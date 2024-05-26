Highlights
- Brandon Aubrey led all kickers in fantasy football points in 2023 with a strong rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys.
- Justin Tucker had yet another solid campaign for the Baltimore Ravens.
- Cairo Santos, Jason Myers, and Matt Gay round out the top five.
Whether you select a kicker in your NFL fantasy football draft or not, you'll still need one on your roster.
While some see kickers as the least important position in fantasy, their points count just like everyone else's do and could be the difference between taking a one-point loss or stealing a one-point victory. And those near the top of the leaderboard at season's end might even get close to the point total of your WR2 or RB2.
Naturally, you want to select a kicker who plays for a high-scoring team. Sure, you might get more extra points than field goals, but at least they're in scoring position quite often.
One could also look at kickers on teams that struggle in the red zone or lack a great running game at the goal line, which could lead to more field goals. But whatever your strategy, kickers are more important than some realize.
In 2023, the kicker with the most fantasy football points was Dallas Cowboys rookie Brandon Aubrey, who set an NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made to start a career, shattering the previous mark of 18 by connecting on his first 35 attempts.
The former soccer star also became the first kicker to ever make two field goals of 59-plus yards in the same game, connecting on a 59-yarder and a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. That'll rack you up some fantasy points.
Aubrey ultimately connected on 36 of 38 field goals and 49 of 52 extra points and finished more than 20 points ahead of the legendary Justin Tucker, who hit 32 of 37 field goals and 51 of 52 extra points for the Baltimore Ravens.
Rounding out the top five were Cairo Santos, Jason Myers, and Matt Gay.
Kickers With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
28 kickers racked up more than 100 fantasy football points in 2023
Fantasy football points for kickers are typically the same on every platform. But for transparency's sake, the totals we'll be using here come from our pals at FantasyPros.
Here's a look at the top 32 kickers from the 2023 NFL season.
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Kickers
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Total Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Brandon Aubrey
|
DAL
|
181
|
10.6
|
2
|
Justin Tucker
|
BAL
|
160
|
9.4
|
T3
|
Cairo Santos
|
CHI
|
158
|
9.3
|
T3
|
Jason Myers
|
SEA
|
158
|
9.3
|
5
|
Matt Gay
|
IND
|
157
|
9.2
|
6
|
Jake Elliott
|
PHI
|
156
|
9.2
|
7
|
Harrison Butker
|
KC
|
154
|
9.1
|
8
|
Cameron Dicker
|
LAC
|
151
|
8.9
|
9
|
Blake Grupe
|
NO
|
150
|
8.8
|
10
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
CLE
|
149
|
9.9
|
T11
|
Jason Sanders
|
MIA
|
146
|
8.6
|
T11
|
Brandon McManus
|
WAS
|
146
|
8.6
|
13
|
Greg Zuerlein
|
NYJ
|
143
|
8.9
|
14
|
Evan McPherson
|
CIN
|
140
|
8.2
|
15
|
Younghoe Koo
|
ATL
|
138
|
8.1
|
16
|
Chase McLaughlin
|
TB
|
136
|
8.0
|
T17
|
Tyler Bass
|
BUF
|
133
|
7.8
|
T17
|
Chris Boswell
|
PIT
|
133
|
7.8
|
T19
|
Jake Moody
|
SF
|
131
|
7.7
|
T19
|
Nick Folk
|
TEN
|
131
|
7.7
|
21
|
Matt Prater
|
ARI
|
130
|
7.6
|
22
|
Will Lutz
|
DEN
|
129
|
7.6
|
23
|
Anders Carlson
|
GB
|
125
|
7.4
|
24
|
Daniel Carlson
|
LV
|
121
|
7.1
|
25
|
Greg Joseph
|
GB
|
119
|
7.0
|
26
|
Ka'imi Fairbairn
|
HOU
|
114
|
9.5
|
27
|
Eddy Pineiro
|
CAR
|
109
|
7.3
|
28
|
Joey Slye
|
NE
|
102
|
6.0
|
29
|
Riley Patterson
|
JAX
|
93
|
6.2
|
30
|
Chad Ryland
|
NE
|
81
|
4.8
|
31
|
Brett Maher
|
LAR
|
77
|
9.6
|
32
|
Lucas Havrisik
|
CLE
|
70
|
7.8
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.