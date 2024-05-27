Highlights

  • IDP fantasy football leagues focus on individual defensive players and track stats like tackles, sacks, and interceptions.
  • Danielle Hunter scored the most fantasy football points among defensive linemen in 2023, with Maxx Crosby coming in at a close second.
  • Josh Allen, DeForest Buckner, and Aidan Hutchinson round out the top five point-getters.

While the majority of NFL fantasy football leagues still focus more on the offensive side of the ball, IDP (individual defensive players) leagues are becoming more and more popular.

For those unfamiliar with the format, drafting in an IDP league works just like when selecting offensive players. Just as you set an offensive lineup each week, you set a defensive lineup as well and hope to rack up points based on stats, typically using the following categories:

  • Tackles
  • Sacks
  • Interceptions
  • Pass Breakups
  • Forced Fumbles
  • Fumble Recoveries
  • Touchdowns

In some leagues, individual players take the place of the standard Defense/Special Teams unit, but there are some that use both.

But whatever format you use, finding elite defensive linemen to rack up points is obviously a key component to rounding out your roster in an IDP league.

In 2023, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was the elite of the elite among linemen, racking up 83 total tackles (54 solo, 29 assists), including a league-high 23 for a loss. Now a member of the Houston Texans, Hunter also recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks and added four forced fumbles and a pair of passes defended.

Coming in at a close second was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection after racking up 90 total tackles (55 solo, 35 assists) and tying Hunter for the league lead with 23 tackles for a loss. Also like Hunter, Crosby set a new career-best in sacks with 14.5 and added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

Rounding out the top five were Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, and Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson.

Defensive Linemen With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023

DPOY Myles Garrett ranked seventh among defensive linemen in fantasy football points

Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns


As it goes with fantasy football points, scoring can vary in IDP leagues. For the purposes of this piece, we'll be using point totals from our friends at FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the top 32 defensive point-getters from the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Defensive Linemen

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

Danielle Hunter

MIN

245.3

14.4

2

Maxx Crosby

LV

239.3

14.1

3

Josh Allen

JAX

208.8

12.3

4

DeForest Buckner

IND

182.5

10.7

5

Aidan Hutchinson

DET

181.8

10.7

6

Trey Hendrickson

CIN

179.8

10.6

7

Myles Garrett

CLE

179.3

11.2

8

Montez Sweat

WAS/CHI

174.3

10.3

9

Carl Granderson

NO

170.0

10.0

10

Zach Sieler

MIA

167.8

9.9

11

Nick Bosa

SF

165.3

9.7

12

Jonathon Cooper

DEN

164.8

9.7

T13

Jonathan Greenard

HOU

160.5

10.7

T13

Justin Madubuike

BAL

160.5

9.4

15

Derrick Brown

CAR

159.5

9.4

16

Christian Barmore

NE

156.8

9.2

17

Jermaine Johnson II

NYJ

155.3

9.1

18

Kayvon Thibodeaux

NYG

155.0

9.1

T19

Christian Wilkins

MIA

150.3

8.8

T19

Ed Oliver

BUF

150.3

9.4

21

Denico Autry

TEN

150.0

8.8

22

Boye Mafe

SEA

144.8

9.0

23

Brian Burns

CAR

144.5

9.0

24

Quinnen Williams

NYJ

142.0

8.4

25

Byron Young

LAR

141.3

8.3

26

Michael Hoecht

LAR

138.5

8.1

27

D.J. Wonnum

MIN

137.5

9.2

28

Aaron Donald

LAR

137.3

8.6

29

Daron Payne

WAS

134.3

7.9

T30

Haason Reddick

PHI

132.3

7.8

T30

Kwity Paye

IND

132.3

8.3

32

Travon Walker

JAX

131.3

7.7

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

