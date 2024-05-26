Highlights
- IDP fantasy football leagues feature individual defensive players, as opposed to the standard Defense/Special Teams unit.
- The top-ranked safety was Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the top cornerback was DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys.
- Safeties account for 23 of the top 32 spots as it pertains to fantasy football points for defensive backs in 2023.
While the majority of NFL fantasy football leagues tend to focus on offensive players and include the standard Defense/Special Teams unit, the IDP (individual defensive players) format is becoming increasingly popular.
For those who may not be overly familiar with how IDP leagues operate, it's quite simple. Instead of drafting only offensive players to accumulate the most points possible, one drafts defensive players as well. While metrics used to calculate scoring vary from league to league, the seven consistent categories used to rack up points are as follows:
- Tackles
- Sacks
- Interceptions
- Pass Breakups
- Forced Fumbles
- Fumble Recoveries
- Touchdowns
Defensive backs, of course, whether it be the cornerback or safety position, play crucial roles on an IDP roster. Most leagues lump the two positions together, which we'll be doing here, but some split them up, so it just depends on what yours calls for.
How an IDP league is scored typically dictates the type of player one would want on a roster. Are interceptions scored highly? Is there more of an emphasis on overall tackles? So many factors can come into play.
As for the top-ranked DB in regards to fantasy football points during the 2023 season, that honor belonged to Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who recorded 122 total tackles (76 solo, 46 assists), 12 passes defended, three interceptions, a league-high six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 6.0 sacks.
The No. 2 slot was taken by Jessie Bates III, who amassed 132 total tackles (89 solo, 43 assists), 11 passes defended, six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles for the Atlanta Falcons.
Rounding out the top five were Camryn Bynum, Derwin James Jr., and Josh Metellus. DaRon Bland was the first cornerback to make the list at No. 6, upping his point total with a league-high nine interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys, five of which he returned for touchdowns.
Defensive Backs With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
Safeties took 23 of the top 32 slots
As it is with players on the offensive side of the football, scoring for defensive players in IDP leagues can vary depending on the league you're in or the site you use. But for this piece, we'll be using the point totals accumulated at FantasyPros.
Here are the top 32 defensive backs from the 2023 NFL season as it pertains to fantasy football points, 23 of whom are safeties.
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Defensive Backs
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Antoine Winfield Jr.
|
S
|
TB
|
260.5
|
15.3
|
2
|
Jessie Bates III
|
S
|
ATL
|
237.8
|
14.0
|
3
|
Camryn Bynum
|
S
|
MIN
|
215.8
|
12.7
|
4
|
Derwin James Jr.
|
S
|
LAC
|
202.3
|
12.6
|
5
|
Josh Metellus
|
S
|
MIN
|
199.5
|
11.7
|
6
|
DaRon Bland
|
CB
|
DAL
|
196.5
|
11.6
|
7
|
Xavier McKinney
|
S
|
NYG
|
196.0
|
11.5
|
8
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
S
|
BAL
|
194.5
|
13.0
|
9
|
Julian Love
|
S
|
SEA
|
190.5
|
11.2
|
10
|
Dax Hill
|
S
|
CIN
|
184.0
|
10.8
|
11
|
Kenny Moore II
|
CB
|
IND
|
182.8
|
11.4
|
12
|
Kyle Dugger
|
S
|
NE
|
178.3
|
10.5
|
13
|
Reed Blankenship
|
S
|
PHI
|
177.8
|
11.9
|
14
|
Mike Hilton
|
CB
|
CIN
|
175.0
|
10.3
|
15
|
Devon Witherspoon
|
CB
|
SEA
|
172.3
|
12.3
|
16
|
Justin Reid
|
S
|
KC
|
170.8
|
10.7
|
17
|
Charvarius Ward
|
CB
|
SF
|
170.5
|
10.0
|
18
|
Jaquan Brisker
|
S
|
CHI
|
170.3
|
11.4
|
19
|
Rayshawn Jenkins
|
S
|
JAX
|
169.5
|
10.0
|
20
|
Kamren Curl
|
S
|
WAS
|
168.8
|
10.5
|
21
|
Julian Blackmon
|
S
|
IND
|
167.3
|
11.2
|
22
|
Taron Johnson
|
CB
|
BUF
|
167.0
|
9.8
|
23
|
Richie Grant
|
S
|
ATL
|
166.8
|
9.8
|
T24
|
Kevin Byard III
|
S
|
TEN/PHI
|
165.0
|
10.3
|
T24
|
Paulson Adebo
|
CB
|
NO
|
165.0
|
11.0
|
26
|
Jordan Whitehead
|
S
|
NYJ
|
164.5
|
9.7
|
27
|
Jason Pinnock
|
S
|
NYG
|
164.0
|
10.3
|
28
|
Tyrique Stevenson
|
CB
|
CHI
|
160.8
|
10.0
|
29
|
Brian Branch
|
S
|
DET
|
159.0
|
10.6
|
30
|
Jalen Thompson
|
S
|
ARI
|
156.8
|
10.5
|
31
|
Rasul Douglas
|
CB
|
BUF/GB
|
156.5
|
9.8
|
32
|
Jordan Fuller
|
S
|
LAR
|
156.3
|
9.2
