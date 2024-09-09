Key Takeaways Harrison Jr. had a disappointing Week 1, totaling only 1.4 fantasy points.

He needs improved QB play from Murray and needs time to adjust to NFL speed.

Despite early struggles, it's premature to panic about Harrison's long-term fantasy outlook.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and was expected to be an immediate contributor in Arizona. He was a consensus top 20 player across most fantasy draft boards, but was a complete non-factor in week 1.

In the Cardinals 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills , Harrison was targeted just three times by quarterback Kyler Murray . Of these three targets, he hauled in one reception, good for four yards. This totaled up to a whopping 1.4 fantasy points (in PPR format), for a player that had a 96% start rate (according to Sleeper Fantasy).

This left a lot of fantasy managers wondering what just happened and if they made a blunder by drafting a rookie so high. His potential is seen as through the roof, but Week 1 indicated he might need some time to get up to speed. While there shouldn't be any questions about his long-term potential, should fantasy managers be panicking about his outlook for this season?

Woes in the Passing Game

Harrison needs improved play from his quarterback

The first thing worth noting is that this wasn't a phenomenal passing day for Arizona and Harrison was simply left out of. Kyler Murray was 21/31 on the day, for a mere 162 yards and one touchdown. The team failed to score any offensive touchdowns in the second half, as their only trip to the end zone was in the form of a DeeJay Dallas kick return.

Arizona's other primary pass-catcher, tight end, was also quiet, as he totaled five catches for 30 yards. The team's leading receiver was the projected WR3, who saw six catches for 47 yards on eight targets.

The biggest problem for Harrison Jr., one that many believed could be an issue prior to the season, is Murray's struggles on downfield throws. The Cardinals' longest completion of the day was a 24-yard catch by Emari Demercado , which was actually caught behind the line of scrimmage. While excellent at times, Murray has struggled with hitting receivers down the field or even seeing them to begin with.

This was put on full display when Murray failed to see Harrison wide open down the field on 2nd & 5 with just over a minute to play. Harrison was left unattended with an opportunity to score a go-ahead touchdown, but Murray instead escaped the pocket before completing a short pass to Dortch.

The drive ultimately failed to produce points, resulting in the Cardinals' loss. Had Murray spotted Harrison, he likely ends up with double-digit fantasy points while the Cardinals return to Arizona as winners. It's a testament to how one moment can shape the narrative for an entire week.

This isn't to say all worries would have ceased if Murray and Harrison did manage to connect for the late-game touchdown. It's still a very quiet performance for someone who's expected to be a top 2-3 player on all fantasy teams where he resides, but not uncommon among players in his draft range.

Disappointing Week 1 Performances from Top WRs Player Team Opponent ADP Fantasy Points Amon-Ra St. Brown DET LAR WR5 4.3 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI BUF WR9 1.4 Drake London ATL PIT WR11 3.5 Chris Olave NO CAR WR12 3.1 DK Metcalf SEA DEN WR18 5.9

The fault doesn't entirely fall on Murray either, as Harrison did have an unfortunate drop in the game, resulting in one less reception. The reality is, no matter how talented a player may be, there's likely to be first-game jitters. This doesn't rule him out from performing as he should in fantasy, but it's an overlooked reality given how good he's expected to be.

An Early-Season Dilemma

Was this a one-week anomaly or is it indicative of what's to come?

While a historic rookie season could still be in the cards, it may be time for fantasy managers to temper their expectations. His ADP was that of a top 10 receiver, commonly going ahead of names like Nico Collins , Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp . Even if Harrison does perform well, this draft range suggests he'll play at the absolute ceiling of rookie wideouts, which is hard to guarantee.

We've seen multiple incredible rookie seasons from wide receivers in recent years, including the likes of Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase . Just last season, Puka Nacua went from a fantasy no-name to a top five wide receiver. The problem is, there are a lot of variables that go into making a spectacular first-season happen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie in 2023, Puka Nacua finished the season as the overall WR4, only trailing CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He came out of the gate hot though, finishing as a top 11 WR in four of his first five weeks.

In order to reach this ceiling set by his ADP, Harrison will need to settle in, as will his quarterback. Murray's lack of downfield success will be a major hindrance on Harrison for as long as it persists, meaning the two will need to form a connection before they can truly thrive.

There is plenty of reason for optimism though, as both players are extremely talented. Murray has proven he can compete at a high level in the NFL, and there's been nothing to suggest that Harrison can't.

To answer the overall question, it's far too early to hit the panic button on Harrison. He still ran a route on almost every one of Murray's dropbacks, and had a 90% snap share in his first NFL game. Circumstances may prevent him from being a top 10 wide receiver, but it's very unlikely he winds up being a year one dud.

