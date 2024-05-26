Highlights Brandon Aubrey led all kickers in fantasy football points in 2023 with a strong rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Justin Tucker had yet another solid campaign for the Baltimore Ravens.

Cairo Santos, Jason Myers, and Matt Gay round out the top five.

Whether you select a kicker in your NFL fantasy football draft or not, you'll still need one on your roster.

While some see kickers as the least important position in fantasy, their points count just like everyone else's do and could be the difference between taking a one-point loss or stealing a one-point victory. And those near the top of the leaderboard at season's end might even get close to the point total of your WR2 or RB2.

Naturally, you want to select a kicker who plays for a high-scoring team. Sure, you might get more extra points than field goals, but at least they're in scoring position quite often.

One could also look at kickers on teams that struggle in the red zone or lack a great running game at the goal line, which could lead to more field goals. But whatever your strategy, kickers are more important than some realize.

In 2023, the kicker with the most fantasy football points was Dallas Cowboys rookie Brandon Aubrey, who set an NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made to start a career, shattering the previous mark of 18 by connecting on his first 35 attempts.

The former soccer star also became the first kicker to ever make two field goals of 59-plus yards in the same game, connecting on a 59-yarder and a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. That'll rack you up some fantasy points.

Aubrey ultimately connected on 36 of 38 field goals and 49 of 52 extra points and finished more than 20 points ahead of the legendary Justin Tucker, who hit 32 of 37 field goals and 51 of 52 extra points for the Baltimore Ravens.

Rounding out the top five were Cairo Santos, Jason Myers, and Matt Gay.

Fantasy football points for kickers are typically the same on every platform. But for transparency's sake, the totals we'll be using here come from our pals at FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the top 32 kickers from the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Kickers Rank Player Team Total Points Average 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL 181 10.6 2 Justin Tucker BAL 160 9.4 T3 Cairo Santos CHI 158 9.3 T3 Jason Myers SEA 158 9.3 5 Matt Gay IND 157 9.2 6 Jake Elliott PHI 156 9.2 7 Harrison Butker KC 154 9.1 8 Cameron Dicker LAC 151 8.9 9 Blake Grupe NO 150 8.8 10 Dustin Hopkins CLE 149 9.9 T11 Jason Sanders MIA 146 8.6 T11 Brandon McManus WAS 146 8.6 13 Greg Zuerlein NYJ 143 8.9 14 Evan McPherson CIN 140 8.2 15 Younghoe Koo ATL 138 8.1 16 Chase McLaughlin TB 136 8.0 T17 Tyler Bass BUF 133 7.8 T17 Chris Boswell PIT 133 7.8 T19 Jake Moody SF 131 7.7 T19 Nick Folk TEN 131 7.7 21 Matt Prater ARI 130 7.6 22 Will Lutz DEN 129 7.6 23 Anders Carlson GB 125 7.4 24 Daniel Carlson LV 121 7.1 25 Greg Joseph GB 119 7.0 26 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU 114 9.5 27 Eddy Pineiro CAR 109 7.3 28 Joey Slye NE 102 6.0 29 Riley Patterson JAX 93 6.2 30 Chad Ryland NE 81 4.8 31 Brett Maher LAR 77 9.6 32 Lucas Havrisik CLE 70 7.8

