Highlights In a standard league, running backs tend to be more valuable assets than wide receivers, and it's often a good idea to draft one early.

After grabbing a running back, I went with the best player available rather than reaching.

In the later rounds, focus on taking high-upside players.

More than other variants, a standard-scoring fantasy football league is decided by whoever has the best draft.

Rather than awarding points for receptions, players depend on yards from scrimmage and touchdowns, leading to lower-scoring games. The lower average mean the margins for victory are finer, and wins and losses are often decided by who has the best premium asset. There are larger gaps between the best assets in standard scoring than in PPR or half-PPR.

The difference between the highest-scoring player in PPR, CeeDee Lamb, and the second-highest player, Christian McCaffrey, was 11.9. In standard scoring, McCaffrey scored 56.1 more points than Lamb.

The scoring system also makes running backs even more valuable than wide receivers. In 2023, eight running backs scored more than 200 points in standard scoring, compared to four wide receivers.

It's, therefore, paramount that you leave the first round with one of the best running backs in the game or, in certain situations, one of the best receivers.

League Roster Settings Position Roster Slots Quarterback 1 Running Back 2 Wide Receiver 3 Tight End 1 Flex 1 Bench 6

Entering the draft, I'll be looking to grab a top running back with my first pick and then take the best player available. I don't want to punt at the tight end or quarterback position, but I won't reach and overdraft someone because of their position.

1 Round 1 (Pick 7): Breece Hall

RB, New York Jets

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall was a no-brainer at pick seven and has a good chance to be the top-scoring player in fantasy in the 2024 season.

Despite featuring in one of the league's worst offenses, and toiling behind a sub-par offensive line, Hall still managed to be very productive last season. Despite only finishing with five rushing touchdowns last season, Hall still managed to finish as RB7 in standard scoring, and should only improve on that barring injuries.

The return of Aaron Rodgers and an offseason overhaul of the offensive line should lead to a significantly improved offense, especially through the air. Defenses gave Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle little respect last season, often stacking the box and limiting Hall's chunk plays.

Several aspects of Hall's game will benefit from the Jets' offseason moves. An improved offensive line will open up more holes for Hall to run through, while four-time MVP Rodgers will force defenses to play more nickel defense, and give Hall more opportunities to break off for long plays. Moreover, Hall will have more TD opportunities. He only had one rush inside the five-yard line in 2023, and the Jets' improved offense will get to the red zone more frequently than last year.

Hall is also an effective option in the passing game, and he recorded 76 receptions for 591 receiving yards last season. His yards per reception numbers will likely go up in a more efficient passing offense, and Rodgers will likely target him regularly given the unreliability of the Jets' receivers outside of Garrett Wilson.

If everyone can stay healthy, Hall should be primed for a breakout year in fantasy.

2 Round 2 (Pick 14): Jonathan Taylor

RB, Indianapolis Colts

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

I was surprised a player of Jonathan Taylor's pedigree fell to the second round. While he's struggled with ankle injuries since his sterling 2022 season, he's still a fantastically talented running back, and a very productive fantasy player.

In the games he was able to play last year, he averaged 13.7 points per game, 5th among all running backs in standard scoring. If you only include the games where he was deemed fully healthy and given a starting running back's workload, he averaged 15.9 points per game.

Heading into 2024, there are no other running backs on the Colts' roster who'll really compete for carries. Zack Moss departed in free agency, while Trey Sermon has never had more than 41 carries in a season. He'll be one of the few workhorse backs in the league, and still has plenty of mileage left in his legs after missing multiple games in 2022 and 2023.

The one concern about Taylor would be the return of Anthony Richardson. In four games last year, Richardson had 136 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, more than Gardner Minshew II had in 13 starts. Richardson will likely reduce Taylor's red zone touches and will vulture touchdowns.

Taylor and Richardson have yet to really play with each other, so there are still several unknowns. In the one game they did play together, Taylor was still recovering from injury and only had six carries, while Richardson left the game halfway through with a shoulder injury.

Both are likely capable of thriving in the same ecosystem, especially since no other running backs will get more than a few touches a game. Picking Taylor doesn't come without risk, hence why he fell to the second round, but he's still one of the last workhorse backs in the league.

The pick matches my strategy of taking the best player available, and viewing running backs as a slightly more valuable asset. Taylor is a stronger standard player than PPR, and has the potential to be a top five running back in fantasy in 2024.

3 Round 3 (Pick 27): Marvin Harrison Jr

WR, Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I still needed a wide receiver after taking two top running backs, and I landed a potential league winner in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr was widely considered to be the best non-qb in the 2024 NFL Draft, and was arguably a better prospect than any of the three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks. He's tall, quick, and is an excellent route runner. He's able to get open quickly using his agility and change of pace, but is equally capable of winning contested catches using his length and body control.

He's very NFL-ready and barring any injuries or a disastrous pre-season, he'll be Kyler Murray's number one target in an offense that's primed to take a leap under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Despite a lack of weapons and talent at quarterback, Petzing was able to scheme an offense that was close to league-average, and could potentially produce a top-10 offense with the talent at his disposal in 2024.

In the eight games Murray played last season, the offense averaged 362.8 yards per game, which would be eighth in the NFL if maintained for the entire season. The addition of Harrison Jr, as well as free agents wide receiver Zay Jones and offensive tackle Jonah Williams will give Petzing even more talent to work with, and it seems likely that the Cardinals will at least have an above-average offense.

Harrison Jr is going to be the number one receiver in a potentially explosive offense, and will be catching passes from a Pro Bowl quarterback. While he's yet to play a down in the NFL, he feels like the safest bet of all the rookies, and has sky-high potential.

4 Round 4 (Pick 34): Lamar Jackson

QB, Baltimore Ravens

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Jackson is an underrated fantasy asset heading into the 2024 season.

While he did finish as QB4 last season, behind Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, that was often a function of the Ravens being too good. Jackson wasn't often needed late in games, and would mostly hand the ball off to running backs to ensure he didn't get injured.

Despite often coasting through fourth quarters, Jackson still put up video game numbers. He threw for the most passing yards he's ever thrown for, rushed for 821 yards, and won his second MVP. He led all players in yards per rushing attempt and led all quarterbacks in rushing yards.

It's unlikely he'll be able to do that again this year. The Ravens had a brutal offseason, losing arguably the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, Mike Macdonald, to the Seattle Seahawks, and several key contributors both on the offensive line and the defense.

Jackson was often able to cruise in the fourth quarter because the smothering Raven's defense had limited the opponents' offense. Only six teams were able to score 20 or more points against the Raven's defense during the regular season. Jackson will be embroiled in a lot more close games in 2024, and will have to do a lot more, which should result in more fantasy points.

The main fantasy concern with Jackson is lack of rushing touchdowns compared to other top fantasy quarterbacks. Hurts and Allen both had 15 rushing touchdowns last season to Jackson's five. The problem has been exacerbated by the offseason signing of Derrick Henry, who'll likely handle most rushes in the red zone.

While the Ravens' aversion to using Jackson as a rusher in the red zone will keep him healthy, it somewhat limits his fantasy production.

However, he's still a fantastic fantasy asset, and will likely finish even higher than he did last season. He's relinquished QB1 status to Allen, but he's still one of the best fantasy quarterbacks, and fills an important need. He's a bargain in the fourth round.

5 Round 5 (Pick 47): Amari Cooper

WR, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the fifth round sounds a bit too high to draft the boom-or-bust Amari Cooper, he's good value here and is a good WR2.

Despite dropping quite a few duds last year, he finished as WR16 in 2023 despite missing the last two games, and as WR8 in 2022. He's produced despite the constant revolving door at quarterback. He's caught passes from six quarterbacks since joining the Browns two years ago, five of whom are now back-ups or worse.

When he's played with starting-calibre quarterbacks, he's thrived. In the five games Deshaun Watson played last year (he only attempted five passes in Week 7 before going off injured), Cooper averaged 11.8 points per game, ninth best in the NFL. With Joe Flacco under center, Cooper averaged 16.6 points per game, which would've led the league if maintained for the whole season.

Cooper was let down by a below-average passing offense, and was able to produce when he had competence under centre. While it's hard to rely on Watson staying healthy for the entire season, the Browns signed Jameis Winston to be backup QB, ensuring that if Watson goes down, Cooper will still be able to produce.

There are still valid concerns about the Browns offense, and it's unlikely they'll be a top passing offense. The addition of Jerry Jeudy will also take away targets from Cooper, who recently turned 30 and may start regressing physically.

However, Cooper has shown he can produce even in a below-average passing offense, and will still get plenty of targets. Cooper may be the most underrated wide receiver in the league, and is a very valuable WR2.

6 Round 6 (Pick 54): DeVonta Smith

WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Devonta Smith isn't a hugely exciting selection, but the talented wideout is a key part of an offense that's looking to bounce back from a painful 2023.

Smith is the clear WR2 on the Eagles, and has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in both 2022 and 2023. He has been targeted at least 100 times in all of his three seasons, and he has a very safe floor.

The arrival of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator should benefit Smith as well. The Eagles passing offense was distinctly average last year, and Moore has consistently been able to scheme up at least above-average offenses. Smith could return to his 2022 form, or even outdo it.

However, he will face more competition for targets. A.J. Brown is still the undisputed WR1, while Dallas Goedert was more involved in the passing game last year with 83 targets. New running back Saquon Barkley is a capable receiver out of the backfield and may eat into Smith's targets as well.

Unless something changes in the hierarchy of the Eagles' passing offense, Smith's ceiling will always be limited by the presence of Brown. He's a useful WR3, and he'll rarely have duds, but he won't win you a matchup on his own.

7 Round 7 (Pick 67): Jaylen Warren

RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This is the boldest selection yet. Warren is currently RB2 on the Steelers depth chart, behind three-year starter Najee Harris. However, Warren has been the more efficient rusher since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and has been given more and more touches. This may be the year he finally overtakes Harris.

In both 2022 and 2023 he finished ahead of Harris in yards per attempt and in 2023 finished with nearly the same amount of yards from scrimmage despite 74 fewer touches. Warren had a slightly higher PFF score in 2023 (78.6 to 78.1) and there's a strong argument to be made that he's the better back than Harris.

Even if he doesn't overtake Harris, he'll get plenty of opportunities this season. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prefers to use a committee in the backfield, and frequently uses running backs in the passing game. Warren recorded 61 receptions for 370 yards last season, and it's likely that number goes up, especially since quarterback Russell Wilson often checks the ball down to running backs.

Warren stands to gain a lot from the arrivals of both Smith and Wilson. At this stage of his career, Wilson is no longer a volume passer (The Broncos ranked 27th in passing attempts in 2023) and hands the ball off a lot, while the Atlanta Falcons under Smith ran the ball the third most in the league. Smith is a very capable offensive coordinator, and the Falcons ranked fourth in explosive run rate in 2023.

That perfectly aligns with Warren's strengths. He's one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. In 2023, he finished third in explosive run rate and second in yards after contact per attempt. It's easy to imagine Warren getting fewer touches than Harris but regularly finishing games with more rushing and receiving yards.

However, Warren is limited by his lack of touchdowns, and he's only recorded five touchdowns in two years. Harris will likely get most of the carries in the red zone, and will vulture touchdowns from Warren.

Warren has a low floor, but a near limitless ceiling. He has the potential to finish as a RB1 or a RB4 in any week. He's a worthy dart throw and could be a league winner.

8 Rounds 8-11

Adding a few starters and depth pieces

Credit: Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I headed into the later rounds of the draft still needing a starting tight end and flex player, and a few rotational pieces for my bench. These are also the rounds to start taking swings on high-potential rookies or young players poised for a breakout.

I grabbed George Kittle to be my starting tight end and Christian Watson to be my last flex player in consecutive rounds, both of whom have sky-high potential.

Kittle is an important part of the most efficient offense in the league, and finished as TE2 in standard scoring last season. He's finished in the top five for scoring for tight ends in five out of six of the last seasons, and barring an injury is likely to finish in the top five again.

Watson is the likeliest of the young Packers wideouts to break away from the pack and become the lead receiver in what should be a pass-happy offense under the newly extended Jordan Love. Watson led the Packers in touchdowns as a rookie in 2022, after exploding down the stretch, recording 31 catches for 523 yards in eight games. He's struggled with injuries over the past two years, but has gotten surgery to address the underlying issue over the offseason and could be primed to explode.

Round 8: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Round 9: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Round 10: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Round 11: Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

I added depth at quarterback and wide receiver with my next two picks. While it felt early to grab a backup quarterback, I was surprised Murray dropped so far, and it felt like a no-brainer.

A fully-healthy Murray is a productive fantasy asset due to his rushing, and he finished as QB2 in 2020. If Murray takes off in 2024, one of him or Jackson will be a very valuable trade asset, and could be leveraged into acquiring a top starter at WR or RB.

McConkey is projected to start at slot receiver for the Chargers, and won't face too much competition for targets. The Chargers lack talent at the position, and McConkey's draft position gives him a leg up on most other players. He'll get plenty of touches, and will be a useful spot starter.

9 Rounds 12-15

Acquiring handcuffs and lottery tickets

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The later rounds are all about finding value and players who can outperform their draft position, whether that be through taking advantage of injuries or the wider media underrating them. It's also important to grab another tight end in case of injury, as it's far harder to find a startable tight end on the waiver wire than other positions.

Round 12: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Round 13: David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Round 14: Mike Williams, WR, New York Jets

Round 15: Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Allgeier is arguably one of the most valuable handcuffs in the NFL. While he'll be backing up Bijan Robinson, he still managed to record 683 rushing yards last season. If Robinson goes down, he'll be thrust right into the starting role and will be given plenty of touches.

Njoku was the second leading receiver on the Browns last season, and was targeted 123 times. Much of that production came with Flacco at quarterback, and he may be less effective with Watson under center. Regardless, he'll still be regularly used as a pass catcher, which is more than can be said about most waiver-wire tight ends.

Both Williams and Cooks feel underrated. While I wouldn't want to rely on them week in, week out, they both have little competition for the number 2 receiver role on offenses that have good quarterbacks who'll pass a lot.

If Williams can stay healthy, he'll be Rodgers' WR2 and a regular red zone target due to his size. Cooks is not a particularly exciting player, but he's reliable and will benefit from the extra attention defenses will give CeeDee Lamb.

This gives me a final roster of:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Breece Hall

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR: Amari Cooper

WR: DeVonta Smith

TE: George Kittle

Flex: Jaylen Warren

Flex: Christian Watson

Bench: Kyler Murray

Bench: Ladd McConkey

Bench: Tyler Allgeier

Bench: David Njoku

Bench: Mike Williams

Bench: Brandin Cooks

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy information courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise

