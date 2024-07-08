Highlights De'Von Achane could be a game-breaking player, but he must stay healthy.

George Pickens is an immensely talented receiver in a frightening offense.

Alvin Kamara is a PPR machine, but the age cliff is rapidly approaching

Fantasy football often draws comparisons to the stock market. This analogy is quite strong considering both mediums require participants to manage risk while trying to maximize rewards.

"Upside wins championships" is a common sentiment within the fantasy community. While this is true, players with perceived upside often fail to reach their ceiling. Building a roster that features players with stable floors and balancing them with "upside swings" is often the optimal way to build a competitive team.

These five players feature a wide range of outcomes for their potential fantasy output. If they work out, drafters will reap the valuable rewards. If they don't, their failure will frustrate fantasy managers throughout the season.

Related Fantasy Football: You Need To Buy These 10 Players in Dynasty 10 NFL players that you need to acquire in fantasy football, specifically in dynasty format.

1 De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane embodies the feast or famine archetype of running back

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL was introduced to De'Von Achane in a big way last season. Similar to how Tyreek Hill broke the mold of how receivers can be used, Achane has shattered expectations for what's possible for a running back.

Last season, Achane played at least 40% of snaps in eight games. He averaged an absurd 22.3 fantasy points per game (PPR) in those contests.

De'Von Achane Fantasy Performances (40+ Percent Snap Share) Game Fantasy Points (PPR) Week 3 51.3 Week 4 27.0 Week 5 21.5 Week 13 25.3 Week 14 12.1 Week 16 4.1 Week 17 23.7 Week 18 13.1

Achane's rookie campaign was one of the most efficient seasons by a running back of all time. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry, the highest mark for any RB with 100+ carries. To this point, Achane seems to be one of fantasy football's most valuable players. So, what's the drawback?

Achane is listed at 5'9" and 187 pounds. This is small for any NFL player, but is especially compact for a running back, as they must withstand the most violent collisions of any position.

It shouldn't be particularly surprising to hear that Achane has not been the most durable player. During his rookie season, the speedster dealt with two key injuries. An AC joint sprain (shoulder) during Miami's second preseason game delayed his NFL debut until Week 2.

Achane didn't last long after returning from the shoulder sprain, suffering an MCL sprain (knee) in Week 5. This injury kept him sidelined until Week 11. He played just three snaps in Week 11 and was shelved again until Week 13.

Achane's fantasy value and production will be almost entirely predicated by his health. If he appears in even 14 games, a top-five finish is a very reasonable expectation. Unfortunately, injury concerns are valid given his stature.

2 George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Even the most talented receivers could struggle in an Arthur Smith offense

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with Diontae Johnson this offseason, shipping him out to Carolina. This leaves George Pickens behind as the clear alpha in the passing game. Without Johnson on the field last season, Pickens produced at an elite level.

Pickens' ability to make contested catches and generate explosive plays makes him an appealing talent-based bet. But is he talented enough to overcome the archaic offensive philosophy that the Steelers will feature this season?

After a three-year stint as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arhtur Smith will assume offensive coordinator duties for the Steelers. Smith's offensive scheme in Atlanta made him an enemy of the state within the fantasy community. He failed to properly utilize the Falcons' most talented players and maintained the antiquated mindset of "establishing the run".

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Atlanta Falcons featured a pass rate over expectation (PROE) of -9.7 percent. Atlanta ranked 32nd in this metric.

Wide receivers have historically struggled to find fantasy success in offenses commanded by Arthur Smith.

WR1 in Arthur Smith Offenses Season Team Player Fantasy Rank (Overall) Fantasy Rank (PPG) 2019 TEN AJ Brown WR21 WR30 2020 TEN AJ Brown WR12 WR6 2021 ATL Russell Gage WR38 WR31 2022 ATL Drake London WR31 WR43 2023 ATL Drake London WR37 WR42

Aside from A.J. Brown in the 2020 season, Smith's WR1 has not been a significant asset in fantasy football. Pickens features some of the contested catch and YAC traits of Brown, but he will have to be hyperefficient with his opportunities to be valuable on fantasy rosters.

3 Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

His reckless playing style may cost him another season

Similar to Achane, Anthony Richardson made his mark on fantasy football in a limited number of games. Richardson appeared in just four games last season. He left two of those contests early due to injury. A Grade 3 AC joint sprain in Week 5 spelled the end of his rookie season.

Richardson's talent as a rusher is both a blessing and a curse. He racked up 40+ rushing yards and found paydirt in both full games last season. The sample size was limited, but the rushing production allowed Richardson to lead all QBs in fantasy points per dropback.

On the other side of the coin, his willingness to scramble got him into trouble, ultimately ending his season. He has indicated that he has no intention of switching things up in 2024 (via NFL.com):

But necessarily changing my play? I don't think I'm gonna change it, but being smart, knowing when to get extra yards and knowing when to get down, I feel like I know how to do that.

If Richardson truly makes adjustments to keep himself safe, a QB1 season is within the range of outcomes. If he remains reckless on the field, another season could be lost to injury.

4 Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara may have already stumbled off the edge of the age cliff

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, it appears that Alvin Kamara is still producing at his peak in fantasy football. He finished as the per-game RB3 (PPR) last season thanks to a heavy receiving workload. Kamara saw 6.6 targets per game last season, the highest mark of any running back.

Kamara's performance as a pass catcher was still in line with his career baseline. However, his effectiveness as a rusher took a significant step back.

Among 49 RBs with 100+ carries, Kamara ranked:

35th in yards per carry

45th in missed tackles forced per attempt

48th in yards after contact per attempt

This bottom-tier efficiency is indicative of a running back who is rapidly approaching the dreaded age cliff. On the positive side, Kamara was one of the league's strongest fantasy running backs despite abysmal efficiency.

Kamara's fantasy value in 2024 will be driven by his ability to maintain in the range of six targets per game while keeping Kendre Miller's role to a minimum. Accomplishing this would allow Kamara to contend as an elite fantasy running back once again.

5 Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

A bell-cow role may await a healthy Brooks

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Richardson and Achane, Jonathon Brooks presents risk due to a previous injury, not concerns of future ailments. The Panthers' second-round selection suffered a torn ACL in late November, ending his collegiate career.

The gamble with Brooks is fairly clear-cut. Running backs who return from ACL reconstruction surgery historically struggle to return to baseline levels of production in the first year after surgery. If rehab setbacks or the Carolina coaching staff prevent Brooks from returning in a timely fashion, it will be difficult for him to pay off in drafts.

But Brooks is just 20 years old (21 on July 21st) and suffered a single-ligament tear. A complete recovery and return to form is possible this season.

If he does recover and demonstrates an ability to be an impactful rusher, Brooks could earn one of fantasy's most valuable roles for running backs. Panthers' head coach Dave Canales was one of the few coaches to utilize a bell-cow back last season.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator last season, Canales incessantly utilized Rachaad White out of the backfield.

Rachaad White 2023 Usage Stat Value Rank Among RBs Rush Attempts 272 T-2nd Receptions 64 4th Snap Share 78% 2nd Rushing Attempts Share 62% 3rd Goal-line Rush Share 73% 7th

Hoping Brooks would receive this kind of workload is wishful thinking. But understanding that Canales is capable of riding a single running back is a positive given that Brooks is likely the most talented back in Carolina.

There are several factors that will play key roles in Brooks' fantasy value: Carolina's urgency to get him on the field, his effectiveness upon return, and the division of touches among Carolina RBs. It's a bit of a tall order for all of these things to break in Brooks' favor. But if they do, he has the talent to be a strong fantasy asset.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.