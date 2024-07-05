Highlights In fantasy football superflex leagues, focus on quarterback talent in the early rounds.

Accumulate a strong group of wide receivers.

Take swings at players with upside in the final rounds.

Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off in just over two months. With football right around the corner, the fantasy football draft season is beginning to ramp up. The vast majority of fantasy drafts won't take place until August, but it's never too early to begin preparing and developing a general draft strategy. A key component of developing a sound draft strategy is experimenting through mock drafts.

Regardless of your league's settings, mock drafts can give you an idea of what players will be available and what strategies may work from a given draft slot. For this mock draft, the league will be a 12-team, PPR, superflex league with the following roster settings.

League Roster Settings Position Roster Slots Quarterback 1 Running Back 2 Wide Receiver 3 Tight End 1 Flex 1 Superflex 1 Bench 6

Before diving into an analysis of each draft pick, reviewing the draft board can help to provide context for each pick.

Early Rounds: Adding Talented QBs and Anchors at WR and RB

In superflex leagues, quarterbacks become by far the most valuable position. Each team in the league will be looking to start two QBs each week. In most seasons, only 15–20 quarterbacks have a meaningful impact in fantasy football. With this scarcity at the position, locking in two quality quarterbacks is crucial for teams in superflex leagues.

Round 1: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Selecting Anthony Richardson is the epitome of swinging for the fences. The jury is still out on his talent as a passer. But Richardson's ability to create with his legs makes him an elite fantasy asset when he's on the field. The key phrase here is "when he's on the field".

Richardson's reckless play style regularly puts him into situations where he can get hurt. This was apparent last season as Richardson only played two full games before his season came to a screeching halt in Week 5 due to an A/C joint sprain.

Although the sample size was limited, Richardson was dominant as a rookie. In two full games, he posted 21.9 and 29.6 fantasy points. In an additional game where he left early due to concussion, he racked up 17.7 points on just 18 offensive snaps.

Richardson's rushing ability and use as a battering ram at the goal-line allows him to dominate fantasy matchups. If he can stay on the field for 17 games, he will certainly contend for QB1 status.

Round 2: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

With the elite quarterbacks off the board, investing in a blue-chip WR is a no-brainer in this position. In a league where the primary scoring setting is PPR and 3 WRs are started each week, developing a strong core of receivers is crucial. Amon-Ra St. Brown being available at this point makes it even easier to select a WR in Round 2.

A spectacular performance in 2023 solidified St. Brown as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Season Stat Value Rank Among WRs Yards 1515 3rd Receptions 119 T-2nd Targets 164 5th Touchdowns 10 4th Fantasy Points 330.9 3rd

St. Brown will once again be the focal point of a potent Detroit offense. There is little question of his talent or ability to produce in fantasy. He will be a stud once again in 2024 and a tremendous asset on any fantasy roster.

Round 3: Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Round 3 is where strategic decisions truly came into play for this draft. Adding QB talent is crucial in superflex leagues but the options at other positions were too attractive to pass up. More specifically, Kyren Williams' name jumped off the page in Round 3.

Williams was the RB2 in points per game last season and was one of only two RBs to average 20+ PPG. He monopolized the Rams backfield and provided quality efficiency with his touches en route to 21.3 PPR points per game.

The only concern with Williams is the Rams' third-round investment in former Michigan running back Blake Corum. Even with Corum's presence in the backfield, there is still reason to believe Williams can deliver a quality season for fantasy.

Williams' 2023 season featured a four-game stint on IR. As a result, he missed out on a fair number of touches. Ultimately, he handled 260 of the 462 touches that went to all of the Rams' RBs. 202 touches went to RBs not named Kyren Williams. He still finished as the RB7 overall despite "sharing" over 200 opportunities. Even if Williams splits work with Corum to a degree, he can be a first-class fantasy RB.

Round 4: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The gamble on not selecting a QB in Round 3 paid off, and Trevor Lawrence was added to the roster in Round 4. Lawrence is a phenomenal QB2 to target in superflex drafts. The fantasy community seems to have lost interest in Lawrence after a "mediocre" season in 2023. But this was an injury-riddled season for Lawrence that featured a multitude of near-miss TDs. Despite multiple factors working against Lawrence, he still finished as the QB13.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From Week 11 on, Lawrence averaged 21.1 fantasy PPG. He was the QB5 during this eight-game stretch.

As your QB2, a fringe QB1 finish would be phenomenal. But Lawrence could still have room to grow with an ascending Jacksonville offense.

Middle Rounds: Adding Depth at WR and RB

Two quality QBs and juggernauts at WR and RB were locked up in the early rounds. Now it's time to add some depth to the two key positions: RB and WR.

Round 5: DK Metcalf, WR Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

DK Metcalf is regarded to be one of the unicorns at the WR position. His combination of size, strength, and speed is something that is hard to come by in wide receivers. Unfortunately, he has been unable to put it all together for fantasy purposes and has not been a low-end WR2 in three consecutive years.

A new offense in Seattle could provide the spark that Metcalf needs. The Seahawks hired Ryan Grubb to replace Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator. Grubb comes from the University of Washington, where he orchestrated one of the best passing attacks in all of college football. His air raid offense could breathe life into Metcalf's fantasy outlook.

Round 6: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins has been plagued by injuries in recent years which have held back his fantasy output. Injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow have also limited Higgins' production.

Tee Higgins Fantasy Production Season Fantasy PPG PPG Rank 2023 11.5 40 2022 13.1 26 2021 15.7 12 2020 12.2 38

Sometimes, fantasy football can be as simple as betting on talented players on high-powered offenses. With a healthy Joe Burrow, the Bengals should be among the league's best offensive units. Burrow and Higgins have shown the ability to have a connection that results in a WR1 season. At a WR3 price tag, betting on the upside of Higgins in the Cincinnati offense isn't a bad idea.

Round 7: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Often detested by fantasy football players, Najee Harris is set up to return value on his current price as an RB2. Regardless of preconceived notions about Harris, he finished with 250+ carries and a result of RB23 or better in every season of his career. He is no longer drafted as an early-round running back, and his 2024 price is far more palatable. In an Arthur Smith offense, he will be once again locked into 250+ carries. At a volume-driven position like running back, Harris is in a position to be an effective RB2.

Round 8: Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley was an off-season darling last season. His hype throughout training camp saw him drafted in Round 4 of many leagues. He ultimately disappointed those who drafted him after finishing as the WR18. Ridley has a new home in Tennessee and Brian Callahan's promise of "Ja'Marr Chase-like" usage could allow Ridley to return to form.

Round 9: Diontae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Diontae Johnson is another WR with a new team in 2024. Johnson's relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers soured last season and he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers for a fresh start.

Johnson's ability to get open due to shifty route running has allowed him to earn targets at a high rate throughout his career. As the Panthers' clear WR1, he should once again be able to see a slew of targets. If he can take on a similar role to what Adam Thielen played in 2023, Johnson will be a significant factor in PPR due to volume alone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From Weeks 1-6, Adam Thielen was the WR3 in PPR. He finished as the WR17

Round 10: Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evan Engram is one of the safest picks among TEs heading into the 2024 season. It's often overlooked that Engram set the single-season record for receptions by a TE last season. His record-breaking performance catapulted him to a TE2 finish in fantasy in 2023.

Engram will once again be an offensive focal point in Jacksonville, commanding the short and intermediate areas of the field. Expect Engram to be peppered with targets from Lawrence throughout the season and compile 100 or so receptions once again.

Late Rounds: Potentially Add a QB3 and Take Upside Swings

After solidifying quality starters and some depth at key positions, it's time to swing for the fences with late-round selections. These include players on quality offenses or players on teams with murky depth charts that could allow them to emerge and play a larger role than originally anticipated.

If these high-upside picks don't work out, it's okay. The vast majority of players drafted in this range end up being non-factors in fantasy. If they appear to be useless through a few weeks in the season, simply find a replacement on the waiver wire.

A third quarterback can also be tacked on in this range. On a roster with Richardson and Lawrence, it may not be entirely necessary. But on teams with a more suspect QB2, adding a QB3 is a must. Similar to the other high-upside picks, taking chances on unproven QBs is a good strategy.

Round 11: Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Round 12: Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos

Round 13: Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Round 14: Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 15: Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Aside from a veteran in Brandin Cooks, these selections all embody the high upside mentality that is crucial in the late rounds. Finding breakout studs is the goal of these picks. Embracing uncertainty is the best way to find potential breakouts who are being overlooked.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.