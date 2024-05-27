Highlights
- IDP fantasy football leagues focus on individual defensive players and track stats like tackles, sacks, and interceptions.
- Danielle Hunter scored the most fantasy football points among defensive linemen in 2023, with Maxx Crosby coming in at a close second.
- Josh Allen, DeForest Buckner, and Aidan Hutchinson round out the top five point-getters.
While the majority of NFL fantasy football leagues still focus more on the offensive side of the ball, IDP (individual defensive players) leagues are becoming more and more popular.
For those unfamiliar with the format, drafting in an IDP league works just like when selecting offensive players. Just as you set an offensive lineup each week, you set a defensive lineup as well and hope to rack up points based on stats, typically using the following categories:
- Tackles
- Sacks
- Interceptions
- Pass Breakups
- Forced Fumbles
- Fumble Recoveries
- Touchdowns
In some leagues, individual players take the place of the standard Defense/Special Teams unit, but there are some that use both.
But whatever format you use, finding elite defensive linemen to rack up points is obviously a key component to rounding out your roster in an IDP league.
In 2023, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was the elite of the elite among linemen, racking up 83 total tackles (54 solo, 29 assists), including a league-high 23 for a loss. Now a member of the Houston Texans, Hunter also recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks and added four forced fumbles and a pair of passes defended.
Coming in at a close second was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection after racking up 90 total tackles (55 solo, 35 assists) and tying Hunter for the league lead with 23 tackles for a loss. Also like Hunter, Crosby set a new career-best in sacks with 14.5 and added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended.
Rounding out the top five were Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, and Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson.
Defensive Linemen With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
DPOY Myles Garrett ranked seventh among defensive linemen in fantasy football points
As it goes with fantasy football points, scoring can vary in IDP leagues. For the purposes of this piece, we'll be using point totals from our friends at FantasyPros.
Here's a look at the top 32 defensive point-getters from the 2023 NFL season.
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Defensive Linemen
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Danielle Hunter
|
MIN
|
245.3
|
14.4
|
2
|
Maxx Crosby
|
LV
|
239.3
|
14.1
|
3
|
Josh Allen
|
JAX
|
208.8
|
12.3
|
4
|
DeForest Buckner
|
IND
|
182.5
|
10.7
|
5
|
Aidan Hutchinson
|
DET
|
181.8
|
10.7
|
6
|
Trey Hendrickson
|
CIN
|
179.8
|
10.6
|
7
|
Myles Garrett
|
CLE
|
179.3
|
11.2
|
8
|
Montez Sweat
|
WAS/CHI
|
174.3
|
10.3
|
9
|
Carl Granderson
|
NO
|
170.0
|
10.0
|
10
|
Zach Sieler
|
MIA
|
167.8
|
9.9
|
11
|
Nick Bosa
|
SF
|
165.3
|
9.7
|
12
|
Jonathon Cooper
|
DEN
|
164.8
|
9.7
|
T13
|
Jonathan Greenard
|
HOU
|
160.5
|
10.7
|
T13
|
Justin Madubuike
|
BAL
|
160.5
|
9.4
|
15
|
Derrick Brown
|
CAR
|
159.5
|
9.4
|
16
|
Christian Barmore
|
NE
|
156.8
|
9.2
|
17
|
Jermaine Johnson II
|
NYJ
|
155.3
|
9.1
|
18
|
Kayvon Thibodeaux
|
NYG
|
155.0
|
9.1
|
T19
|
Christian Wilkins
|
MIA
|
150.3
|
8.8
|
T19
|
Ed Oliver
|
BUF
|
150.3
|
9.4
|
21
|
Denico Autry
|
TEN
|
150.0
|
8.8
|
22
|
Boye Mafe
|
SEA
|
144.8
|
9.0
|
23
|
Brian Burns
|
CAR
|
144.5
|
9.0
|
24
|
Quinnen Williams
|
NYJ
|
142.0
|
8.4
|
25
|
Byron Young
|
LAR
|
141.3
|
8.3
|
26
|
Michael Hoecht
|
LAR
|
138.5
|
8.1
|
27
|
D.J. Wonnum
|
MIN
|
137.5
|
9.2
|
28
|
Aaron Donald
|
LAR
|
137.3
|
8.6
|
29
|
Daron Payne
|
WAS
|
134.3
|
7.9
|
T30
|
Haason Reddick
|
PHI
|
132.3
|
7.8
|
T30
|
Kwity Paye
|
IND
|
132.3
|
8.3
|
32
|
Travon Walker
|
JAX
|
131.3
|
7.7
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.