Highlights
- The Dallas Cowboys led the league in fantasy football points in 2023 regarding Defense/Special Teams units.
- The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns round out the top five.
- The Washington Commanders earned the fewest D/ST points during the 2023 NFL season.
It's no secret that the Defense/Special Teams unit on your fantasy football team won't get you a ton of points. But just like everyone else's on the roster, those points still matter and could end up being the difference between a win and a loss.
These units are typically taken in the later rounds of a fantasy football draft, and with kick and punt return yardage and touchdowns on the decline, defense is typically the main factor in which team one selects, as owners are hoping to rack up points on sacks, interceptions, and takeaways.
In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys were the top team in the NFL as it relates to fantasy football points, partly due to the record-setting season from cornerback DaRon Bland, who had a league-high nine interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns, setting a new league record.
Dallas ultimately recorded 17 interceptions as a team and amassed 46 sacks as well. The Cowboys also allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league, giving up just 18.5 per game, which is always helpful in fantasy. The 26 total takeaways certainly didn't hurt, either.
Defense/Special Teams Fantasy Football Points in 2023
The Cowboys, Ravens, Bills, Jets, and Browns took the top five spots
As it goes with offensive scoring, the way points are accumulated for Defense/Special Teams units can vary from league to league. Here, we'll be using the totals calculated at FantasyPros.
Here's a look at the 2023 D/ST fantasy football points for all 32 NFL teams.
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: D/ST
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
178
|
10.5
|
2
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
174
|
10.2
|
3
|
Buffalo Bills
|
159
|
9.4
|
4
|
New York Jets
|
154
|
9.1
|
5
|
Cleveland Browns
|
153
|
9.0
|
6
|
Miami Dolphins
|
152
|
8.9
|
7
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
146
|
8.6
|
T8
|
New Orleans Saints
|
143
|
8.4
|
T8
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
143
|
8.4
|
10
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
141
|
8.3
|
11
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
139
|
8.2
|
12
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
134
|
7.9
|
13
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
133
|
7.8
|
T14
|
Houston Texans
|
131
|
7.7
|
T14
|
New York Giants
|
131
|
7.7
|
16
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
124
|
7.3
|
T17
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
120
|
7.1
|
T17
|
Chicago Bears
|
120
|
7.1
|
T19
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
118
|
6.9
|
T19
|
Denver Broncos
|
118
|
6.9
|
21
|
Green Bay Packers
|
115
|
6.8
|
22
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
112
|
6.6
|
T23
|
New England Patriots
|
109
|
6.4
|
T23
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
109
|
6.4
|
25
|
Detroit Lions
|
107
|
6.3
|
26
|
Tennessee Titans
|
102
|
6.0
|
27
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
101
|
5.9
|
28
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
95
|
5.6
|
29
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
83
|
4.9
|
30
|
Carolina Panthers
|
71
|
4.2
|
31
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
65
|
3.8
|
32
|
Washington Commanders
|
64
|
3.8
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.