Key Takeaways Video game tournaments offer a fun and competitive way to determine your NFL Fantasy Football draft order.

Miniature golf and 40-yard dash tests are physical ways to spice up your draft order selection process.

Involving a neutral third party, arcade games, trivia contests, or food-related challenges provide alternative ways to decide draft order.

Your NFL Fantasy Football draft is a day of fun and competitiveness among your league mates. Especially in leagues with people you've known and played in the league with. You likely know their tendencies and areas in which they fall short. The NFL brings people together.

In your standard ESPN league, the draft order is set one hour before the start of the draft. Some commissioners choose to release the draft order early, like a week or a month ahead, but stick with the option to have it randomized. There are many ways to have fun with determining the draft order, but once in the draft itself, you're on your own.

Some of those ideas have gone viral on social media in the past. Whether it's something physical or a skill in another particular area, there's almost infinite ways to have fun with it.

1 Video Game Tournament

What better than a battle royal to get the top pick?

This one can go many different ways. Some popular ideas in this area in the past have been related to video games like Mario Kart. Sniping a league mate with a red shell at the perfect time in a tournament setting could mean the difference between your ideal pick and getting eliminated.

Call of Duty and Fortnite tournaments have also become popular in determining fantasy football draft orders.

This is likely because it's a battle royal format, meaning it's last man standing.

Players are dumped onto an island and must eliminate all other players to win. While you would likely have to deal with players who are not in your league, many games have 100 players; it tells you precisely the spot you finished in when eliminated.

Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros . tournaments have been popular for fighting game fans. Much of your choice will have to do with just how accessible the games are for the rest of the people in your league. But a bracket of 1v1 matchups, until you have your champion, would be electric.

If you want to keep it to football, you always have Madden to turn to.

2 Miniature Golf

Putting for picks, anyone?

First off, if your whole fantasy league golfs and are around the same skill level, definitely do that. For most, that won't be the case. So why not a round of putt-putt? Those who actually play golf might have a slight advantage, but a much smaller one.

One of the best factors is that it's family-friendly and pretty much all ages. For those who might play in a league with family members, this is a great way to make everyone feel involved and get competitiveness flowing before the draft even starts.

One stroke could make all the difference. Take it seriously, but in the end, it's still mini golf, so try to enjoy it. You might even get ice cream afterward.

3 40-Yard Dash

Time to line up

This one requires everyone in the group to put their bodies to the test and maybe even on the line.

For younger players, this could be an actual test of speed. For many others, it will be a test and a reminder of your age and current physical condition.

For older players, that's part of the fun and the strategy going in. It's about priority and maybe even dedication.

Is the goal to go all out and do whatever it takes, or is it about playing it safe and getting out of that predicament without injuring yourself in some way? The choice is yours.

4 Find Your Spot via Spectator Sports

Sit back and watch, and hope your representative comes through.

Physical activities like those previously listed may not be for everyone. No problem. Base the draft order on somebody else's performance, not yours.

What's better than a race? It's similar to the 40-yard dash in thought. The commissioner could look at the standings of an auto racing league such as NASCAR , Indycar , or Formula 1 and assign someone in your league to that driver. The order would then be based off the finishing position of the drivers.

This idea can also be translated to horses. Obviously, the three major horse races of the year have long gone by, but a trip to the casino or the local racetrack could be arranged.

It might be a while before you finally find a race without any of the horses getting scratched, as the maximum for many tracks is 12-14 in a race. But anyone who has ever had a stake in a horse race can tell you about the exhilaration.

5 Neutral Third Party Makes The Call

Leave it to someone who doesn't know you.

This idea has become more popular recently. If you want to keep it simple, you can just ask a random person who has nothing to do with you. It's not thrilling, but it's truly random.

Through the app Cameo, however, possibilities are almost endless. Cameo is an app that has celebrities from all different fields available to send a private video with given instructions, while some will even do a live video.

Celebrities that can be booked range from Jon Gruden and Ray Lewis to Ric Flair and Chris Hansen.

If your group has a favorite show, movie, or shared favorite team, there's definitely someone on the app who can make it thrilling; however, sometimes, it is at a hefty price.

6 Arcade Game Tournament

Embrace your inner child and embrace the competition.

Remember the days of going to the arcade? For some, it was at their local Chuck E. Cheese. For some, a bowling alley. Maybe you were just lucky enough to have a local standalone arcade. Whatever the case, competing for tickets to redeem for prizes was intense.

For this, everyone goes in with the same amount of money, or tokens, and competes to see who can get the most tickets. Limiting it to certain games is entirely up to the league and the commissioner. The person who earns the most tickets would be considered the winner.

Some arcades have a game that involves chance.

For instance, spinning a wheel with all different ticket amounts on it. Do you try and find a game you're good at like skee ball and stick with that, or do you use all the tokens hoping to hit the jackpot?

7 Trivia Contest (You Pick The Category)

There are many different ways you can put this idea into action. There's a decent amount of establishments that host weekly trivia nights. The only thing that would make that tricky is if they don't allow teams of one. In that case, someone would likely have to host one with just the league members.

Having it consist of just the league members opens it up to custom categories.

You can make it all about football, since that would already be the basic theme of the day. Breaking it into categories would be a great way to keep it well-rounded. If you think you know everything, you're probably wrong.

8 Food-Eating Contest

You better bring your appetite.

There's just something about eating contests. There's a reason the Fourth of July is celebrated every year with the Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. In 2024, Labor Day will have its own hot dog eating contest, as Joey Chestnut and longtime rival Meiko Kobayashi will go head-to-head one more time.

Why not use one of the great American traditions to help determine the draft order of your league? It doesn't have to be a hot dog-eating contest. If hot dogs aren't your thing, go with something more associated with football. You can't go wrong with chicken wings.

Since people have many different tastes, give them a few flavors to choose from. The best part about this option is that at least everyone would get fed, and it takes away the hassle of getting everyone to reach a consensus.

9 Food Delivery Race

Who will deliver the goods?

This can almost be a direct alternative to the food-eating contest idea. Instead, order delivery from local establishments and see which order gets there first. If there aren't enough restaurants, DoorDash can be considered as well.

You might have to negotiate on the types of places that are acceptable, especially if using DoorDash. For example, it might be considered unfair if one person ordered from a pizza place with their own delivery drivers, and someone ordered McDonald's via DoorDash; the latter would likely have an advantage. Tweak it to what best serves your league.

10 Intelligence Contest

Are you smarter than your favorite player?

Before they come into the league, teams can administer the Wonderlic test to players. It's designed to test someone's problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. In this situation, everyone takes the test at the same time. Whoever scores the highest wins.

Feel like going back to school? Swap out the Wonderlic for some SAT practice questions. Split it up with an even number of questions across all subjects. It may get frustrating, but remember, it's for fun.

