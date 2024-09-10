Key Takeaways Ladd McConkey led Chargers WRs in targets, receptions & yards.

Keon Coleman, leading Bills WRs in targets, showed flashes of chemistry with Allen,

McConkey and Coleman are in a prime position with accurate QBs and could be top targets in high-level offenses.

Week 1 is in the books, and it marked the debut of several high-profile rookie WRs. Marvin Harrison Jr. , Malik Nabers , and Rome Odunze were among the new names football fans were keeping an eye on. Here is how some of the NFL 's rookie receivers began their career.

Rookie WRs Week 1 Standard PPR Points Player Targets Catches Yards REC TDs FPts Malik Nabers 7 5 66 0 11.6 Brian Thomas Jr. 4 4 47 1 14.7 Xavier Worthy 3 2 47 1 20.8* Keon Coleman 5 4 51 0 9.1 Ladd McConkey 7 5 39 1 14.9 *Worthy had a 21 yard rushing TD

Nobody broke records, but there were plenty of solid performances worth getting excited about. Kansas City's Xavier Worthy put on a show on Thursday night, and none of his peers topped it on Sunday. However, he isn't the guy who has the best fantasy future among the 2024 WR draft class. A division rival is the guy who will steal games this season.

Related Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Will Win Rookie of the Year Although Caleb Williams is receiving all the hype, Marvin Harrison should be considered the strongest Offensive Rookie of the Year prospect.

Grab Ladd McConkey ASAP

Sunday made it clear that he will be Chargers go-to target

Credit: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Along with his first career score, Ladd McConkey paced all Chargers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. Everyone knew the Los Angeles Chargers were thin at WR, but McConkey has already surpassed Quentin Johnston as the top playmaker. Los Angeles' passing was limited because they led for most of the second half, but that won't be the case all season. McConkey should see plenty of targets moving forward.

High target volume presents opportunities. Surprisingly, McConkey didn't lead rookies in targets during Week 1. That honor belonged to Denver's Devaughn Vele , who had eight. McConkey tied Nabers and Xavier Legette with seven.

What separates McConkey's situation from those three is the QB. Justin Herbert is a proven passer who can deliver the ball accurately and in tight spaces. Vele's Denver Broncos are trotting out a rookie, Bo Nix , who had a rough debut. Legette is catching passes from Bryce Young , who is inching closer to the bust label every week. Nabers, who will probably get more chances than any other rookie regardless of position, is stuck with Daniel Jones right now. That seems self-explanatory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chargers have had their top pass-catcher finish with at least 100 receptions in each year of Herbert's career. It helps that his career 66.6% completion percentage is the eighth-highest in NFL history. Can McConkey keep the 100-catch streak alive as a rookie?

Compared to other rookies, such as Worthy and Odunze, McConkey has less competition for targets. Those players are part of talented offenses that have other mouths to feed. Los Angeles' sharing is focused on the backfield more than the passing game.

The Chargers are the perfect place for McConkey to rack up catchable targets, which makes his productivity more reliable than his contemporaries.

Honorable Mention: Keon Coleman

Sunday showed flashes of great chemistry with Josh Allen

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another rookie who is already WR1, Keon Coleman didn't reach double-digit fantasy points in his debut. Still, he led the Buffalo Bills WR room in targets, catches, yards, snaps, and routes run. Coleman and Josh Allen connected for a beautiful 28-yard pass which was reliant on Allen's trust in his rookie wideout. Those two are on their way to becoming a special pair.

Like McConkey, Coleman is in a situation where his QB can consistently throw accurate passes. Buffalo has an effective running game, so Coleman should have plenty of one-on-one chances too. With his size and Allen's belief in him already, the rookie will rack up catches.

Deep balls and contested red zone opportunities will lead Coleman to gain points in chunks, an edge over some of 2024's shiftier and smaller rookie receivers. The Bills needed a new WR1 to replace Stefon Diggs . It seems like Allen has already found one.

One week into their careers, McConkey and Coleman are already the top targets for a high-level QB. They're must-gets down the road, as those connections will only grow throughout the season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.