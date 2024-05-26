Highlights IDP fantasy football leagues feature individual defensive players, as opposed to the standard Defense/Special Teams unit.

The top-ranked safety was Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the top cornerback was DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys.

Safeties account for 23 of the top 32 spots as it pertains to fantasy football points for defensive backs in 2023.

While the majority of NFL fantasy football leagues tend to focus on offensive players and include the standard Defense/Special Teams unit, the IDP (individual defensive players) format is becoming increasingly popular.

For those who may not be overly familiar with how IDP leagues operate, it's quite simple. Instead of drafting only offensive players to accumulate the most points possible, one drafts defensive players as well. While metrics used to calculate scoring vary from league to league, the seven consistent categories used to rack up points are as follows:

Tackles

Sacks

Interceptions

Pass Breakups

Forced Fumbles

Fumble Recoveries

Touchdowns

Defensive backs, of course, whether it be the cornerback or safety position, play crucial roles on an IDP roster. Most leagues lump the two positions together, which we'll be doing here, but some split them up, so it just depends on what yours calls for.

How an IDP league is scored typically dictates the type of player one would want on a roster. Are interceptions scored highly? Is there more of an emphasis on overall tackles? So many factors can come into play.

As for the top-ranked DB in regards to fantasy football points during the 2023 season, that honor belonged to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who recorded 122 total tackles (76 solo, 46 assists), 12 passes defended, three interceptions, a league-high six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 6.0 sacks.

The No. 2 slot was taken by Jessie Bates III, who amassed 132 total tackles (89 solo, 43 assists), 11 passes defended, six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles for the Atlanta Falcons.

Rounding out the top five were Camryn Bynum, Derwin James Jr., and Josh Metellus. DaRon Bland was the first cornerback to make the list at No. 6, upping his point total with a league-high nine interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys, five of which he returned for touchdowns.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Safeties in NFL History While not easy to pick the top 10 safeties in NFL history, we gave it a crack anyway.

Safeties took 23 of the top 32 slots

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As it is with players on the offensive side of the football, scoring for defensive players in IDP leagues can vary depending on the league you're in or the site you use. But for this piece, we'll be using the point totals accumulated at FantasyPros.

Here are the top 32 defensive backs from the 2023 NFL season as it pertains to fantasy football points, 23 of whom are safeties.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Defensive Backs Rank Player Pos Team Points Average 1 Antoine Winfield Jr. S TB 260.5 15.3 2 Jessie Bates III S ATL 237.8 14.0 3 Camryn Bynum S MIN 215.8 12.7 4 Derwin James Jr. S LAC 202.3 12.6 5 Josh Metellus S MIN 199.5 11.7 6 DaRon Bland CB DAL 196.5 11.6 7 Xavier McKinney S NYG 196.0 11.5 8 Kyle Hamilton S BAL 194.5 13.0 9 Julian Love S SEA 190.5 11.2 10 Dax Hill S CIN 184.0 10.8 11 Kenny Moore II CB IND 182.8 11.4 12 Kyle Dugger S NE 178.3 10.5 13 Reed Blankenship S PHI 177.8 11.9 14 Mike Hilton CB CIN 175.0 10.3 15 Devon Witherspoon CB SEA 172.3 12.3 16 Justin Reid S KC 170.8 10.7 17 Charvarius Ward CB SF 170.5 10.0 18 Jaquan Brisker S CHI 170.3 11.4 19 Rayshawn Jenkins S JAX 169.5 10.0 20 Kamren Curl S WAS 168.8 10.5 21 Julian Blackmon S IND 167.3 11.2 22 Taron Johnson CB BUF 167.0 9.8 23 Richie Grant S ATL 166.8 9.8 T24 Kevin Byard III S TEN/PHI 165.0 10.3 T24 Paulson Adebo CB NO 165.0 11.0 26 Jordan Whitehead S NYJ 164.5 9.7 27 Jason Pinnock S NYG 164.0 10.3 28 Tyrique Stevenson CB CHI 160.8 10.0 29 Brian Branch S DET 159.0 10.6 30 Jalen Thompson S ARI 156.8 10.5 31 Rasul Douglas CB BUF/GB 156.5 9.8 32 Jordan Fuller S LAR 156.3 9.2

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.