Highlights

  • The Dallas Cowboys led the league in fantasy football points in 2023 regarding Defense/Special Teams units.
  • The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns round out the top five.
  • The Washington Commanders earned the fewest D/ST points during the 2023 NFL season.

It's no secret that the Defense/Special Teams unit on your fantasy football team won't get you a ton of points. But just like everyone else's on the roster, those points still matter and could end up being the difference between a win and a loss.

These units are typically taken in the later rounds of a fantasy football draft, and with kick and punt return yardage and touchdowns on the decline, defense is typically the main factor in which team one selects, as owners are hoping to rack up points on sacks, interceptions, and takeaways.

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys were the top team in the NFL as it relates to fantasy football points, partly due to the record-setting season from cornerback DaRon Bland, who had a league-high nine interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns, setting a new league record.

Dallas ultimately recorded 17 interceptions as a team and amassed 46 sacks as well. The Cowboys also allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league, giving up just 18.5 per game, which is always helpful in fantasy. The 26 total takeaways certainly didn't hurt, either.

Defense/Special Teams Fantasy Football Points in 2023

The Cowboys, Ravens, Bills, Jets, and Browns took the top five spots

DaRon Bland Dallas Cowboys CB
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As it goes with offensive scoring, the way points are accumulated for Defense/Special Teams units can vary from league to league. Here, we'll be using the totals calculated at FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the 2023 D/ST fantasy football points for all 32 NFL teams.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: D/ST

Rank

Team

Points

Average

1

Dallas Cowboys

178

10.5

2

Baltimore Ravens

174

10.2

3

Buffalo Bills

159

9.4

4

New York Jets

154

9.1

5

Cleveland Browns

153

9.0

6

Miami Dolphins

152

8.9

7

Las Vegas Raiders

146

8.6

T8

New Orleans Saints

143

8.4

T8

Pittsburgh Steelers

143

8.4

10

San Francisco 49ers

141

8.3

11

Indianapolis Colts

139

8.2

12

Kansas City Chiefs

134

7.9

13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

133

7.8

T14

Houston Texans

131

7.7

T14

New York Giants

131

7.7

16

Minnesota Vikings

124

7.3

T17

Jacksonville Jaguars

120

7.1

T17

Chicago Bears

120

7.1

T19

Cincinnati Bengals

118

6.9

T19

Denver Broncos

118

6.9

21

Green Bay Packers

115

6.8

22

Los Angeles Chargers

112

6.6

T23

New England Patriots

109

6.4

T23

Seattle Seahawks

109

6.4

25

Detroit Lions

107

6.3

26

Tennessee Titans

102

6.0

27

Philadelphia Eagles

101

5.9

28

Atlanta Falcons

95

5.6

29

Los Angeles Rams

83

4.9

30

Carolina Panthers

71

4.2

31

Arizona Cardinals

65

3.8

32

Washington Commanders

64

3.8

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

