FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT KIT
GIVEMESPORT is here to provide you with wall-to-wall fantasy football coverage. Whether you're looking for help during your draft, improve your team on the waiver wire, learn more about the fantasy football strategies or the basics on how to play the game, we're here to deliver analysis from every angle.
RANKINGS
The bread and butter to any fantasy football site, here you can find our draft player rankings. We're pushing to expand our offerings here as soon as possible!
- Top 100 PPR Draft Rankings
- Top 25 QB Draft Rankings
- Top 60 WR Draft Rankings
- Top 25 TE Draft Rankings
- Top 10 K Draft Rankings
ARTICLES
A catch-all for all our fantasy football content. This group covers average draft position, draft risks, rewards, players returning from injuries, who could emerge this year, dynasty articles and more.
- Riskiest Pick in Every Round
- Safest Pick in Every Round
- Who Is This Year's C.J. Stroud?
- Who Is This Year's Sam LaPorta?
- Who Is This Year's Puka Nacua?
- Who Is This Year's Kyren Williams?
- Sleeper High-Usage WR1s to Target
- Surprise High Target Share Tight Ends
- Underrated High-Volume Usage Running Backs
- ADP Risers & Fallers
- 5 High-Risk, High-Reward Players
- 5 Key Depth Chart Battles to Monitor in Training Camp
- 5 PUP List Fades to Avoid
- 5 QBs With Hardest FF Playoff Schedule
- 5 TEs With Hardest FF Playoff Schedule
- 5 Buy-Low Dynasty Trade Targets
- 5 Must-Have Dynasty Rookies
- 4 Sell-High Dynasty Trade Candidates
- 5 Dynasty Players to Trade
- Drafting Kamara-Harris (Alvin & Najee)
- RB Outside the Top 50 to Target
- Buy These 10 Players in Dynasty
- 5 League-Winning Tight Ends
- 5 Most Undervalued Players to Target
STRATEGY
- Positive TD Regression Candidates
- Negative TD Regression Candidates
- Which Chargers RB Should You Draft?
- Which Packers WR Should You Draft?
- Which Bengals RB Should You Draft?
- When You Should Draft a Quarterback
- The Chiefs Player You Need In Your Fantasy Football Draft
- Zero-RB, Hero-RB, or All-RB: A Guide to Drafting Running Backs
MOCK DRAFTS
Mock drafts are great way to practice and get a feel for the player pool. We've selected a handful of league formats and scoring systems that are popular and useful to discuss the strategies therein.
- 12-Team PPR Superflex
- 12-Team Half-PPR (Zero RB strategy)
- 12-Team Half-PPR TE-Premium Superflex
- 10-Team Standard Non-PPR
SLEEPERS, BUSTS, BREAKOUTS, FADES & BOUNCEBACKS
Everyone's favorite. You can't call yourself a fantasy football fan without having a list of sleepers, busts, breakouts and everything in between for every season. Here, we try to share our thoughts on every player's context and situation. Their average draft position, their rise and fall through training camp and preseason.
- TE2s That Will Be TE1s
- Najee Harris Set For Bounce-Back
- Time to Finally Fade Christian McCaffrey
- Bust: Turn the Volume Down on Rachaad White
- Breakout: Trey McBride Leaps to TE1
- Biggest Sleeper at Every Position
- Sleeper: Giants TE Theo Johnson
- 5 Breakout Studs
- Sleeper: Explosive Upside of Rashid Shaheed
- Late-Round High-Upside Quarterbacks
- Overvalued: Jayden Reed
- Deep Sleeper: Swiss Army Knife Utility of Ja'Lynn Polk
- Why Saquon Barkley Will Bust
- 5 Dark Horse WR1 Candidates
- 5 Dark Horse RB1 Candidates
- Sleeper Tight Ends
- De'Von Achane: The Superstar
- 8 Breakouts to Draft
- 8 "Do Not Draft" Players
- Broncos Best-Kept Secret Wide Receiver
- 8 Bounce-Back Players to Draft