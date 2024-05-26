Highlights

  • IDP fantasy football leagues feature individual defensive players, as opposed to the standard Defense/Special Teams unit.
  • The top-ranked safety was Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the top cornerback was DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Safeties account for 23 of the top 32 spots as it pertains to fantasy football points for defensive backs in 2023.

While the majority of NFL fantasy football leagues tend to focus on offensive players and include the standard Defense/Special Teams unit, the IDP (individual defensive players) format is becoming increasingly popular.

For those who may not be overly familiar with how IDP leagues operate, it's quite simple. Instead of drafting only offensive players to accumulate the most points possible, one drafts defensive players as well. While metrics used to calculate scoring vary from league to league, the seven consistent categories used to rack up points are as follows:

  • Tackles
  • Sacks
  • Interceptions
  • Pass Breakups
  • Forced Fumbles
  • Fumble Recoveries
  • Touchdowns

Defensive backs, of course, whether it be the cornerback or safety position, play crucial roles on an IDP roster. Most leagues lump the two positions together, which we'll be doing here, but some split them up, so it just depends on what yours calls for.

How an IDP league is scored typically dictates the type of player one would want on a roster. Are interceptions scored highly? Is there more of an emphasis on overall tackles? So many factors can come into play.

As for the top-ranked DB in regards to fantasy football points during the 2023 season, that honor belonged to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who recorded 122 total tackles (76 solo, 46 assists), 12 passes defended, three interceptions, a league-high six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 6.0 sacks.

The No. 2 slot was taken by Jessie Bates III, who amassed 132 total tackles (89 solo, 43 assists), 11 passes defended, six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles for the Atlanta Falcons.

Rounding out the top five were Camryn Bynum, Derwin James Jr., and Josh Metellus. DaRon Bland was the first cornerback to make the list at No. 6, upping his point total with a league-high nine interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys, five of which he returned for touchdowns.

Defensive Backs With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023

Safeties took 23 of the top 32 slots

Antoine Winfield
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As it is with players on the offensive side of the football, scoring for defensive players in IDP leagues can vary depending on the league you're in or the site you use. But for this piece, we'll be using the point totals accumulated at FantasyPros.

Here are the top 32 defensive backs from the 2023 NFL season as it pertains to fantasy football points, 23 of whom are safeties.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Defensive Backs

Rank

Player

Pos

Team

Points

Average

1

Antoine Winfield Jr.

S

TB

260.5

15.3

2

Jessie Bates III

S

ATL

237.8

14.0

3

Camryn Bynum

S

MIN

215.8

12.7

4

Derwin James Jr.

S

LAC

202.3

12.6

5

Josh Metellus

S

MIN

199.5

11.7

6

DaRon Bland

CB

DAL

196.5

11.6

7

Xavier McKinney

S

NYG

196.0

11.5

8

Kyle Hamilton

S

BAL

194.5

13.0

9

Julian Love

S

SEA

190.5

11.2

10

Dax Hill

S

CIN

184.0

10.8

11

Kenny Moore II

CB

IND

182.8

11.4

12

Kyle Dugger

S

NE

178.3

10.5

13

Reed Blankenship

S

PHI

177.8

11.9

14

Mike Hilton

CB

CIN

175.0

10.3

15

Devon Witherspoon

CB

SEA

172.3

12.3

16

Justin Reid

S

KC

170.8

10.7

17

Charvarius Ward

CB

SF

170.5

10.0

18

Jaquan Brisker

S

CHI

170.3

11.4

19

Rayshawn Jenkins

S

JAX

169.5

10.0

20

Kamren Curl

S

WAS

168.8

10.5

21

Julian Blackmon

S

IND

167.3

11.2

22

Taron Johnson

CB

BUF

167.0

9.8

23

Richie Grant

S

ATL

166.8

9.8

T24

Kevin Byard III

S

TEN/PHI

165.0

10.3

T24

Paulson Adebo

CB

NO

165.0

11.0

26

Jordan Whitehead

S

NYJ

164.5

9.7

27

Jason Pinnock

S

NYG

164.0

10.3

28

Tyrique Stevenson

CB

CHI

160.8

10.0

29

Brian Branch

S

DET

159.0

10.6

30

Jalen Thompson

S

ARI

156.8

10.5

31

Rasul Douglas

CB

BUF/GB

156.5

9.8

32

Jordan Fuller

S

LAR

156.3

9.2

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

