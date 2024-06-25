Highlights Fantasy Football drafts are coming up, and fantasy managers are looking for ways to strategize their kicker and D/ST selections.

Even the best kickers rarely score much more than their counterparts, making them fit for late-round selections.

Defenses are meant to be streamed against weak opponents, presenting little upside as mid-round selections.

Once a casual hobby, Fantasy Football has become a multi-billion dollar industry on its own with nearly 30 million people participating in a variety of leagues and pools around the globe.

As draft season nears, fantasy managers will continue to participate in mock drafts and scour draft boards looking for the best values and busts to avoid.

However, for all the work that they put into finding the next great running back or the best value at quarterback, two staple positions often go overlooked by fantasy managers: kicker and defense (plus special teams). Most leagues require that teams start one player or team at those positions, and yet rarely do fantasy managers ever bring any actual strategies surrounding them to draft night.

As such, this is a definitive answer to how teams should prioritize the two "lesser" positions in fantasy drafts in the coming months.

Kickers Are A Last-Round Investment

There's little value to be had in drafting kickers early

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the top five kickers scored an average of 155 fantasy points. By comparison, Javonte Williams was the RB30, scoring 155.7 half-PPR fantasy points in 2023. Jaylen Waddle was WR34, totaling 162.6 fantasy points in the same format last season.

That shouldn't be shocking news to any veteran fantasy manager. It's common knowledge that even low-end starters at running back and receiver are far more valuable than even the best kicker.

What's more damning for the position is the fact that kickers rarely, if ever, have outliers.

Highest Scoring Fantasy Kickers, 2023 Kicker Team Fantasy Points Brandon Aubrey Cowboys 181.0 Justin Tucker Ravens 160.0 Cario Santos Bears 158.0 Jason Myers Seahawks 158.0 Matt Gay Colts 157.0 Jake Elliot Eagles 156.0

Within the top-12 at the position (the cutoff generally deemed as "starter" worthy in most leagues), every kicker scored at least 146.0 fantasy points in 2023. The difference between the best kicker in fantasy last year (Aubrey) and the 12th best kicker (Brandon McManus) was 35 points across the entire season. That's a difference of just about two points per week.

That's not nothing, to be sure. Yet, taking someone like Justin Tucker at 104 overall (his current FantasyPros ADP) with a ninth-round pick makes no sense when someone like Aubrey is available in the last round of drafts (he was K16 in ADP last season).

Of course, when it comes to selecting a kicker, it isn't just about finding the player with the best leg. It's also about looking for teams with high-octane attacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Some kickers are better than others, but it's often the quality of the offense that matters more than the raw talent of the field goal maestro. In 2022, three of the top-ten fantasy kickers played for teams who were top six in points scored per game – Brett Maher (Cowboys), Robbie Gould (49ers), and Tyler Bass (Bills).

Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs' tandem of Harrison Butker and (his injury replacement) Matthew Wright would have ranked as K1 in 2022 over Justin Tucker. Having a reliable kicker is nice, but it doesn't mean much if their offense can't get a first down.

On the other hand, you don't want a kicker on a team that's too good at moving the ball. Getting into the opposing team's territory is bountiful for kickers, but scoring touchdowns does little to help a kicker's bottom line in fantasy, given that most leagues award a measly 1.0 points for a made extra-point attempt.

At the end of the day, a consistent kicker is a key component to a championship team, but they'll rarely be the reason a team wins a week. Trying to find value late in the draft, and then playing the waiver wire as better options reveal themselves, is simply just the best way to go about business.

There's a lot more value to be had sleeper-hunting in the middle rounds than just taking a kicker who won't score much more than a guy who will spend the entire season on your league's waiver wire.

Stream Your Defenses!

D/ST is a matchup-based position

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

D/STs as fantasy assets have received a shakeup this year due to the league's new kickoff rules format, but let's not kid ourselves: defense and special teams units just aren't that valuable in fantasy.

Highest Scoring D/ST, 2023 D/ST Fantasy Points Cowboys 178.0 Ravens 174.0 Bills 159.0 Jets 154.0 Browns 153.0 Dolphins 152.0

It can't be emphasized enough: the top D/ST last season scored roughly the same amount as WR26 George Pickens (177.3 points, half-PPR scoring).

The Dallas Cowboys were drafted as the fourth-highest defense last season with an ADP of 127. Meanwhile, Pickens' ADP last summer was 77 as the 32nd receiver off the board. That's a four-round difference in 12-team leagues, so it isn't apples-to-apples, but there's something to be said for continuously throwing darts at the skill positions until the final rounds of the draft.

Adam Thielen had an ADP of 138 last summer and finished one spot ahead of Pickens as WR25, scoring 179.5 fantasy points as a high-end WR3 or flex option in most lineups, despite being picked (on average) an entire round after the Cowboys' defense.

Also, keep in mind that drafting a defense early doesn't guarantee that they'll be any good. The Philadelphia Eagles' unit was the second-highest picked D/ST a year ago, and yet they finished as the 27th best defense in the league.

All this really means is that defenses, more than any other position, should be prioritized based on matchups, rather than actual talent.

The Cowboys' D/ST scored more than 20 fantasy points three times last season: Week 1 against the New York Giants, Week 4 against the New England Patriots, and Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. If you watched a single minute of the NFL last season, you'd know that isn't exactly a group of offensive juggernauts.

So, in fantasy drafts this year, look for defenses who have some favorable early matchups (like the Los Angles Chargers, who draw the Las Vegas Raiders and Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2) before resorting to the waiver wire and playing it week-to-week. Streaming defenses isn't a novel strategy, but it is the most effective.

Kickers and D/ST units deserve more love than they get, but the most shrewd fantasy managers will cycle through them during the course of a season. It takes a village to build a champion, after all.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.