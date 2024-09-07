Key Takeaways Learning the basics of fantasy football includes many specialized terms and abbreviations.

With so many league types and scoring systems, there's always more to know.

Don't be afraid to ask questions with your league-mates and commissioner!

NFL Fantasy Football has many important keywords from the different league types, key terms, positions, and more. For those who might be new to fantasy football, understanding the lingo can be just as challenging as learning the game.

This dictionary will help educate you on everything related to fantasy football, including all the mandatory terms that you need to know.

Related What is Fantasy Football? A Beginner's Guide Have you been wanting to get into fantasy football, but you're not quite sure where to start? You've come to the right place.

ADP (Average Draft Position): This is the average spot where a player is being drafted. If someone's ADP is 20th overall, on average, they are being selected as the 20th player in fantasy drafts. This is a good indicator of how players are being valued in drafts, and can help fantasy managers decide when the right time to select a player is.

Auction Draft: A fantasy draft format when fantasy managers can bid an allotted amount of money on specific players, rather than going in a specific order. Each fantasy manager will start off with a certain amount of money that they can use to build out their roster. Fantasy managers who bid the most "money" on a player will then receive that player.

Bell Cow RB: These are the running backs that receive the majority of carries and targets in their offense. Think of players such as Christian McCaffrey or Derrick Henry .

Bench Players: These are typically the players who are selected towards the end of fantasy drafts. They won't count towards your weekly fantasy scores in most leagues, as they're available to substitute in for your starters in case of injuries, decline in performance, or bye weeks.

Best-Ball League: In this fantasy format, fantasy managers won't have to set a starting lineup every week. Instead, the highest performing players at each position will count towards your fantasy score.

Boom-or-Bust: Players who have high upside, but come with a high risk of disappointment.

Bust: Players who don't live up to expectations. These players can fail to live up to their expectations due to poor play or injuries, but their ADP is higher than what their overall ranking ends at the end of the year.

Breakout: A player who has significantly increased his production compared to the production he's had throughout the rest of his career previously.

Ceiling: Not to be confused with the interior surface above you inside. This is the maximum upside that a player is expected to have.

Commissioner: Much like how Roger Goodell is the Commissioner of the NFL , every fantasy football league has one. This is the individual who's responsible for setting up the league, scheduling the draft, collecting entry fees, and maintaining the league throughout the season. They're also playing in the league, but their goal should also be to remain unbiased and helpful for the good of the league.

Cut, Drop, or Release: All of these terms mean the same thing, which is to remove a player from your team.

Draft: Every league has one, and that's where you will select the players who will be on your team.

D/ST (Defense and special team): A fantasy football position composed of one team's defense and special teams. Scoring is accrued based on sacks, interceptions, fumbles, points or yards allowed and more.

Dynasty League: This league format is the most similar to owning an NFL team. In these league formats, you will keep the same team every year, with the exception of drafting rookie players. These leagues typically have much deeper rosters, with 30+ roster spots.

FAAB (Free Agent Acquisition Budget): While not something used in every fantasy league, this is a waiver wire method where you begin the season with an allotted amount of money, and can bid on free agents with the money you have. The highest bidder would then be granted the player.

Flex: This is a utility position, where you can play either a running back, wide receiver, or tight end. This position allows more flexibility in your starting lineup, to pick the next best players on your roster, regardless of position. In some leagues, you could even start a quarterback at this position.

Flier: These are players that have a low ADP, but have some upside that could be worth drafting. These players are usually available at the end of drafts, or potentially even free agency.

Floor: The lowest expected statistical performance from a player. It's the opposite of the ceiling.

Free Agent: A player who is not currently rostered by a team.

Half-PPR: A league format where receptions are an additional 0.5 points per reception.

Handcuff: This is most common with the running back position. Fantasy managers will draft a player's backup in the event of an injury, with the goal of earning that team's production at a specific position. An example in the past was when Tony Pollard was Ezekiel Elliott 's backup on the Dallas Cowboys .

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

IDP (Individual Defensive Player) Leagues: A league format where fantasy managers are required to start defensive players, usually in place of D/ST. In these leagues, defensive players will earn points from tackles, sacks, forced fumbles, interceptions, and more. Some of the best defensive players in fantasy tend to be at the linebacker or safety position.

IR (Injured Reserve): Many leagues have several IR spots, where players who are deemed "Out" for a game, or on the Injury Reserve, can be placed in this spot, so the fantasy managers can acquire another player until the injured player returns. Until a player is officially placed on the IR or considered "Out", they cannot be added to this spot.

Keeper League: A league format where you can carry over a certain number of players from the previous season. Depending on the league, it depends on how many players you can keep. But, the goal is that you would at least retain two players that you had from the previous season, and then draft to fill out the rest of your roster.

League Winner: This term can mean several things, but it's typically a player who has heavily influenced a fantasy team's success. Many times, league winners are players who drastically exceed their ADP. Kyren Williams in 2023 is a perfect example of a league winner. Despite having an ADP of 242, he finished as the RB6 in half-PPR leagues.

Mock Draft: A practice draft where you can have an idea of what players might be available with your draft picks. This helps fantasy football managers test different strategies and prepare for an upcoming draft.

Manager: You. If you're playing fantasy football, you are the manager of your fantasy football team.

PPR (Points Per Reception): A league format where you receive an additional point for every reception.

Projections: Every week, fantasy football applications provide a prediction of what they expect each player to score in that week. These educated guesses may guide fantasy managers in deciding who they should play for the upcoming week.

Redraft League: This is the most common type of fantasy football league. In redraft leagues, teams will draft a brand new team every year. Every player is available during the draft, unlike dynasty and keeper leagues.

Sleeper: A player who isn't discussed as highly, or has as high of an ADP as other players, but could have a tremendous impact in fantasy football.

Snake Draft: In snake drafts, the team who drafts last in the first round will then draft first in the second round. Then, vice versa.

Stacking: This is most commonly done with quarterbacks and wide receivers. The goal is to select multiple players from the same offense, to increase their team's overall score when their wide receiver scores, since their quarterback would typically be credited with points for the touchdown, too.

Streaming: When a fantasy manager needs to use free agency in order to acquire a player who will start for them immediately. This often occurs with injuries or during bye weeks.

SuperFlex: This is very similar to the Flex position, except that fantasy managers can start a second quarterback. It's not mandatory, but managers who don't are at a severe disadvantage due to how many points quarterbacks are able to score in fantasy football.

TE-Premium League: In TE-premium leagues, fantasy managers can earn extra points whenever their tight ends catch a pass. It could be an extra 0.5 point, or a full point, depending on the scoring settings of the league.

Waiver Wire: Players who are free agents. After every week in the NFL season, fantasy managers can put in a claim to try and acquire a player that doesn't belong to a team.

Zero-RB Strategy: Since running backs are highly susceptible to injuries, fantasy managers may opt against using an early draft pick to acquire a running back. Instead, they would wait until the later rounds to address the position, as opposed to using one of their early draft picks.