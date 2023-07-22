A group of fantasy football experts have banded together in order to create their ultimate opening squad for Fantasy Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 season.

It is that time of year once again where players all over the world are carefully considering their picks as they bid to put together the best team possible in order to get an advantage over their competition.

With plenty of transfer business still to be done, it is very difficult to predict the best possible line-up with weeks still remaining until the Premier League officially kicks off.

Injuries can also happen as teams ramp up their pre-season training and begin to play more friendlies in search of match fitness.

That being said, a group of FPL experts on Twitter have grouped together to make the ideal squad as things stand.

Below are the 15 players recommended for selection in the early weeks on the season.

FPL experts select their 'ultimate' squad for the opening weeks of the 2023/24 season

GK: Jordan Pickford - £4.5m

Everton are expected to struggle once again as things stand due to a lack of recruitment, meaning Pickford will have plenty of shots to face in order to rack up the points.

The England goalkeeper is also an affordable option compared to Alisson and Ederson.

Pickford's 'favourable schedule in the first 10 Gameweeks' makes him an appealing option, according to expert Sam Bonfield (@FPLFamily)

GK: Alphonse Areola - £4.0m

Slated to start the season as the back-up to Lukasz Fabianski, the Frenchman is also likely to be sitting on the FPL bench.

There is a chance that the Europa Conference League winner could force his way into the side and keep that place.

Areola is described as 'the £4.0m 'keeper with the best chance of earning a starting spot' by @FPL_Harry.

Alexander-Arnold has been a necessity in FPL for the past few years as he has picked up assists for fun.

That reputation took a hit last season as Liverpool leaked goals, but Jurgen Klopp will be expecting this to be resolved next season.

Playing an inverted role for his team means the 24-year-old is an even more valuable asset.

The left-back made up part of the defence with the most clean sheets in the league last season meaning he will be expected to bring in plenty of points.

Also being a threat going the other way, he will be looking to build on the two assists he managed last campaign.

Shaw is described by the expert as being 'a bonus point magnet' by Pranil Sheth (@Lateriser12)

DF: Pervis Estupinan - £5.0m

The Ecuadorian full-back is a guaranteed starter for Brighton, and that means he will bring in lots of points.

He often breaks into the opposing penalty area while also being very solid in his own - which makes a good recipe for an FPL defender.

Four home matches in the first six Gameweeks is another reason why Estupinan is worthy of consideration, according to @zopharfpl.

DF: Jordan Beyer - £4.0m

Vincent Kompany's Burnley side triggered the buy option for the German defender following a successful loan spell last year in which he appeared on 30 occasions.

It is yet to be seen what further business the Clarets do in this position, but Beyer is a very solid budget option for the bench.

Ben Crabtree (@FC_CrabDogg) points out that Burnley 'kept more clean sheets than any other side in the Championship last season'.

DF: Amari'i Bell - £4.0m

Another potential back-up player to free up funds in other areas is the Luton left-back.

Goals conceded may be a cause for concern as the Hatters embark on their debut Premier League season, but Bell is unlikely to be gracing the starting XI in any case.

Bell is considered 'among the standout £4.0m picks' by @HollyShand.

Rashford is the most expensive player in the side so far, and it is clear to see why.

He is a forward that scored 17 goals in the previous campaign, yet is listed as a midfielder in FPL.

The 25-year-old could even start the 2023/24 season as the club's main striker due to Anthony Martial's fitness issues along with the lack of a signing in this position.

Nick Harris (WGTA_Nick) backs Rashford to 'be United's key man again after producing 205 points in 2022/23'.

14 goals and 11 assists last season is likely to be just the start for the young lion.

Saka is already Arsenal's main man as shown by the fact he hardly ever gets rested.

The amount of minutes he spends on the pitch increases the chances of potential points gained.

As @GianniButtice explains, the Arsenal man has penalty duties and can provide exceptional value'.

MF: Phil Foden - £7.5m

The experts have recommended an expensive option here considering the lack of game time the Englishman enjoyed last season.

With Ilkay Gundogan already moving on and rumours of Bernardo Silva also heading out of the exit door, it could be Foden's season to shine.

He will need to improve on the 21 starts he gained in 2022/23, but Andy Park (@FPL_Sonaldo) backs Foden to 'benefit from departures in Man City's midfield to gain a starting spot'.

MF: Bryan Mbeumo - £6.5m

The 23-year-old formed a very solid partnership with Ivan Toney in the last two seasons, but will have to become the main man for the first half of this season.

Toney is out injured meaning someone will have to pick up the goal-scoring burden he carries.

Mbeumo managed 17 goal contributions last term and that is a good base to start with.

'Reclassified as a midfielder and with strong early fixtures, Mbeumo looks a steal at £6.5m,' according to Daniels.

MF: Kaoru Mitoma - £6.5m

FPL managers could look to keep the solid partnership of Mitoma and Estupinan together on the left-hand side.

Having big Leandro Trossard-shaped boots to fill last season, the Japan international was a sensation.

Being able to tie up the very best full-backs in the country, Mitoma perhaps needs to improve on his end product at times to score the big points in FPL.

Mitoma has been backed to 'thrive early on against Luton, Wolves and West Ham by @Pras_FPL.

Over 10% of the budget goes on the record breaker.

A debut campaign in England saw Haaland break the goal-scoring record in the Premier League with a remarkable 36 goals.

City are expected to continue to steamroll through teams meaning the big Norwegian will be getting bucketloads of chances to convert.

He is also likely to be the captain for the majority of players, taking over from Mohamed Salah in that role.

Haaland is described by @FPLGunz as 'a must-own given Man City's kind schedule' early.

A massive injury at the halfway mark of the season halted Jesus' progress.

Still managing 11 goals in the league, despite missing a large portion, is still very promising for an Arsenal side that are expected to improve.

The Brazilian will be vital for not only scoring goals but his overall play-making abilities if his current side are to challenge his former employers once more.

Matt McGettigan (@FPLGeneral) calls Jesus 'an attractive pick at his price point, who is easily downgradable'

Cameron Archer - £4.5m

The final player in the squad is one that is likely to just be making up the numbers.

There is a chance Archer will be the main back-up to Ollie Watkins for the upcoming campaign following an impressive loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Managing a goal in every two games for his loan club is a good indication of things to come from the youngster.

Available for a cheap £4.5m, Archer is pegged as 'a budget enabler, who could get some minutes off the bench'.

Of course, one of the keys to success in FPL is to stay on top of your squad. Even if these initial picks turn out to be bang on the money, there's no formula that will achieve success without putting in the time to review your picks for each Gameweek.

However, the above recommendations could get you off to a solid start in the hyper-competitive early weeks of the season.