to find enough snaps to get into a rhythm.

In conclusion, Cook is a complicated case. He should not be an early-round pick by any means. His 2023 season was disappointing, and there's no guarantee he will find a large role in 2024. However, he could be a solid late-round selection.

Cook is only one season removed from finishing the year as RB11. If he's available in one of the last rounds in your draft, he'd be a solid sleeper option. Likewise, if Elliott or Dowdle get off to a slow start to the season, and you see Cook on waivers, he's a solid addition. Treating Cook like a low-risk, high-reward player is the best way to use him in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy stats from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.