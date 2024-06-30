Highlights In fantasy football, the tight end position is often overlooked and undervalued.

Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts, Jake Ferguson, and Pat Freiermuth are all tight ends you should consider.

Andrews, from the Baltimore Ravens, is available at a discount based on his average draft position.

Tight ends are the most difficult skill players to draft in fantasy football. After the top guys like Travis Kelce and George Kittle, the position becomes really thin. 2023 was a breath of fresh air though for the position, with breakouts from young tight ends like Sam LaPorta and Trey McBride. All that means is there's even more pressure for fantasy managers to hit on tight end selections.

Because the position is so thin, each year is truly different in outcome. You could have a TE emerge as a top-10 tight end and then become fantasy irrelevant for the rest of his career. Due to the scarce production at the position, it varies even more than the wide receiver or running back positions. So, we have got you covered with these tight ends that will win you your fantasy football league in 2024.

Fantasy Football 2024: League-Winning Tight Ends Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2023 TE Fantasy Rank Mark Andrews (BAL) 61 45 544 6 TE12 Kyle Pitts (ATL) 90 53 667 3 TE13 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 102 71 761 5 TE8 T.J. Hockenson (MIN) 127 95 960 5 TE3 Pat Freiermuth (PIT) 47 32 308 2 TE30

Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson are among the few fantasy stars in the tight end position, but due to recent injuries, they're completely undervalued in fantasy drafts. Kyle Pitts is still riding high on his draft capital, but this is the year when the hype turns into production. Jake Ferguson broke out in 2023 but isn't valued anywhere near LaPorta or McBride despite a better situation. Then, there's Pat Freiermuth, a slept-on tight end in fantasy football.

Each of these tight ends has a reason for why you need to prioritize them in your fantasy drafts to win your league.

1 Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Andrews was third in target share with 22.1% prior to his Week 11 injury in 2023

An injury in 2023 shouldn't prevent Andrews from being drafted as a top-2 tight end in fantasy football. Andrews was able to make his return for the AFC Championship Game, so he's had plenty of time to heal to have a bounce-back year in 2024. Throughout his career, he's comfortably been a top-4 fantasy tight end. So, why is he being drafted at his floor when he is healthy?

Mark Andrews Fantasy Finishes Year TE Fantasy Rank 2018 TE18 2019 TE4 2020 TE7 2021 TE1 2022 TE4 2023 TE13

The emergence of young tight ends like LaPorta and McBride is clouding everyone's memory of what Andrews has been able to accomplish. He's had three top-4 fantasy finishes despite missing 11 games since 2020. When the regular season begins, Andrews will be 29 years old, so he's very much in his prime.

After Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. was second on the Baltimore Ravens in targets last season; he has departed to play for the Miami Dolphins. With a full offseason to recover, Andrews should return to form with TE1 potential due to his rapport with Lamar Jackson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite missing seven games in 2023, Andrews finished third in targets on the Ravens roster.

2 Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

Pitts was 59th between 2021-2023 in catchable target rates of throws 20+ yards downfield with a 38.9% catch rate

Stay confident, the Pitts bounce-back is finally coming. It's been demoralizing watching talented players like Pitts be underutilized on the Atlanta Falcons with poor quarterback play and coaching. Well, that finally has a chance to change with the signing of Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson.

Pitts had an all-time rookie season with 1,026 receiving yards and a touchdown. Despite the lack of touchdown production, it appeared that the next superstar fantasy tight end had arrived. Unfortunately, Pitts has been disappointing in the last two years, with many factors including quarterback play, offensive scheme issues, and his inability to stay healthy.

Kyle Pitts Fantasy Finishes Year TE Fantasy Rank 2021 TE7 2022 TE33 2023 TE14

With an improved situation and a healthy Pitts, we should be in for a treat to see his full potential this season. He's still being drafted as the TE6, but many fantasy managers are skeptical about taking him there due to his failed production over the last two years. It's easy to assume that he failed to live up to his hefty draft expectations, but his situation couldn't have been any worse. Now, the situation is a lot different, and he is in a position to meet his high expectations in fantasy football.

3 Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson finished second in Dallas in targets, receptions, and receiving yards behind only CeeDee Lamb

Ferguson might be the best value tight end in fantasy football. Following a humbling rookie season, he was the Cowboys' second-best pass catcher outside CeeDee Lamb in 2023. It shouldn't be expected for him to surpass Lamb in production, but he should only get better in 2024. His role will only increase with the departure of numerous Cowboys this offseason.​​​​​​​

Dallas Cowboys vacant targets from 2023 Player Targets RB Tony Pollard 67 WR Michael Gallup 57

With the departures of Tony Pollard and Michael Gallup, there are 124 vacant targets in Dallas. It's also unlikely that Lamb will have 181 targets once again, so there's a real possibility in 2024 that Ferguson will creep up to 125 targets in the season. Ferguson is being drafted as the TE9 despite finishing as the TE8 in his first full season as an NFL starter. He's being drafted below his floor in fantasy drafts, making him incredible value.

Maybe a top-5 finish isn't in the cards for Ferguson due to the immense talent at the tight end position this year, but he should easily finish as a top-8 fantasy tight end if he stays healthy. You can rarely draft a starting tight end in fantasy football in the seventh round, so take advantage of that by drafting a high-end tight end with Ferguson later in your drafts.

4 T.J. Hockenson - Minnesota Vikings

Despite tearing his ACL and MCL early in a Week 16 matchup, Hockenson still finished as the TE4

Unfortunately, a devastating injury to Hockenson prevented him from being drafted as a top-3 tight end in fantasy football this season. Since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Hockenson has finished as the TE2 and TE4 in the last two seasons

With an unclear timetable to return in 2024, Hockenson's ADP has dropped to TE13. There is still a ton of risk in drafting Hockenson in 2023. He's still being drafted as a starting tight end despite not knowing when he might return to action. But the risk is worth it.

Let's say Hockenson missed around eight games; that would still give him half the season to provide fantasy value. It may take a few games for him to get comfortable, but the reward is that you could draft a top-3 fantasy tight end outside late into your fantasy football draft. If he even comes close to his previous production, his value would immediately skyrocket upon his return. Hockenson's sheer volume in the Minnesota offense is worth the risk alone.

T.J. Hockenson Targets Year Targets 2022 129 (86, MIN in 10 games) 2023 127

Justin Jefferson is clearly the No. 1 target in Minnesota, but Hockenson comes directly after him. Suppose you're willing to take the risk. In that case, Hockenson gives you elite potential at the tight end position heading into the fantasy football playoffs.​​​​​​​

5 Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth finished second on the Steelers in TD receptions during his rookie year with seven.

At this point, Pat Freiermuth may be a discount for Kyle Pitts (not actually). Freiermuth has dealt with issues similar to Pitts, such as injury concerns and poor quarterback play. He might not be as talented as the Falcons' tight end, but he's still a pretty good player being drafted as the TE15. There's not as much upside to Freiermuth, but he's currently being drafted as a backup tight end despite an improvement in quarterback play and entering the regular season healthy.

A lingering hamstring injury caused the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end to miss five games in 2023, but he was heavily involved in the offense a year prior. His production completely dipped last season, but you can expect something closer to his 2023 season this year with the arrival of Russell Wilson.

Pat Freiermuth Targets Year Targets 2021 79 2022 98 2023 47

2023 feels like an anomaly for Freiermuth. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith targeted his tight ends in Atlanta 160 times last season. Of course, he was part of the issue with Pitts, but the price for Freiermuth is much lower. If Freiermuth can hover around 80 to 90 targets, he could become a fringe top-10 fantasy tight end in 2024.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.