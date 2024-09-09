Key Takeaways Los Angeles Rams' star WR Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve due to a PCL sprain.

Nacua will miss at least 4 games, leaving fantasy football managers to decide between stash or trade.

The Rams still have an elite WR on the roster with Cooper Kupp.

It's only one week into the 2024 regular season and the Los Angeles Rams are already missing a huge part of their offense.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Sept. 9 that the team was putting star wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve after he sprained his PCL in a 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the Rams' season opener on Sept. 8.

The move means Nacua will miss at least the next four games, presenting NFL Fantasy Football managers with a dilemma of whether to stash the 2023 NFL All-Pro and hope he returns in a month or find a willing trade destination for a team already deep with wide receivers.

Nacua had already been dealing with injuries during the preseason (from ESPN:)

Nacua missed several weeks during training camp after injuring a knee in a joint practice. He returned to practice Aug. 26 and was listed as a full participant in the week leading up to Sunday's game.

Nacua was a fifth-round pick out of BYU by the Rams in 2023 and set NFL rookie records for most receptions (105), most receiving yards (1,486), single-game receptions (15) and single-game playoff receiving yards (181). Nacua was also selected for the Pro Bowl by being named NFL All-Pro.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Los Angeles Rams Wide Receivers of All Time The Rams have great wide receivers from several eras, but you have to start with 'The Greatest Show on Turf.'

Injury Issues Have Followed Nacua Through Career

Nacua missed parts of two college seasons with injuries

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This isn't the first time Nacua has dealt with injuries in his career.

In his freshman season at Washington in 2019, Nacua missed the last five games with a broken foot. After transferring to BYU for his final two college seasons, he missed four games in 2022 with a sprained ankle.

While it's little comfort for Nacua fantasy owners, for Rams fans there's still a premiere wide receiver on the roster in Cooper Kupp , who had 14 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Lions on 21 targets. Kupp had one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history in 2021 with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns while being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. The last two seasons have been a wasteland for Kupp after he missed 11 games with injuries across 2022 and 2023.

If fantasy owners are looking for another option on the Rams' roster in Nacua's absence, wide receiver Tyler Johnson had 4 receptions for 79 yards against the Lions and might still be available in some leagues.

Source: ESPN