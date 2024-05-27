Highlights IDP fantasy football leagues focus on individual defensive players and track stats like tackles, sacks, and interceptions.

Danielle Hunter scored the most fantasy football points among defensive linemen in 2023, with Maxx Crosby coming in at a close second.

Josh Allen, DeForest Buckner, and Aidan Hutchinson round out the top five point-getters.

While the majority of NFL fantasy football leagues still focus more on the offensive side of the ball, IDP (individual defensive players) leagues are becoming more and more popular.

For those unfamiliar with the format, drafting in an IDP league works just like when selecting offensive players. Just as you set an offensive lineup each week, you set a defensive lineup as well and hope to rack up points based on stats, typically using the following categories:

Tackles

Sacks

Interceptions

Pass Breakups

Forced Fumbles

Fumble Recoveries

Touchdowns

In some leagues, individual players take the place of the standard Defense/Special Teams unit, but there are some that use both.

But whatever format you use, finding elite defensive linemen to rack up points is obviously a key component to rounding out your roster in an IDP league.

In 2023, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was the elite of the elite among linemen, racking up 83 total tackles (54 solo, 29 assists), including a league-high 23 for a loss. Now a member of the Houston Texans, Hunter also recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks and added four forced fumbles and a pair of passes defended.

Coming in at a close second was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection after racking up 90 total tackles (55 solo, 35 assists) and tying Hunter for the league lead with 23 tackles for a loss. Also like Hunter, Crosby set a new career-best in sacks with 14.5 and added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

Rounding out the top five were Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, and Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As it goes with fantasy football points, scoring can vary in IDP leagues. For the purposes of this piece, we'll be using point totals from our friends at FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the top 32 defensive point-getters from the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Defensive Linemen Rank Player Team Points Average 1 Danielle Hunter MIN 245.3 14.4 2 Maxx Crosby LV 239.3 14.1 3 Josh Allen JAX 208.8 12.3 4 DeForest Buckner IND 182.5 10.7 5 Aidan Hutchinson DET 181.8 10.7 6 Trey Hendrickson CIN 179.8 10.6 7 Myles Garrett CLE 179.3 11.2 8 Montez Sweat WAS/CHI 174.3 10.3 9 Carl Granderson NO 170.0 10.0 10 Zach Sieler MIA 167.8 9.9 11 Nick Bosa SF 165.3 9.7 12 Jonathon Cooper DEN 164.8 9.7 T13 Jonathan Greenard HOU 160.5 10.7 T13 Justin Madubuike BAL 160.5 9.4 15 Derrick Brown CAR 159.5 9.4 16 Christian Barmore NE 156.8 9.2 17 Jermaine Johnson II NYJ 155.3 9.1 18 Kayvon Thibodeaux NYG 155.0 9.1 T19 Christian Wilkins MIA 150.3 8.8 T19 Ed Oliver BUF 150.3 9.4 21 Denico Autry TEN 150.0 8.8 22 Boye Mafe SEA 144.8 9.0 23 Brian Burns CAR 144.5 9.0 24 Quinnen Williams NYJ 142.0 8.4 25 Byron Young LAR 141.3 8.3 26 Michael Hoecht LAR 138.5 8.1 27 D.J. Wonnum MIN 137.5 9.2 28 Aaron Donald LAR 137.3 8.6 29 Daron Payne WAS 134.3 7.9 T30 Haason Reddick PHI 132.3 7.8 T30 Kwity Paye IND 132.3 8.3 32 Travon Walker JAX 131.3 7.7

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.