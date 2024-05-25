Highlights The Dallas Cowboys led the league in fantasy football points in 2023 regarding Defense/Special Teams units.

The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns round out the top five.

The Washington Commanders earned the fewest D/ST points during the 2023 NFL season.

It's no secret that the Defense/Special Teams unit on your fantasy football team won't get you a ton of points. But just like everyone else's on the roster, those points still matter and could end up being the difference between a win and a loss.

These units are typically taken in the later rounds of a fantasy football draft, and with kick and punt return yardage and touchdowns on the decline, defense is typically the main factor in which team one selects, as owners are hoping to rack up points on sacks, interceptions, and takeaways.

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys were the top team in the NFL as it relates to fantasy football points, partly due to the record-setting season from cornerback DaRon Bland, who had a league-high nine interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns, setting a new league record.

Dallas ultimately recorded 17 interceptions as a team and amassed 46 sacks as well. The Cowboys also allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league, giving up just 18.5 per game, which is always helpful in fantasy. The 26 total takeaways certainly didn't hurt, either.

The Cowboys, Ravens, Bills, Jets, and Browns took the top five spots

As it goes with offensive scoring, the way points are accumulated for Defense/Special Teams units can vary from league to league. Here, we'll be using the totals calculated at FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the 2023 D/ST fantasy football points for all 32 NFL teams.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: D/ST Rank Team Points Average 1 Dallas Cowboys 178 10.5 2 Baltimore Ravens 174 10.2 3 Buffalo Bills 159 9.4 4 New York Jets 154 9.1 5 Cleveland Browns 153 9.0 6 Miami Dolphins 152 8.9 7 Las Vegas Raiders 146 8.6 T8 New Orleans Saints 143 8.4 T8 Pittsburgh Steelers 143 8.4 10 San Francisco 49ers 141 8.3 11 Indianapolis Colts 139 8.2 12 Kansas City Chiefs 134 7.9 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 133 7.8 T14 Houston Texans 131 7.7 T14 New York Giants 131 7.7 16 Minnesota Vikings 124 7.3 T17 Jacksonville Jaguars 120 7.1 T17 Chicago Bears 120 7.1 T19 Cincinnati Bengals 118 6.9 T19 Denver Broncos 118 6.9 21 Green Bay Packers 115 6.8 22 Los Angeles Chargers 112 6.6 T23 New England Patriots 109 6.4 T23 Seattle Seahawks 109 6.4 25 Detroit Lions 107 6.3 26 Tennessee Titans 102 6.0 27 Philadelphia Eagles 101 5.9 28 Atlanta Falcons 95 5.6 29 Los Angeles Rams 83 4.9 30 Carolina Panthers 71 4.2 31 Arizona Cardinals 65 3.8 32 Washington Commanders 64 3.8

