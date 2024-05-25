Highlights Josh Allen led all quarterbacks in total fantasy football points in 2023 with another strong season for the Buffalo Bills.

Jalen Hurts ranked second among QBs with career-highs in passing yards, touchdown passes, and rushing touchdowns.

Rounding out the top five were Dak Prescott, NFL MVP winner Lamar Jackson, and Jordan Love.

Quarterbacks typically aren't taken in the first couple of rounds in NFL fantasy football drafts, as most tend to opt for running backs and wide receivers early on. But at the end of the year, QBs are usually among the biggest point-getters, even in PPR leagues, as passing yards, touchdown passes, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns can add up quickly.

In 2023, Buffalo Bills superstar and perennial NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen ranked first among quarterbacks in fantasy football points, racking up more than 400 over the course of the campaign.

But that's what 4,306 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, 524 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns will do for you. Allen's point total could have been even higher had he not thrown 18 interceptions, the second-most in the league behind only Sam Howell, and lost four fumbles.

Sitting in the No. 2 spot at season's end was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who racked up career-highs in both passing yards (3,858) and touchdown passes (23) in 2023, adding 605 yards on the ground and a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns.

Like Allen, his fantasy football points total took a hit with 15 interceptions and five lost fumbles. Still, team owners had to be pleased overall with his performance throughout the year, even if the Eagles took a nosedive at the end of the season.

Rounding out the top five in total points among quarterbacks were Dak Prescott, who finished third in passing yards and first in touchdown passes, NFL MVP winner Lamar Jackson, who accounted for 4,499 total yards and 29 total touchdowns, and Jordan Love, who had a fantastic first year as a starter with the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Let's take a look at how the rest of the league's quarterbacks stacked up.

Josh Allen had the highest overall point total and the highest per-game average

Fantasy points, of course, are scored differently in different places, but for the purposes of this piece, we'll be using the 2023 point totals from our pals at FantasyPros. Regardless of the platform, however, most would have the players listed below in the same order, even if the point totals may vary slightly.

Here's a look at the top 32 quarterbacks from the 2023 campaign.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Quarterbacks Rank Player Team Total Points Average 1 Josh Allen BUF 410.6 24.2 2 Jalen Hurts PHI 371.8 21.9 3 Dak Prescott DAL 351.8 20.7 4 Lamar Jackson BAL 338.2 21.1 5 Jordan Love GB 330.1 19.4 6 Brock Purdy SF 306.6 19.2 7 Jared Goff DET 303.1 17.8 8 Patrick Mahomes KC 294.2 18.4 9 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 284.4 16.7 10 Baker Mayfield TB 284.1 16.7 11 C.J. Stroud HOU 280.0 18.7 12 Sam Howell WAS 277.5 16.3 13 Trevor Lawrence JAX 276.5 17.3 14 Russell Wilson DEN 264.9 17.7 15 Matthew Stafford LAR 254.1 16.9 16 Derek Carr NO 249.1 14.7 17 Justin Herbert LAC 240.2 18.5 18 Justin Fields CHI 239.2 18.4 19 Geno Smith SEA 235.3 15.7 20 Joshua Dobbs ARI/MIN 210.7 16.2 21 Gardner Minshew IND 205.2 12.8 22 Desmond Ridder ATL 188.1 12.5 23 Bryce Young CAR 166.4 10.4 24 Kirk Cousins MIN 154.7 19.3 25 Joe Burrow CIN 153.2 15.3 26 Kyler Murray ARI 151.4 18.9 27 Jake Browning CIN 150.4 16.7 28 Aidan O'Connell LV 132.8 12.1 29 Zach Wilson NYJ 126.9 10.6 30 Mac Jones NE 118.4 10.8 31 Kenny Pickett PIT 114.2 9.5 32 Joe Flacco CLE 108.8 21.8

