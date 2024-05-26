Highlights

  • Brandon Aubrey led all kickers in fantasy football points in 2023 with a strong rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Justin Tucker had yet another solid campaign for the Baltimore Ravens.
  • Cairo Santos, Jason Myers, and Matt Gay round out the top five.

Whether you select a kicker in your NFL fantasy football draft or not, you'll still need one on your roster.

While some see kickers as the least important position in fantasy, their points count just like everyone else's do and could be the difference between taking a one-point loss or stealing a one-point victory. And those near the top of the leaderboard at season's end might even get close to the point total of your WR2 or RB2.

Naturally, you want to select a kicker who plays for a high-scoring team. Sure, you might get more extra points than field goals, but at least they're in scoring position quite often.

One could also look at kickers on teams that struggle in the red zone or lack a great running game at the goal line, which could lead to more field goals. But whatever your strategy, kickers are more important than some realize.

In 2023, the kicker with the most fantasy football points was Dallas Cowboys rookie Brandon Aubrey, who set an NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made to start a career, shattering the previous mark of 18 by connecting on his first 35 attempts.

The former soccer star also became the first kicker to ever make two field goals of 59-plus yards in the same game, connecting on a 59-yarder and a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. That'll rack you up some fantasy points.

Aubrey ultimately connected on 36 of 38 field goals and 49 of 52 extra points and finished more than 20 points ahead of the legendary Justin Tucker, who hit 32 of 37 field goals and 51 of 52 extra points for the Baltimore Ravens.

Rounding out the top five were Cairo Santos, Jason Myers, and Matt Gay.

Kickers With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023

28 kickers racked up more than 100 fantasy football points in 2023

Brandon Aubrey Dallas Cowboys Kicker
Fantasy football points for kickers are typically the same on every platform. But for transparency's sake, the totals we'll be using here come from our pals at FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the top 32 kickers from the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Kickers

Rank

Player

Team

Total Points

Average

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

181

10.6

2

Justin Tucker

BAL

160

9.4

T3

Cairo Santos

CHI

158

9.3

T3

Jason Myers

SEA

158

9.3

5

Matt Gay

IND

157

9.2

6

Jake Elliott

PHI

156

9.2

7

Harrison Butker

KC

154

9.1

8

Cameron Dicker

LAC

151

8.9

9

Blake Grupe

NO

150

8.8

10

Dustin Hopkins

CLE

149

9.9

T11

Jason Sanders

MIA

146

8.6

T11

Brandon McManus

WAS

146

8.6

13

Greg Zuerlein

NYJ

143

8.9

14

Evan McPherson

CIN

140

8.2

15

Younghoe Koo

ATL

138

8.1

16

Chase McLaughlin

TB

136

8.0

T17

Tyler Bass

BUF

133

7.8

T17

Chris Boswell

PIT

133

7.8

T19

Jake Moody

SF

131

7.7

T19

Nick Folk

TEN

131

7.7

21

Matt Prater

ARI

130

7.6

22

Will Lutz

DEN

129

7.6

23

Anders Carlson

GB

125

7.4

24

Daniel Carlson

LV

121

7.1

25

Greg Joseph

GB

119

7.0

26

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

114

9.5

27

Eddy Pineiro

CAR

109

7.3

28

Joey Slye

NE

102

6.0

29

Riley Patterson

JAX

93

6.2

30

Chad Ryland

NE

81

4.8

31

Brett Maher

LAR

77

9.6

32

Lucas Havrisik

CLE

70

7.8

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

