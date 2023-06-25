Fantasy Football forfeits may have been taken to the next level after one unfortunate manager went viral for his rather unique penalty.

As if coming last in his league wasn’t punishment enough, the young man was subjected to public humiliation, tasked with taking out a cardboard cutout for a lovely dinner date.

Taylor Swift turned out to be his choice, and the 2D styling of the American singer took pride of place opposite the disgraced gaffer.

Gregor Sleith, a teammate of the losing boss, tweeted a picture of the date, including the caption: “A boy in our team was in a Fantasy Football league with his mates, the lad who finished bottom for the year had to do a public forfeit.

“They made him sit [at] a table at a restaurant with a cutout as a date.”

The picture features a waitress taking down their orders, unsure what to make of the rather unorthodox pairing.

The tweet has accumulated over 31,000 likes and 1,300 retweets at the time of writing.

One user replied saying: “I didn’t realise, thought she was real.”

Another said: “I’ve been on worse dates.”

Gregor couldn’t resist taking another swipe at his friend, posting another photo of Swift at a casino alongside the caption: “She’s feeling 22 red.”

He also tagged Peter Crouch, Chris Stark, and Statman Dave, who feature on the BBC’s popular ‘The Peter Crouch Podcast.’

On the show, listeners have shared their most outrageous punishments, a phenomenon which has become an integral part of Fantasy Football.

In one episode, the former England forward revealed that he and his Stoke teammates had a rather unique forfeit for the worst-performing Fantasy manager every gameweek.

He explained: “We had a league at Stoke. I bought these absolutely amazing shoes - they were basically like ballet shoes, they were really strappy and they went up to your knees. You had to wear them with your tracksuit on away games.

“They used to come into the canteen with these shoes on if you came bottom that week, and you had to make teas for the whole journey as well.

“If you were bottom at Christmas, you’d have to pay for the whole Christmas do.”

Last year, a lad was subjected to a similar fate after coming last in his Fantasy Football league.

In his case, he had to take a blow-up doll out on a date at Italian restaurant Zizzi, while his friends were sat a few tables away watching the evening unfold.