Highlights
- Josh Allen led all quarterbacks in total fantasy football points in 2023 with another strong season for the Buffalo Bills.
- Jalen Hurts ranked second among QBs with career-highs in passing yards, touchdown passes, and rushing touchdowns.
- Rounding out the top five were Dak Prescott, NFL MVP winner Lamar Jackson, and Jordan Love.
Quarterbacks typically aren't taken in the first couple of rounds in NFL fantasy football drafts, as most tend to opt for running backs and wide receivers early on. But at the end of the year, QBs are usually among the biggest point-getters, even in PPR leagues, as passing yards, touchdown passes, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns can add up quickly.
In 2023, Buffalo Bills superstar and perennial NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen ranked first among quarterbacks in fantasy football points, racking up more than 400 over the course of the campaign.
But that's what 4,306 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, 524 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns will do for you. Allen's point total could have been even higher had he not thrown 18 interceptions, the second-most in the league behind only Sam Howell, and lost four fumbles.
Sitting in the No. 2 spot at season's end was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who racked up career-highs in both passing yards (3,858) and touchdown passes (23) in 2023, adding 605 yards on the ground and a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns.
Like Allen, his fantasy football points total took a hit with 15 interceptions and five lost fumbles. Still, team owners had to be pleased overall with his performance throughout the year, even if the Eagles took a nosedive at the end of the season.
Rounding out the top five in total points among quarterbacks were Dak Prescott, who finished third in passing yards and first in touchdown passes, NFL MVP winner Lamar Jackson, who accounted for 4,499 total yards and 29 total touchdowns, and Jordan Love, who had a fantastic first year as a starter with the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Let's take a look at how the rest of the league's quarterbacks stacked up.
QBs With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
Josh Allen had the highest overall point total and the highest per-game average
Fantasy points, of course, are scored differently in different places, but for the purposes of this piece, we'll be using the 2023 point totals from our pals at FantasyPros. Regardless of the platform, however, most would have the players listed below in the same order, even if the point totals may vary slightly.
Here's a look at the top 32 quarterbacks from the 2023 campaign.
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Quarterbacks
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Total Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
410.6
|
24.2
|
2
|
Jalen Hurts
|
PHI
|
371.8
|
21.9
|
3
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
351.8
|
20.7
|
4
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
338.2
|
21.1
|
5
|
Jordan Love
|
GB
|
330.1
|
19.4
|
6
|
Brock Purdy
|
SF
|
306.6
|
19.2
|
7
|
Jared Goff
|
DET
|
303.1
|
17.8
|
8
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
294.2
|
18.4
|
9
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
MIA
|
284.4
|
16.7
|
10
|
Baker Mayfield
|
TB
|
284.1
|
16.7
|
11
|
C.J. Stroud
|
HOU
|
280.0
|
18.7
|
12
|
Sam Howell
|
WAS
|
277.5
|
16.3
|
13
|
Trevor Lawrence
|
JAX
|
276.5
|
17.3
|
14
|
Russell Wilson
|
DEN
|
264.9
|
17.7
|
15
|
Matthew Stafford
|
LAR
|
254.1
|
16.9
|
16
|
Derek Carr
|
NO
|
249.1
|
14.7
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
LAC
|
240.2
|
18.5
|
18
|
Justin Fields
|
CHI
|
239.2
|
18.4
|
19
|
Geno Smith
|
SEA
|
235.3
|
15.7
|
20
|
Joshua Dobbs
|
ARI/MIN
|
210.7
|
16.2
|
21
|
Gardner Minshew
|
IND
|
205.2
|
12.8
|
22
|
Desmond Ridder
|
ATL
|
188.1
|
12.5
|
23
|
Bryce Young
|
CAR
|
166.4
|
10.4
|
24
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
154.7
|
19.3
|
25
|
Joe Burrow
|
CIN
|
153.2
|
15.3
|
26
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
151.4
|
18.9
|
27
|
Jake Browning
|
CIN
|
150.4
|
16.7
|
28
|
Aidan O'Connell
|
LV
|
132.8
|
12.1
|
29
|
Zach Wilson
|
NYJ
|
126.9
|
10.6
|
30
|
Mac Jones
|
NE
|
118.4
|
10.8
|
31
|
Kenny Pickett
|
PIT
|
114.2
|
9.5
|
32
|
Joe Flacco
|
CLE
|
108.8
|
21.8
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.