Highlights Christian McCaffrey was the top point-getter among running backs in fantasy football during the 2023 season, both in standard and PPR leagues.

Raheem Mostert took the No. 2 slot in standard leagues with 1,012 rushing yards and a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns.

Breece Hall ranked second in PPR leagues thanks to his 76 receptions for 591 yards.

While the running back position isn't as crucial to an NFL team's success as it once was, that doesn't stop people from selecting them early in fantasy football drafts.

On average, the vast majority of fantasy owners draft at least one running back in the first three rounds. Of course, how many backs are taken early typically depends on how many are in the starting lineup, as a one-back league is entirely different from a two-back league.

Then there's the matter of a standard league versus a PPR (points per reception) league. While a standard league offers up no extra points for a reception, PPR leagues do, meaning running backs who rack up a lot of catches throughout the season are typically more valuable than those who don't.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the top point-getter among running backs in both standard and PPR leagues was San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, who not only ran for a league-high 1,459 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns but also recorded 67 receptions for 564 yards with an additional seven scores. Yeah, that guy's good.

In standard leagues, Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins racked up the second-most fantasy football points, recording 1,012 rushing yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns on the ground.

In PPR leagues, Breece Hall of the New York Jets took the No. 2 slot. While he didn't even reach the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher, falling just short at 994 yards, he hauled in 76 catches for 591 yards, upping his point total considerably. Hall ultimately scored nine total touchdowns.

Related NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 Teams Following the NFL Draft An in-depth look at all 32 teams coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The standard league list looks a bit different than the PPR league list

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As one would expect, PPR point totals are naturally much higher than those in standard leagues. And while PPR leagues are the more popular option these days, we're still going to list point totals from the 2023 season for both formats.

While scoring can vary depending on the site one uses for a league, we'll be using the totals from our friends at FantasyPros. To start, here's a look at the top 32 running backs from the 2023 campaign in standard leagues, which will be followed by the top 32 in PPR leagues.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Running Backs (Standard) Rank Player Team Points Average 1 Christian McCaffrey SF 324,3 20.3 2 Raheem Mostert MIA 242.7 16.2 3 Travis Etienne Jr. JAX 224.4 13.2 4 Kyren Williams LAR 223.0 18.6 5 Derrick Henry TEN 218.7 12.9 6 Joe Mixon CIN 215.0 12.6 7 Breece Hall NYJ 214.5 12.6 8 Rachaad White TB 203.9 12.0 9 David Montgomery DET 191.2 13.7 10 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 190.1 13.7 11 James Cook BUF 188.7 11.1 12 Bijan Robinson ATL 188.3 11.1 13 Saquon Barkley NYG 182.2 13.0 14 Gus Edwards BAL 175.0 10.3 15 James Conner ARI 174.5 13.4 16 Kenneth Walker III SEA 170.4 11.4 17 Isiah Pacheco KC 169.9 12.1 18 Tony Pollard DAL 167.6 9.9 19 Jerome Ford CLE 167.2 9.8 20 Najee Harris PIT 166.5 9.8 21 De'Von Achane MIA 163.7 14.9 22 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS 162.1 10.8 23 D'Andre Swift PHI 160.3 10.0 24 Alvin Kamara NO 158.0 12.2 25 Josh Jacobs LV 144.1 11.1 26 Chuba Hubbard CAR 143.5 8.4 27 Zack Moss IND 142.6 10.2 28 Jonathan Taylor IND 137.4 13.7 29 Devin Singletary HOU 137.3 8.1 30 Jaylen Warren PIT 135.4 8.0 31 Austin Ekeler LAC 134.4 9.6 32 Javonte Williams DEN 132.2 8.3

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Running Backs (PPR) Rank Player Team Points Average 1 Christian McCaffrey SF 391.3 24.5 2 Breece Hall NYJ 290.5 17.1 3 Travis Etienne Jr. JAX 282.4 16.6 4 Rachaad White TB 267.9 15.8 5 Raheem Mostert MIA 267.7 17.8 6 Joe Mixon CIN 267.0 15.7 7 Kyren Williams LAR 255.0 21.3 8 Derrick Henry TEN 246.7 14.5 9 Bijan Robinson ATL 246.3 14.5 10 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 242.1 16.1 11 Alvin Kamara NO 233.0 17.9 12 James Cook BUF 232.7 13.7 13 Saquon Barkley NYG 223.2 15.9 14 Tony Pollard DAL 222.6 13.1 15 Isiah Pacheco KC 213.9 15.3 16 Jerome Ford CLE 211.2 12.4 17 David Montgomery DET 207.2 14.8 18 James Conner ARI 201.5 15.5 19 Kenneth Walker III SEA 199.4 13.3 20 D'Andre Swift PHI 199.3 12.5 21 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS 198.1 13.2 22 Jaylen Warren PIT 196.4 11.6 23 Najee Harris PIT 195.5 11.5 24 De'Von Achane MIA 190.7 17.3 25 Gus Edwards BAL 187.0 11.0 26 Austin Ekeler LAC 185.4 13.2 27 Chuba Hubbard CAR 182.5 10.7 28 Josh Jacobs LV 181.1 13.9 29 Javonte Williams DEN 179.2 11.2 30 Ezekiel Elliott NE 174.5 10.3 31 Zack Moss IND 169.6 12.1 32 Devin Singletary HOU 167.3 9.8

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Related 15 Best Running Backs in NFL History, Ranked Even the best running backs in today's NFL have a lot of work to do to match the accomplishments of these all-time greats.

​​​​​​