Highlights Sam LaPorta's rookie season was impressive, but it does not make him worthy of a pick at the end of Round 2.

Jayden Reed's part-time role in the Packers' offense makes it difficult to draft him with high expectations.

Drafters should avoid Nick Chubb and TJ Hockenson as they are returning from serious knee injuries.

Patrick Mahomes is unquestionably the best player in the NFL. His talent and resume have already cemented him as a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee at the age of 28. On his current trajectory, Mahomes may be able to challenge Tom Brady down the line.

But fantasy football doesn't care about Super Bowl rings, All-Pro nods, or any personal achievement for that matter. Their statistical output almost entirely drives a player's value in fantasy football. The other driving force is the cost of acquiring that player in a fantasy draft.

When considering his cost, Mahomes was objectively a liability on fantasy rosters. Acquiring him required an early Round 2 pick, leading to drafters passing on players like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Drafters can effectively determine whether a player will be a quality investment by weighing a player's range of outcomes against its cost. As the 2024 draft season approaches, here are eight players who should not be drafted at cost.

1 Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

An elite option at TE, but not a Round 2 pick

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews revolutionized how tight ends are valued in fantasy football. Sam LaPorta is at the forefront of a new era of tight ends, delivering a TE1 season as a rookie.

After an impressive season, LaPorta has become a fixture of the 2-3 turn in redraft leagues. This seems to be a bit of an overreaction. It's almost as if drafters now assume that the top TE is worthy of high-end draft capital.

However, LaPorta has not performed at the TE1 levels in previous years.

Fantasy Production of the TE1 Season Player Fantasy Points (PPR) PPG 2023 Sam LaPorta 239.3 14.1 2022 Travis Kelce 316.3 18.6 2021 Mark Andrews 301.1 17.7 2020 Travis Kelce 312.8 20.9 2019 Travis Kelce 254.3 15.9

LaPorta's 10 touchdowns on 86 receptions make him a prime candidate for touchdown regression. These touchdowns played a significant role in his fantasy value last season.

LaPorta's ceiling is also capped by the presence of St. Brown within the offense. In Kelce and Andrews' most dominant years, they were the clear focal points of their offense. While LaPorta is an exciting young talent, he doesn't belong at the 2-3 turn, and drafters are better off letting someone else select him.

2 Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

A move to Philadelphia may hurt Barkley's fantasy value

"Establishing the run" is a concept that is becoming increasingly antiquated as each year passes. As receivers become more valuable within NFL offenses, their fantasy value increases as well.

With the way modern NFL offenses operate, a running back must provide a game-breaking upside to return value as an early-round pick. Barkley's probability of delivering a league-winning season does not seem worth it with a price tag at the 1-2 turn.

Barkley has been a solo act in New York for years. He must now be part of the Eagles ensemble, competing with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley has ranked top-five in touches per game for two consecutive seasons.

Barkley's role as a receiver and primary goal-line option in New York also significantly propped up his fantasy value. Both of these are in jeopardy in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts has never been a quarterback who opts to dump the ball off to the running back. The Eagles have never been above average in running back target share with Hurts under center. The Tush Push has also been the NFL's most effective short-yardage play. With the possibility of Barkley's two most valuable roles being diminished, he is an incredibly risky pick.

3 Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Reed may be a part-time player in a crowded offense

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Reed proved to be an intriguing, dynamic talent during his rookie season in 2023. But drafting him as a WR3 (consensus WR34) is likely pushing it.

Reed's skill set and the depth in Green Bay's WR room make it very realistic that Reed plays less than 70 percent of snaps. Reed is almost exclusively a slot receiver and comes off the field for sets that use fewer than three WRs. In fact, Reed played just three snaps with fewer than three WRs on the field last season.

Considering the Packers ran 11 personnel (3 WRs) at a 63 percent clip last year, we could be looking at a player who is on the field for less than 70 percent of snaps. This was demonstrated during the Packers' playoff run, where all four of their top WRs were healthy.

Reed's limited usage requires him to be incredibly efficient with his touches. He is talented enough to achieve this, but selecting a player as a fantasy WR3 who will see less than full-time route participation is likely a mistake.

4 Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Do not "buy the dip" on Chubb after his injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Nick Chubb is rightfully a fan-favorite in NFL circles. He is widely regarded as the NFL's best "pure rusher." Unfortunately, a significant knee injury will prevent him from returning to the Chubb of old.

Chubb's season came to an end after a rather gruesome injury led to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. This injury required two surgeries to repair his knee fully. This was also Chubb's second injury to his left knee that required reconstructive surgery.

There is a long history of running backs struggling to return to form in the year following a multi-ligament tear. An injury like this typically requires two years to recover from fully. Javonte Williams is the most recent example of this. He looked like a shell of his former self in 2023, a year after suffering a multi-ligament tear in his knee.

Chubb is likely to be unavailable for a month or longer. When he does return, it would be shocking if he performs at the level that fans are accustomed to with Chubb. It's fairly easy to pass on a veteran running back looking to come back from an injury of this nature.

5 TJ Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Drafters will be treated to Hockenson for a handful of games at most

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Like Chubb, TJ Hockenson is another veteran who is an easy fade after suffering a multi-ligament tear in his knee. Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL late in the season and was a crucial blow to managers looking to win fantasy championships.

Regarding his effectiveness, Hockenson is in a similar boat as Chubb. He will likely struggle to return to his baseline production.

Without considering his production, the timeline for his return is enough to fade Hockenson. Recent reports indicate that there is no official timetable. However, references from previous rehabs provide a general idea of when he'll be back in action.

Hockenson will likely be available for a few regular-season matchups in fantasy. He is being drafted as a borderline TE1, which is borderline lunacy.

6 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The epitome of zero rushing upside

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa is a meaningful piece of Mike McDaniel's scheme, but he will not play a big role on fantasy rosters this year. In a year when the cards fell in his favor, Tagovailoa was just the per-game QB17.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tagovailoa finished as a weekly QB1 (QB12 or better) in just 35 percent of games last season.

Tagovailoa led the league and set a career-high in passing yards. He also was incredibly efficient with his deep looks, something that limits the fantasy production of many quarterbacks. Tagovailoa completed a league-leading 50 percent of his deep passes (passes 20+ yards downfield).

Despite having a prolific season as a passer, he was a mediocre fantasy option. His lack of rushing ability makes it incredibly difficult to break into the upper tiers of quarterbacks. Unless Tagovailoa passes for 40 touchdown passes, he will be a disappointing QB2 once again.

7 Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The return of Justin Jefferson and the departure of Kirk Cousins will not be kind to Addison

Jordan Addison was impressive as a rookie. He nearly eclipsed 1000 yards while finding paydirt 10 times. Five of these touchdowns were 37+ yards in length.

These kinds of plays are the hardest to reproduce in all of football. This becomes even more difficult when moving from Kirk Cousins to some combination of Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy. Addison has already demonstrated that he struggles without Cousins on the field.

Addison also benefitted from an injured Justin Jefferson last season. When healthy, Jefferson is the clear alpha of this offense. Addison averaged 11.8 fantasy points in 10 games with Jefferson last year, nearly 3 fewer points per game than when Jefferson was off the field. With a new set of circumstances in Minnesota, Addison will disappoint in 2024.

8 Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

A split backfield will not treat Jacobs well

Like Barkley, Josh Jacobs has been accustomed to dominating the touches in his backfield. He has functioned as a true bell-cow in Las Vegas in recent years.

Given a lack of efficiency with his touches, Jacobs has required an enormous workload to be a meaningful asset in fantasy. Unfortunately, Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur has never utilized a true bell-cow back. When asked about Jacobs and the running back rotation, LaFleur had this to say (via The Coachspeak Index):

"I do think he’s very capable of being a high volume feature back where he’s getting the bulk of the carries, but we’ll see how it plays out... Typically, we like to platoon those guys, whether it’s two guys or three guys.”

He is currently drafted as the RB12 but has never finished as an RB1 (PPG) in a season where he had fewer than 300 carries. A role with limited opportunities does not bode well for Jacobs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise