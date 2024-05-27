Highlights

  • Christian McCaffrey was the top point-getter among running backs in fantasy football during the 2023 season, both in standard and PPR leagues.
  • Raheem Mostert took the No. 2 slot in standard leagues with 1,012 rushing yards and a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns.
  • Breece Hall ranked second in PPR leagues thanks to his 76 receptions for 591 yards.

While the running back position isn't as crucial to an NFL team's success as it once was, that doesn't stop people from selecting them early in fantasy football drafts.

On average, the vast majority of fantasy owners draft at least one running back in the first three rounds. Of course, how many backs are taken early typically depends on how many are in the starting lineup, as a one-back league is entirely different from a two-back league.

Then there's the matter of a standard league versus a PPR (points per reception) league. While a standard league offers up no extra points for a reception, PPR leagues do, meaning running backs who rack up a lot of catches throughout the season are typically more valuable than those who don't.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the top point-getter among running backs in both standard and PPR leagues was San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, who not only ran for a league-high 1,459 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns but also recorded 67 receptions for 564 yards with an additional seven scores. Yeah, that guy's good.

In standard leagues, Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins racked up the second-most fantasy football points, recording 1,012 rushing yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns on the ground.

In PPR leagues, Breece Hall of the New York Jets took the No. 2 slot. While he didn't even reach the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher, falling just short at 994 yards, he hauled in 76 catches for 591 yards, upping his point total considerably. Hall ultimately scored nine total touchdowns.

Running Backs With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023

The standard league list looks a bit different than the PPR league list

Christian McCaffrey Best Current NFL Running Backs
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As one would expect, PPR point totals are naturally much higher than those in standard leagues. And while PPR leagues are the more popular option these days, we're still going to list point totals from the 2023 season for both formats.

While scoring can vary depending on the site one uses for a league, we'll be using the totals from our friends at FantasyPros. To start, here's a look at the top 32 running backs from the 2023 campaign in standard leagues, which will be followed by the top 32 in PPR leagues.

2023 RB Fantasy Football Points: Standard

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Running Backs (Standard)

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

324,3

20.3

2

Raheem Mostert

MIA

242.7

16.2

3

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAX

224.4

13.2

4

Kyren Williams

LAR

223.0

18.6

5

Derrick Henry

TEN

218.7

12.9

6

Joe Mixon

CIN

215.0

12.6

7

Breece Hall

NYJ

214.5

12.6

8

Rachaad White

TB

203.9

12.0

9

David Montgomery

DET

191.2

13.7

10

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

190.1

13.7

11

James Cook

BUF

188.7

11.1

12

Bijan Robinson

ATL

188.3

11.1

13

Saquon Barkley

NYG

182.2

13.0

14

Gus Edwards

BAL

175.0

10.3

15

James Conner

ARI

174.5

13.4

16

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

170.4

11.4

17

Isiah Pacheco

KC

169.9

12.1

18

Tony Pollard

DAL

167.6

9.9

19

Jerome Ford

CLE

167.2

9.8

20

Najee Harris

PIT

166.5

9.8

21

De'Von Achane

MIA

163.7

14.9

22

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

162.1

10.8

23

D'Andre Swift

PHI

160.3

10.0

24

Alvin Kamara

NO

158.0

12.2

25

Josh Jacobs

LV

144.1

11.1

26

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

143.5

8.4

27

Zack Moss

IND

142.6

10.2

28

Jonathan Taylor

IND

137.4

13.7

29

Devin Singletary

HOU

137.3

8.1

30

Jaylen Warren

PIT

135.4

8.0

31

Austin Ekeler

LAC

134.4

9.6

32

Javonte Williams

DEN

132.2

8.3

2023 RB Fantasy Football Points: PPR

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Running Backs (PPR)

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

391.3

24.5

2

Breece Hall

NYJ

290.5

17.1

3

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAX

282.4

16.6

4

Rachaad White

TB

267.9

15.8

5

Raheem Mostert

MIA

267.7

17.8

6

Joe Mixon

CIN

267.0

15.7

7

Kyren Williams

LAR

255.0

21.3

8

Derrick Henry

TEN

246.7

14.5

9

Bijan Robinson

ATL

246.3

14.5

10

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

242.1

16.1

11

Alvin Kamara

NO

233.0

17.9

12

James Cook

BUF

232.7

13.7

13

Saquon Barkley

NYG

223.2

15.9

14

Tony Pollard

DAL

222.6

13.1

15

Isiah Pacheco

KC

213.9

15.3

16

Jerome Ford

CLE

211.2

12.4

17

David Montgomery

DET

207.2

14.8

18

James Conner

ARI

201.5

15.5

19

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

199.4

13.3

20

D'Andre Swift

PHI

199.3

12.5

21

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

198.1

13.2

22

Jaylen Warren

PIT

196.4

11.6

23

Najee Harris

PIT

195.5

11.5

24

De'Von Achane

MIA

190.7

17.3

25

Gus Edwards

BAL

187.0

11.0

26

Austin Ekeler

LAC

185.4

13.2

27

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

182.5

10.7

28

Josh Jacobs

LV

181.1

13.9

29

Javonte Williams

DEN

179.2

11.2

30

Ezekiel Elliott

NE

174.5

10.3

31

Zack Moss

IND

169.6

12.1

32

Devin Singletary

HOU

167.3

9.8

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

