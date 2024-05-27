Highlights
- Christian McCaffrey was the top point-getter among running backs in fantasy football during the 2023 season, both in standard and PPR leagues.
- Raheem Mostert took the No. 2 slot in standard leagues with 1,012 rushing yards and a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns.
- Breece Hall ranked second in PPR leagues thanks to his 76 receptions for 591 yards.
While the running back position isn't as crucial to an NFL team's success as it once was, that doesn't stop people from selecting them early in fantasy football drafts.
On average, the vast majority of fantasy owners draft at least one running back in the first three rounds. Of course, how many backs are taken early typically depends on how many are in the starting lineup, as a one-back league is entirely different from a two-back league.
Then there's the matter of a standard league versus a PPR (points per reception) league. While a standard league offers up no extra points for a reception, PPR leagues do, meaning running backs who rack up a lot of catches throughout the season are typically more valuable than those who don't.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that the top point-getter among running backs in both standard and PPR leagues was San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, who not only ran for a league-high 1,459 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns but also recorded 67 receptions for 564 yards with an additional seven scores. Yeah, that guy's good.
In standard leagues, Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins racked up the second-most fantasy football points, recording 1,012 rushing yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns on the ground.
In PPR leagues, Breece Hall of the New York Jets took the No. 2 slot. While he didn't even reach the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher, falling just short at 994 yards, he hauled in 76 catches for 591 yards, upping his point total considerably. Hall ultimately scored nine total touchdowns.
Running Backs With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
The standard league list looks a bit different than the PPR league list
As one would expect, PPR point totals are naturally much higher than those in standard leagues. And while PPR leagues are the more popular option these days, we're still going to list point totals from the 2023 season for both formats.
While scoring can vary depending on the site one uses for a league, we'll be using the totals from our friends at FantasyPros. To start, here's a look at the top 32 running backs from the 2023 campaign in standard leagues, which will be followed by the top 32 in PPR leagues.
2023 RB Fantasy Football Points: Standard
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Running Backs (Standard)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
SF
|
324,3
|
20.3
|
2
|
Raheem Mostert
|
MIA
|
242.7
|
16.2
|
3
|
Travis Etienne Jr.
|
JAX
|
224.4
|
13.2
|
4
|
Kyren Williams
|
LAR
|
223.0
|
18.6
|
5
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
218.7
|
12.9
|
6
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
215.0
|
12.6
|
7
|
Breece Hall
|
NYJ
|
214.5
|
12.6
|
8
|
Rachaad White
|
TB
|
203.9
|
12.0
|
9
|
David Montgomery
|
DET
|
191.2
|
13.7
|
10
|
Jahmyr Gibbs
|
DET
|
190.1
|
13.7
|
11
|
James Cook
|
BUF
|
188.7
|
11.1
|
12
|
Bijan Robinson
|
ATL
|
188.3
|
11.1
|
13
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
182.2
|
13.0
|
14
|
Gus Edwards
|
BAL
|
175.0
|
10.3
|
15
|
James Conner
|
ARI
|
174.5
|
13.4
|
16
|
Kenneth Walker III
|
SEA
|
170.4
|
11.4
|
17
|
Isiah Pacheco
|
KC
|
169.9
|
12.1
|
18
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
167.6
|
9.9
|
19
|
Jerome Ford
|
CLE
|
167.2
|
9.8
|
20
|
Najee Harris
|
PIT
|
166.5
|
9.8
|
21
|
De'Von Achane
|
MIA
|
163.7
|
14.9
|
22
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
WAS
|
162.1
|
10.8
|
23
|
D'Andre Swift
|
PHI
|
160.3
|
10.0
|
24
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
158.0
|
12.2
|
25
|
Josh Jacobs
|
LV
|
144.1
|
11.1
|
26
|
Chuba Hubbard
|
CAR
|
143.5
|
8.4
|
27
|
Zack Moss
|
IND
|
142.6
|
10.2
|
28
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
IND
|
137.4
|
13.7
|
29
|
Devin Singletary
|
HOU
|
137.3
|
8.1
|
30
|
Jaylen Warren
|
PIT
|
135.4
|
8.0
|
31
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
134.4
|
9.6
|
32
|
Javonte Williams
|
DEN
|
132.2
|
8.3
2023 RB Fantasy Football Points: PPR
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Running Backs (PPR)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
SF
|
391.3
|
24.5
|
2
|
Breece Hall
|
NYJ
|
290.5
|
17.1
|
3
|
Travis Etienne Jr.
|
JAX
|
282.4
|
16.6
|
4
|
Rachaad White
|
TB
|
267.9
|
15.8
|
5
|
Raheem Mostert
|
MIA
|
267.7
|
17.8
|
6
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
267.0
|
15.7
|
7
|
Kyren Williams
|
LAR
|
255.0
|
21.3
|
8
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
246.7
|
14.5
|
9
|
Bijan Robinson
|
ATL
|
246.3
|
14.5
|
10
|
Jahmyr Gibbs
|
DET
|
242.1
|
16.1
|
11
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
233.0
|
17.9
|
12
|
James Cook
|
BUF
|
232.7
|
13.7
|
13
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
223.2
|
15.9
|
14
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
222.6
|
13.1
|
15
|
Isiah Pacheco
|
KC
|
213.9
|
15.3
|
16
|
Jerome Ford
|
CLE
|
211.2
|
12.4
|
17
|
David Montgomery
|
DET
|
207.2
|
14.8
|
18
|
James Conner
|
ARI
|
201.5
|
15.5
|
19
|
Kenneth Walker III
|
SEA
|
199.4
|
13.3
|
20
|
D'Andre Swift
|
PHI
|
199.3
|
12.5
|
21
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
WAS
|
198.1
|
13.2
|
22
|
Jaylen Warren
|
PIT
|
196.4
|
11.6
|
23
|
Najee Harris
|
PIT
|
195.5
|
11.5
|
24
|
De'Von Achane
|
MIA
|
190.7
|
17.3
|
25
|
Gus Edwards
|
BAL
|
187.0
|
11.0
|
26
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
185.4
|
13.2
|
27
|
Chuba Hubbard
|
CAR
|
182.5
|
10.7
|
28
|
Josh Jacobs
|
LV
|
181.1
|
13.9
|
29
|
Javonte Williams
|
DEN
|
179.2
|
11.2
|
30
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
NE
|
174.5
|
10.3
|
31
|
Zack Moss
|
IND
|
169.6
|
12.1
|
32
|
Devin Singletary
|
HOU
|
167.3
|
9.8
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.
