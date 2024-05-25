Highlights IDP fantasy football leagues add the element of selecting individual defensive players and are becoming more and more popular.

Foyesade Oluokun of the Jacksonville Jaguars earned the most fantasy football points among NFL linebackers during the 2023 season.

T.J. Watt had another strong season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up a league-best 19.0 sacks.

While most NFL fantasy football leagues around the world don't operate under the IDP (individual defensive players) format, it's undoubtedly becoming more popular with each growing season.

If you're unsure how the IDP format works, it's actually just as simple as your standard league, only instead of drafting just offensive players and one Defense/Special Teams unit, you draft defensive players as well. In some IDP leagues, individual players take the place of the D/ST unit, but there are also those that include both.

As for how fantasy football points work in IDP leagues, they're typically awarded in the following categories:

Tackles

Sacks

Interceptions

Pass Breakups

Forced Fumbles

Fumble Recoveries

Touchdowns

Some add other metrics, such as QB hits and tackles for loss, but the seven above are typically the most popular.

As the linebacker position has changed in recent years, it's important to select the right guys for your IDP roster. And how your league scores is an important part of drafting the correct players. How does your league weigh sack and pressure scoring against total tackles? Are linebackers who often come up to play the edge included? If sack points are high, you'll certainly want guys like that. If tackles count more, you may want the non-edge guys.

But no matter what the scoring is, you'll obviously want the best players available. In 2023, the top-ranked linebacker as it pertains to fantasy football points was Foyesade Oluokun of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who racked up 173 total tackles, including a league-high 111 solo. He also recorded 2.5 sacks, six passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Coming in at No. 2 was Defensive Player of the Year runner-up T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who led the league in sacks with 19.0 and added eight passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.

Rounding out the top five were Bobby Okereke, Bobby Wagner, and Terrel Bernard.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As it is with offensive scoring, points for defensive players can vary greatly from league to league or site to site. For the purposes of this piece, we'll be using the point totals from FantasyPros.

Here's a look at the top fantasy football point-getters at the linebacker position for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Linebackers Rank Player Team Total Points Average 1 Foyesade Oluokun JAX 275.0 16.2 2 T.J. Watt PIT 261.5 15.4 T3 Bobby Okereke NYG 259.3 15.3 T3 Bobby Wagner SEA 259.3 15.3 5 Terrel Bernard BUF 255.8 15.0 6 Khalil Mack LAC 253.8 14.9 7 Quincy Williams NYJ 253.0 14.9 8 T.J. Edwards CHI 249.8 14.7 9 Alex Singleton DEN 247.0 14.5 10 Zaire Franklin IND 245.0 15.3 11 Fred Warner SF 238.0 14.0 12 Lavonte David TB 237.0 15.8 13 Robert Spillane LV 233.0 13.7 14 Ernest Jones IV LAR 226.3 15.1 15 Azeez Al-Shaair TEN 225.8 13.3 16 Logan Wilson CIN 221.8 13.0 17 Roquan Smith BAL 221.0 13.8 18 Patrick Queen BAL 219.8 12.9 19 Demario Davis NO 216.3 12.7 20 C.J. Mosley NYJ 215.3 12.7 21 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah CLE 213.8 13.4 22 Frankie Luvu CAR 205.8 12.1 23 Alex Anzalone DET 203.0 12.7 24 Kaden Elliss ATL 201.0 11.8 25 Bradley Chubb MIA 195.0 12.2 26 Tremaine Edmunds CHI 193.5 12.9 27 Jordyn Brooks SEA 192.8 12.0 28 Eric Kendricks LAC 191.5 12.8 29 Micah Parsons DAL 187.0 11.0 30 E.J. Speed IND 184.0 11.5 31 Germaine Pratt CIN 183.8 10.8 32 Micah McFadden NYG 181.0 11.3

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.