I have one question for my fellow fantasy managers out there: do you believe that you fell out of a coconut tree?

No, of course not (unless you have, in which case, I hope it didn't hurt too much). You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.

In fantasy terms, that means you have to pay attention to the trends and performances of previous years, while also acknowledging the present context surrounding certain teams. There may be a player with a long history of producing RB1-caliber stat lines, but perhaps a change to the coaching staff or a new rookie threatens their hierarchy atop the fantasy totem pole.

Without doubt, fantasy football is a game ruled by running backs. Finding a good value at the position can make or break your season, as can the strategy you use during fantasy drafts.

It's important to highlight key players you want to target during draft season, as well as players you think may present good value if they fall to a certain round.

It may not be the sexiest option, but sometimes, relying on a pair of high-volume veterans at halfback is a solid means of getting production from the most important position in fantasy. Not to mention, you won't need to think too hard about a fantasy team name if you go with this duo in an election year.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Though threatened by Jaylen Warren, Harris remains RB1 in the Steel City

Hard though it may be to believe, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is the only player in the NFL with 1,000+ rushing yards in each of the last three seasons.

Though his efficiency has never been great—he averaged a career-high 4.1 yards per carry last season—he garners tremendous volume (250+ rushes in each season of his career) and pairs it with enviable durability, having appeared and started in all 51 possible games in his career.

Since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has 3,269 rushing yards. Only Derrick Henry (3,642), Jonathan Taylor (3,413), and Josh Jacobs (3,330) have more rushing yards in that span.

Najee Harris 2021-2023 Year 2021 2022 2023 Carries 307 272 255 Rush Yards 1,200 1,034 1,035 Receptions 74 41 29 Receiving Yards 467 229 170 Total TDs 10 10 8

Harris is a bruising back who does his best work between the tackles, and he's also been a proficient receiver throughout his career. The Steelers' offensive line has been a problem in recent seasons—which the team has worked hard to rectify in the past couple of drafts—though when Najee is afforded open space, he's one of the hardest ball carriers to bring down.

Jaylen Warren emerged as an explosive option in an otherwise moribund offense last season, but he's better suited playing Robin to Najee's Batman. Harris' reception total has cratered from 74 (during his rookie year) to 29 (last year) thanks to Warren's talents as a pass catcher (61 receptions in 2023), though No. 22 still started in all 17 games last year and received 106 carries more than his backup.

On top of Harris and Warren, Pittsburgh also signed running back-wide receiver hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal earlier in the offseason. He'll likely garner a few touches while working with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (who was his head coach in Atlanta), but Harris is the definitive lead back in Pittsburgh, especially given the fact that he's playing in a contract year.

He's far from a sexy option, but he's got an ADP in the mid-60s right now. There's no one else even close to that range who can promise 250+ touches next season, and Harris's knack for the end zone (28 scores in three seasons) gives him a higher floor than almost any other mid-round pick. Especially in standard formats, Harris represents a solid value for managers looking to load up at running back.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Sans Michael Thomas, Kamara presents huge bounce back potential

Alvin Kamara has been a staple of the New Orleans Saints ' offense for years, having yet to complete a season where he produced less than 200 touches or 1,100 scrimmage yards since he debuted in 2017.

His voluminous role in the offense continued in 2023, as he wracked up another 255 touches in just 13 games, though his efficiency has waned as he approaches his 30th birthday.

Alvin Kamara Stats, Last 3 Seasons Year 2021 2022 2023 Carries 240 223 180 Rush Yards 898 897 694 Receptions 47 57 75 Receiving Yards 439 490 466 Total TDs 9 4 6

Now that longtime teammate and target-hog extraordinaire Michael Thomas is out of the picture, Kamara presents huge bounce back potential coming off the worst season of his career.

Behind him on the depth chart is 2022 rushing touchdown champion Jamaal Williams, though the seven-year vet experienced that success in Detroit. Williams averaged a pitiful 2.9 yards per carry on 106 totes last year, and made just one plunge into the end zone after doing so 17 times the season before.

Second-year back Kendre Miller, a third-round pick in 2022, possesses lead-back potential, but after rushing for just 156 yards in eight games during his rookie season, it'll be a while before offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak trusts him to handle the bulk of the team's rushing duties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Touches are king among running backs in fantasy. Since 2012, 58.7% of the backs to receive 20 or more touches in a game have posted an RB1 scoring week (in 12-team league formats), with those backs averaging 19.7 PPR points and 18.1 half-PPR points per game.

Chris Olave is a talented WR1, but with Thomas gone, the rest of the team's receiving corps looks disastrous. With all due respect to Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson, there just isn't much receiving talent in the Big Easy.

And that's where Kamara can and will thrive in 2024. Even if he cedes some backfield touches to his fellow running backs, he should thrive as a checkdown option beside checkdown king Derek Carr. Per PFF, among quarterbacks with 1,000 or more dropbacks last season, Carr finished third with a checkdown rate of 8.83%.

Besides the 2021 season in which he missed four games, Kamara has caught at least 57 passes in every season of his career. Last year marked the fifth time in his career that he crossed the 75+ reception threshold.

It should go without saying that Kamara will have significantly more value in PPR or PPR-adjacent leagues. He's probably not the 21 touchdown threat he was in 2020, nor is his league-leading 6.1 yards per carry efficiency (from 2017) coming back any time soon.

But, at a position where sure things are increasingly difficult to come by, Kamara feels like a lock to finish as a top-24 running back this season. With an ADP currently pushing the beginning of the fourth round, there are few investments sounder than the five-time Pro Bowler.

