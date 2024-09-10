Key Takeaways Jameson Williams dominated on Sunday Night Football as the Lions defeated the Rams 26-20 in an overtime thriller.

Williams had the best performance of his career after putting up five receptions for 121 yards and a score.

A quick look into whether Williams has a chance to overtake Amon-Ra St. Brown as the team's top target.

The Detroit Lions have grown accustomed to winning their Week 1 matchups in the prime time window, as they have accomplished this feat in each of the past two seasons. They recently took down the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday Night Football overtime thriller that saw Detroit come out on top 26-20.

The X-Factor for the Lions in the game was third year wide receiver, Jameson Williams , who lit up the stat sheet after catching five balls for 121 yards and a touchdown. Williams' electric performance sparked excitement for his fantasy football managers, who saw him score 24.4 PPR points and 19.4 points in standard format.

Williams' career got off on the wrong foot after he missed the first 11 games during his rookie season due to an ACL tear that he suffered in college. The former 12th overall pick missed time in 2023 due to a four-game gambling suspension, which also played a factor in his slow development.

Jameson Williams' Highest Scoring PPR Games (2022-2024) Year Week PPR Points Scored 2024 1 24.4 2023 6 13.3 2023 11 12.4 2022 14 11.10 2023 13 10.0

However, Williams has a high ceiling and still possesses all the physical skills necessary to become an elite speed threat for Detroit.

Williams Had The Most Productive Game of His Career in Week 1

The Lions speedster has elevated his game to a new level.

Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams earned the SNF game ball after his breakout performance in Week 1. He spoke in his post-game press conference about how he expects to have many more big games in the Motor City. (via Josh Alper)

I put in a lot of work. I expected to have a big game. Me personally, I expect to have a big game, I guess, it’s just big to the world just cause it’s my first one. But I plan to have a lot more. I don’t plan on this being my best game of my career, I plan on this just being a start of me being me.

Williams earned a team high nine targets, which was three more than his teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs .

Detroit Lions Receiving Leaders - Week 1 Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Targets Jameson Williams (WR) 5 121 1 9 Sam Laporta (TE) 4 45 0 5 Jahmyr Gibbs (RB) 4 34 0 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) 3 13 0 6 David Montgomery (RB) 1 2 0 1 Brock Wright (TE) 1 2 0 1

Over the past two seasons, St. Brown has carried the load in the receiving corps, and established himself as one of the league's best pass catchers in the process.

However, Williams was easily Jared Goff's favorite target on Sunday night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jameson Williams had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 NFC Title Game against the 49ers. He also added one rush attempt that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown run.

Is it time for fantasy football managers to debate having Williams over St. Brown?

Do Not Overreact to Williams’ Stellar Week 1 Performance

Amon-Ra St. Brown is still the clear-cut WR1 in Detroit.

It can be easy for fantasy managers to overreact and take Williams' performance out of context. Yes, he was sensational and his speed and playmaking ability was on full display. However, St. Brown has been one of the most consistent players in the league over the past two seasons.

2022: Finished as the WR7 - (16.7 PPR points per game)

- (16.7 PPR points per game) 2023: Finished as the WR3 - (20.7 PPR points per game)

Williams still has more to prove, and it would be irrational to rank him above his star teammate based on one performance alone. So no, it is not time to panic quite yet on St. Brown who should still finish as a top five PPR wide receiver this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.